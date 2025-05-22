Fleischmann Praises House Passage Of One Big Beautiful Bill Act

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann on Thursday praised House passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

He said, “Today, I proudly voted yes on House Republicans’ One Big Beautiful Bill Act that delivers President Trump’s America First Agenda. This historic bill permanently slashes taxes for hardworking East Tennesseans, invests in border security, puts our country back on a path toward fiscal sanity, strengthens the benefits Americans have paid for, builds up American military might to restore peace through strength, and unleashes American-made energy dominance.

"As chairman of Energy and Water Appropriations, I am particularly pleased with the continued support for advanced nuclear reactors in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which underscores President Trump’s continuing commitment to work with me to create America’s New Nuclear Future.

“Tennesseans and Americans nationwide demanded once-in-a-generation change in Washington, and the One Big Beautiful Bill Act delivers the change they overwhelming voted for. I thank President Trump and all my colleagues for their hard work on the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and urge the Senate to quickly pass our bill to deliver the America First Agenda that the American People demand.”