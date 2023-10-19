Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
APPLEBERRY, DOMINIQUE NATASHA
1717 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
ARNETT, LORI LUCINDA
1806 S HIGHLAND PARK AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BARLOW, AMBER MICHELLE
313 W MIDVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BARNES, ALAN RICHARD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
BENFORD-SUTTON, RAYSHUN LEWIS
2710 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BRYANT, JASON W
8504 GRACIE MAC LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ARSON
AGGRAVATED ARSON
AGGRAVATED ARSON
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CHAIN, TYSHAILA NICOLE
4052 HOMMER STREET APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COYNE, MACHANA LYNN
9122 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CROSS, CAMERON RENEE
629 OGRADY DR Chattanooga, 37419
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CROSS, TRAVIS RAY
629 OGRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374191305
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DANIELS, DEMIKE KHAYRIC
772 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAULTON, CANDICE
6327 FAIREST DR HARRISON, 373419202
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DEAL, BOBBY DAVIS
3793 DEER RUN RD ALTAMONT, 373014249
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FRANCE, KAYSHA VANSINILA
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT G2 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GADDIS, GARAEK DEWAYNE
5003 NEWPORT DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GIBSON, BRANDON LEE
4897 MCDONALD RD COLLEGEDALE, 37363
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GODSEY, MARILYN NICOLE
286 LAKESIDE DR Graysville, 373387761
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HAIRSTON, IVAN LEBRON
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
HALL, NORRISHA ANN
7517 FLORENCE DR HIXSON, 37443
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
HAMRICK, TRACY ALLEN
837 RIVERCHASE TRL / HOMELESS CLARKRANGE, 38553
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARDWOOD, SARA LORAINE
202 A SPRING CAVE RD HOMELESS PIKEVILLE, 37402
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HEFLIN, RONALD JAMES
1149 BUCKEYE TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HOLLOWAY, ERIC ALLEN
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD #U414 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSE REPORTS
FALSE REPORTS
JENKINS, BRENESHA R
3915 CAMELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
KELLEY, DEJUAN TYRELL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KILGORE, CHAD JEREMY
13911 MOORE LN SODDY DAISY, 373797923
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
KING, GARY DEWAYNE
6574 E BRAINERD RD, APT 704 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LAWRENCE, CHRISTOPHER SHANE
1354 DOCK LATHEM TRAIL HOMELESS CANTON, 30115
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LOVINGOOD, DEANGELO LABRON
2103 BLACKFORD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
MATTHEWS, MARTY CHARLES
909 MASTERSON AVE HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCDANIEL, DONALD CHARLES
497 JAMES THURNER RD TRACY CITY, 37387
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MIDDLETON, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT
9438 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
MITCHELL, KEONTA
4604 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MORRISON, CHRISTOPHER SHANE
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
NUNEZ, HOMERO
1211 ECHO DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OQUENDO, ANGEL ROBERTO
309 JUNIPER DR WILLIAMSON, 78626
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PARSONS, ROSELINDA MARIA
10278 LOMA CITA LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARSONS, SAVANNAH CAROLINE
6 NORTH MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374121110
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POLLARD, KEVIN DEJUAN
1614 MARY DUPRE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RITCHIE, CARL ROGER
120 BROWN STREET ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHEPPARD, VERDALE
1804 DIXON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374212919
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
SMITH, BRITTANY LEIGH
6613 LEVI RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
VIO.
DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
STEPHENS, ANDREW LEE
5756 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TANKERSLEY, HUBERT DELOY
6852 COTTONPORT RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THOMAS, MIRANDA RUTH
291 CARRIANNE HILLS RD COOPERHILL, 37317
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TOWNSEND, TRAMMEL CALLAWAY
6133 E BRAINERD RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374214916
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WILKEY, LEBRON ROY
8307 TRAYLOR LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
WILLIAMS, JUSTIN CRAIG
6315 SHORE MANOR LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILSON, KELSEY LOREN
2100 WISTERIA DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOOD, DANIELLE LEE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
Here are the mug shots:
|APPLEBERRY, DOMINIQUE NATASHA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/20/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|ARNETT, LORI LUCINDA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/10/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BARLOW, AMBER MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/07/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BARNES, ALAN RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 06/16/1956
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|BENFORD-SUTTON, RAYSHUN LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/10/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BRYANT, JASON W
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/18/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ARSON
- AGGRAVATED ARSON
- AGGRAVATED ARSON
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|DAULTON, CANDICE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/13/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|DEAL, BOBBY DAVIS
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/22/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|FRANCE, KAYSHA VANSINILA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/03/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|GADDIS, GARAEK DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/20/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|GIBSON, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/06/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HAIRSTON, IVAN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/05/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
|
|HALL, NORRISHA ANN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/22/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|HAMRICK, TRACY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 06/13/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARDWOOD, SARA LORAINE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/08/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HENDRIE, DANIEL FRANCIS
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 07/09/1952
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HOLLOWAY, ERIC ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/26/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
- FALSE REPORTS
- FALSE REPORTS
|
|JENKINS, BRENESHA R
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/30/1998
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|KELLEY, DEJUAN TYRELL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/03/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|KING, GARY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/17/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LAWRENCE, CHRISTOPHER SHANE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/08/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MATTHEWS, MARTY CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/07/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|MCDANIEL, DONALD CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/02/1973
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MