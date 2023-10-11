Latest Headlines

Remembering Chattanooga's Pastor Ben Haden - 10 Years Later

  • Wednesday, October 11, 2023
  • Earl Freudenberg
From left, Billy and Ruth Graham, Ben and Charlyne Haden, and Pat Nixon and President Richard Nixon
From left, Billy and Ruth Graham, Ben and Charlyne Haden, and Pat Nixon and President Richard Nixon

“His preaching was like arguing a case before a jury.” That’s how the late Chattanooga News Free Press Editor Lee Anderson described his close friend and pastor of many years, Rev. Ben Haden.

“Ben,” as he liked to be called, died 10 years ago, Oct. 24, 2013, but the worldwide minister left a definite mark on Chattanooga where he spent half of his life and called the city his home.

“Chattanooga is the best kept secret in America,” said Rev. Haden.

Rev. Haden married art and interior designer Charlyne Edwards of Kingsport, Tn. in 1950 and five years later the Hadens had their only child, daughter Dallas.

Rev. Haden was an atheist until he accepted Christ in 1954 and that’s when his life changed. In his testimony, Rev. Haden said his wife went forward at a Billy Graham crusade in Washington, D.C. and accepted Christ. Rev. Haden said he had agreed to go to the crusade because he was intrigued by Mr. Graham’s showmanship.

Rev. Haden said, “In the next few years Charlyne was the happiest person I’d ever seen.” He said he accepted Christ in the middle of a church service when the Holy Spirit spoke to his heart and he responded, “Lord Jesus, if you want me you got me.”

Before entering the ministry in 1960, Mr. Haden had earned a law degree from Washington and Lee College and became a member of the Virginia Bar. He was president of an oil company, served with the CIA during the Korean War, and CEO of the Kingsport Times in Kingsport, Tn.

When Mr. Haden resigned from the newspaper in 1960 the Kingsport Times – News headline read, “Ben Haden Resigns To Enter Ministry.”

Rev. Haden enrolled in the Columbia Theological Seminary in Atlanta and studied under Bible scholar and teacher Dr. Manford George Gutzke.

Rev. Haden said he learned later that Chattanooga businessman Scotty Probasco persuaded Dr. Gutzke to start a radio ministry in Chattanooga on WDOD, “The Bible for You.” (Mr. Probasco would be involved in calling Rev. Haden to Chattanooga’s First Presbyterian Church).

Rev. Haden said, “I attended many of Dr. Gutske’s Bible classes and he held several conferences at First Presbyterian Church. Dr. Gutske was one of my favorites; the Canadian born Bible student knew the scripture and he lived it.”

Rev. Haden pastored two churches, Key Biscayne Presbyterian Church in Miami, Fl. and First Presbyterian Church in Chattanooga. He was the 11th pastor of the historic McCallie Avenue Church where he spent 31 years.

Rev. Haden’s accepting the call to Chattanooga in early 1968 was the lead story on television news at 6 p.m. and front page of both newspapers. WRGP TV Newscaster Mort Lloyd’s headline sounded something like; “Former Vice President Richard Nixon’s pastor accepts call to lead one of our city’s largest churches.” Nixon was elected president later in the year. After arriving, Rev. Haden gave his first interview to the top rated TV anchorman.

Rev. Haden succeeded Dr. Donald Gray Barnhouse on the national radio program “Bible Study Hour.” Rev. Haden decided he wanted his own media ministry after two years of traveling back and forth to Philadelphia, Pa. to record the Bible Study Hour broadcast.

He then started his own program, “Changed Lives” which the “best of” still airs today on the Internet and on radio stations across the U.S. When the program started in 1968, an ad in the Chattanooga News Free Press said, “Straight from the Shoulder in street language,” Changed Lives with Ben Haden, “practical answers to practical problems.” “Changed Lives” now airs on WDYN in Chattanooga every Sunday at 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Rev. Haden became good friends with the Billy Graham team after hearing the evangelist address the Texas Legislature where he received a standing ovation.

Mr. Haden handled the media during several Graham crusades and even wrote news stories for both the AP and UPI.

Rev. Haden served as the Richard Nixon family pastor while in Florida and knew the former president personally. Rev. Haden was invited in 1971 to speak at the White House while Nixon was president and he was introduced by his friend Dr. Graham. It was the birthday of Dr. Graham’s mother who requested Rev. Haden speak.

Rev. Haden later introduced Dr. Graham when he came to Chattanooga, Sept. 24, 1991, to speak at the dedication of a new chapel on the Baylor School Campus.

In his introduction at Baylor, Rev. Haden said, “Dr. Graham rose like a meteor and became an international figure almost overnight. The earmarks of his life have been integrity, goodwill, encouragement and the love of Christ. Of all men that I’ve known, I admire him most as a man of God.”

While this writer worked at UCTV in Fort Oglethorpe, the Lynchburg, Va. native was guest on my TV show talking about the Graham ministry, specifically George Beverly Shea, who was celebrating his 102nd birthday. The two men were very good friends.

Rev. Haden said, “By singing before every message of Dr. Graham, Bev sang to more people than any other artist, Christian or secular.” Rev. Haden said “so many singers want to be the star; not Bev Shea, the song was always out front, that’s what made Bev so great.” One of Pastor Haden’s favorite songs was “I’d Rather Have Jesus”, which Shea penned.

Rev. Haden said, “God put the Billy Graham team together and that’s why it lasted for decades; although Billy had the final word, he relied heavily on both Shea and Barrows.”

Rev. Haden enjoyed a lot of time with Mr. Barrows who visited First Presbyterian in Chattanooga speaking during several Bible Conferences. Rev. Haden said, “Mr. Barrows’ first grandchild was dedicated in our church; at that time Cliff’s daughter lived in Dayton, Tn.”

Rev. Haden retired from the pastorate in 1998 to devote all his time to “Changed Lives.” When the minister died, his daughter Dallas Gibbons took over the broadcast ministry continuing her dad’s work.

After coming to Chattanooga from Miami, Rev. Haden made a lot of friends with those who never attended his church. The pastor would eat breakfast every morning at Wally’s on McCallie Avenue. His server would just write on the ticket, “Ben” and the cook knew what he wanted. Rev. Haden knew many of those eating by their first name.

The popular pastor liked hamburgers with nothing but the meat and bun. A favorite place of Mr. Haden for a late lunch was the Waffle House on Signal Mountain Road. He once told the server, “Why ruin it with onion, cheese, mustard, lettuce and tomato?” To go with the burger Ben would enjoy his black coffee. He said that was a throw back to his newspaper days.

Barber Ken Davis knew the pastor for 25 years and was one of his best friends. Mr. Davis said a poster in his shop, “I’d like to be an optimist but don’t think it would work,” turned out to be one of the minister's best sermons entitled, “Pessimist or Optimist, Which One Are You?” Mr. Davis said, “Ben Haden was always interested in me and not himself; he was a blessing to me up until his last days and he was looking forward to seeing his Savior, the one he preached about all over the world.”

Flintstone Baptist Church pastor Rev. Brent Smith worked at First Presbyterian Church while a student at Tennessee Temple University. Pastor Smith said he spent a lot of time in Rev. Haden’s office learning how to be a preacher. Rev. Smith said, “It was as good as any classroom training.”

Rev. Haden was a Chattanooga media favorite appearing with Harry Thornton on WDEF TV’s morning show at Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Rev. Haden said, “Thornton liked me for some reason.” The minister was always available to offer prayer when the country faced challenges like 9-11.

For many years, the American Forces Radio and Television Service broadcast Rev. Haden’s messages around the world to the troops. Rev. Haden said he answered a lot of letters from those serving in the Armed Forces. Rev. Haden offered the invocation and spoke at several of Chattanooga’s Armed Forces week activities. He was featured speaker at the city’s annual Prayer Breakfast.

In both Florida and Tennessee, the dedicated pastor would get up early and visit the hospitals on Thanksgiving and Christmas morning. Rev. Haden said, “It’s what Christmas is all about, sharing the love of Christ with those who can’t be at home with their family and friends. I always leave encouraged.”

Freedoms Foundation in Valley Forge honored the pastor for his 1970 sermon “Biopsy or Autopsy” dealing with a Christian working in government.

Rev. Haden was the speaker in 2002 at a memorial service held for families after 339 uncremated bodies were found at the North Georgia Crematory. Prior to the service, the minister spent an afternoon visiting the Noble, Ga. site talking with workers and officials. After the Memorial Auditorium service, Rev. Haden spent time, one on one, with some of those attending the event. Rev. Haden said sometimes listening is the best medicine for those hurting.

The entire time Rev. Haden was pastor in Chattanooga, Dr. Glenn Draper was his music director at the church and on radio and television. The pastor said Dr. Draper was a musical genius and loved choral music. “I hired him in a back booth at the Southern Restaurant on Dayton Boulevard; that was one of Glenn’s favorite places to eat his beans and potatoes” (Ben laughs very heartily). Rev. Haden said, “Most important was Glenn’s dedication to Jesus Christ, his faith never wavered.”

Many church members and friends commented about Rev. Haden’s ability to remember. Chattanooga home builder Ben Mason said he was impressed that his pastor would preach without notes, only using several key words he’d written on his fingers to guide him in his sermons. The late Mr. Mason said, “I never knew anyone with a memory like Ben Haden, it was phenomenal.”

Thousands of Rev. Haden’s messages were saved, and his staff is in the process of digitization, making them available by CD and over the Internet. Several CD collections are also available.

Some of Rev. Haden’s books are in print and available by contacting Changed Lives. His ministry has put together two short devotional books entitled, “One on One, A Minute With Ben.”

When Rev. Haden retired from First Presbyterian Church in 1998 to devote his ministry efforts to the Internet, he said his messages would be short and conversational instead of sermons. Mr. Haden said the concept worked because viewer response was excellent.

Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles has hundreds of Rev. Haden’s messages. “They are so practical and like a daily devotional to me; Ben presents the Gospel message so anyone can understand it.”

In David Cooper’s book, “Catalyst for Christ, 150 years,” a history of First Presbyterian Church, the historian calls Ben Haden, “Christ Communicator.” Mr. Cooper said, “In all of Chattanooga history probably no individual has shared the Good News of the blessed Savior with more people than has Ben Haden.”

Mr. Cooper goes into detail about Rev. Haden’s coming to Chattanooga replacing Dr. James L. Fowle who served as First Presbyterian Church pastor for 38 years. Mr. Cooper notes that Rev. Haden never wore clergy attire rather choosing to speak in a business suit, walking back and forth across the pulpit area while delivering his message.

Mr. Cooper said the pastor worked countless hours counseling and he was his very best at conducting funerals.

Before Lee Anderson’s death in 2016, the newspaper editor said he especially liked his pastor’s definition of GRACE taken from the “One on One” book. Quoting Rev. Haden,
“Grace is not much use if you don’t share it, is it?
It’s easy to read about the prodigal son but never dwell on your own prodigal life.
The same grace available to the prodigal son is available to us, and to this nation for its misdeeds, its sins, its distance from the only one and true and living God.
The Cross is what draws us. At the Cross it’s all GRACE.”

Mr. Anderson noted, Many of Rev. Haden’s sermons emphasized forgiveness and he most always closed with the line, “What a Christ.”

If the popular preacher were alive today he’d celebrate his 98th birthday Oct. 18.

Rev. Haden didn’t talk much about hobbies but did enjoy tennis and some fishing. Friends said Rev. Haden followed a lot of sports and could tell you the winners. He never lost interest in the newspaper business subscribing to the “Advertising Age” publication for most of his ministry. This writer often sought the minister’s advice when trying to come up with an ad for one of my radio sponsors; he was quick with catchy phrases. Ben was very practical and taught me so much about life in general.

When asked to share a memory of his ministry, Rev. Haden responded, “Which one?” He went on to say he never saw a greater spirit of love than when he spoke in the late 70’s to 300,000 at a Christian event on the Washington Mall.

Ten years later I can’t forget Rev. Haden’s hearty laugh and his famous lines at the beginning of nearly each message, “A little more volume please sir” and “let’s talk about it.”

One day we ran into each other at the Burger King on Signal Mountain Road and my friend gave me a tape of his testimony as presented at a Chicago Billy Graham crusade in 1971. Ben Cagle created a video.


Latest Headlines
Updates Planned At Hixson Pike Landing Strip
  • Breaking News
  • 10/11/2023
City, County Asked To Provide $600,000 Each To 2 Finley Stadium Projects
  • Breaking News
  • 10/11/2023
Large Brush Fire Burns Up To 60 Acres Off Woodland Drive
  • Breaking News
  • 10/11/2023
Lt. Governor McNally, Speaker Sexton Issue Proclamation Condemning Invasion Of Israel By Hamas
  • Breaking News
  • 10/11/2023
School Board Deals With "No Grade Below 50" And Cell Phone Usage
  • Breaking News
  • 10/11/2023
UT Welcomes Fans For The Texas A&M Game
  • Sports
  • 10/11/2023
Breaking News
Updates Planned At Hixson Pike Landing Strip
  • 10/11/2023

Updates are planned at a landing strip in Hixson that has been in operation for many decades, County Commission members were told. Bryan Schults of the Planning Agency said, due to the improvements, ... more

Large Brush Fire Burns Up To 60 Acres Off Woodland Drive
  • 10/11/2023

An area of 45-65 acres burned on 4201 Woodland Dr. area on Monday. Over 30 agencies responded to the scene including Chattanooga Fire, Dallas Bay FD, Hamilton County OEM, Hamilton County Hazmat, ... more

Lt. Governor McNally, Speaker Sexton Issue Proclamation Condemning Invasion Of Israel By Hamas
  • 10/11/2023

Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) and House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) on Wednesday released a proclamation condemning in the strongest possible terms the invasion of Israel ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Her Sister Stole Her Speaker And Amps; Man Upset When He Doesn’t Get Change At Gas Station
  • 10/11/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/11/2023
PARC Committee Members Slam New State-Mandated Process For Police Review Panel
  • 10/10/2023
WDEF Officials Concerned That Tall Buildings Near New Stadium Will Block Signal
  • 10/10/2023
Attorney Michele Coffman To Seek Circuit Court Judge Post To Be Vacated By Marie Williams
Attorney Michele Coffman To Seek Circuit Court Judge Post To Be Vacated By Marie Williams
  • 10/10/2023
Opinion
Battle Of The Mayors
  • 10/8/2023
Common Sense Left The Building With Elvis
  • 10/6/2023
School Safety Is Crucial
  • 10/10/2023
Congresswoman Supports Slaughter In Israel - And Response
  • 10/10/2023
Another McCarthy
  • 10/7/2023
Sports
UT Welcomes Fans For The Texas A&M Game
  • 10/11/2023
Wiedmer: If You Don't Embrace NIL, You Might Not Have A Chance
Wiedmer: If You Don't Embrace NIL, You Might Not Have A Chance
  • 10/10/2023
Covenant Volleyball Wins In Straight Sets Over Berea
  • 10/10/2023
Lee Lady Flames Finish Third At LeeAnn Noble Golf Memorial
  • 10/10/2023
CFC Adds Game, Prepares To Host Playoff Semifinal
  • 10/10/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Personal Football Anniversary, A Coca-Cola Mansion, Taylor Swift’s Chattanooga Visits, And Braves’ Amazing Comeback
  • 10/10/2023
Honoring The Sacrifice To Host The Sons Of The Pioneers Oct. 21
Honoring The Sacrifice To Host The Sons Of The Pioneers Oct. 21
  • 10/10/2023
Did You Know? Tabloid Journalism
Did You Know? Tabloid Journalism
  • 10/11/2023
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Yard Sale Fundraiser Is Oct. 14
  • 10/11/2023
Fall VFW Flea Market Is Oct. 15
  • 10/11/2023
Entertainment
2 Dates Remain For Campfire Concert Series At Reflection Riding
2 Dates Remain For Campfire Concert Series At Reflection Riding
  • 10/10/2023
Scotty McCreery Brings Cab In A Solo Tour To Memorial Feb. 3
  • 10/10/2023
Grace Potter's Mother Road Tour Comes To Chattanooga Nov. 16
  • 10/10/2023
Barking Legs Kicks Off 30th Anniversary Nov. 1
  • 10/11/2023
Free Movie Night Oct. 20 At Chester Frost Park Features "Hocus Pocus"
  • 10/9/2023
Opinion
Battle Of The Mayors
  • 10/8/2023
Common Sense Left The Building With Elvis
  • 10/6/2023
School Safety Is Crucial
  • 10/10/2023
Dining
Inspired By Summers & Siskin Kitchens
  • 9/29/2023
Last Day For Zarzour's Is Oct. 20
Last Day For Zarzour's Is Oct. 20
  • 9/28/2023
Flying Squirrel Bar Closing Nov. 5 - With Plans To Reopen Focusing On Chinese, Tiki Cocktails
  • 9/21/2023
Business/Government
State Attorney General Leads Coalition Opposing EEOC’s Proposed Rule On Abortion Accommodations
  • 10/11/2023
The Trust Company Of Tennessee Promotes Probasco To Associate Relationship Manager
The Trust Company Of Tennessee Promotes Probasco To Associate Relationship Manager
  • 10/10/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 10/11/2023
Real Estate
RP Communities Welcomes Josh Williams As President Of Construction
  • 10/11/2023
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For September
  • 10/9/2023
CADAS To Host Holiday Tour Of Homes Event At Black Creek On Dec. 2
  • 10/8/2023
Student Scene
State Provides Another $300,000 For Deputies In County Schools
  • 10/11/2023
Lee University Hosts McNair-Ledford Undergraduate Research Symposium
  • 10/11/2023
Lee Alumna Named To TICUA Hall Of Fame
Lee Alumna Named To TICUA Hall Of Fame
  • 10/11/2023
Living Well
CHI Memorial Announces Public Phase Of Capital Campaign For New Hospital In Ringgold
CHI Memorial Announces Public Phase Of Capital Campaign For New Hospital In Ringgold
  • 10/10/2023
Applications Open For Community Organizations To Seek Funding For Opioid Abatement Dollars
  • 10/11/2023
New Dental Office Opens Its Doors In St. Elmo
New Dental Office Opens Its Doors In St. Elmo
  • 10/10/2023
Memories
Gold Star Families Memorial Marker Dedication Is Saturday
  • 10/9/2023
Monument Restoration And Education On Chickamauga Battlefield Program Set For Oct. 2
  • 10/6/2023
Earl Freudenberg: A Short Conversation With Red Skelton
  • 10/2/2023
Outdoors
Interior Department Announces Establishment Of New Paint Rock River National Wildlife Refuge
  • 10/10/2023
TWRA To Host Deer And Turkey Management Public Meetings
  • 10/10/2023
City Seeks Applicants For Parks & Outdoors Advisory Committee
  • 10/10/2023
Travel
Dan Fleser: Visits To Colorado 25 Years Apart
Dan Fleser: Visits To Colorado 25 Years Apart
  • 10/3/2023
New River State Park In Wytheville, Va., Adds To Outdoor And Lodging Options
New River State Park In Wytheville, Va., Adds To Outdoor And Lodging Options
  • 10/3/2023
McLemore Selects Photography Of Kim Hubbard For New Cloudland Hotel
McLemore Selects Photography Of Kim Hubbard For New Cloudland Hotel
  • 10/2/2023
Church
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Celebrate 117 Years
  • 10/11/2023
Tabi Upton To Speak At Scenic City Women's Network Oct. 26
Tabi Upton To Speak At Scenic City Women's Network Oct. 26
  • 10/10/2023
Next Red Back Hymnal Singing Is Sunday
Next Red Back Hymnal Singing Is Sunday
  • 10/9/2023
Obituaries
Anthony LaJuan McKeldin
Anthony LaJuan McKeldin
  • 10/11/2023
Drexel Jean Parrigon
Drexel Jean Parrigon
  • 10/11/2023
Jimmie “Jim” Wayne Lawson
Jimmie “Jim” Wayne Lawson
  • 10/11/2023
Area Obituaries
Dockery, Mary (Spring City)
Dockery, Mary (Spring City)
  • 10/11/2023
Moore, Alma Sue (Jasper)
Moore, Alma Sue (Jasper)
  • 10/11/2023
Horan, Robert Lee "Big Bob" (Jasper)
Horan, Robert Lee "Big Bob" (Jasper)
  • 10/11/2023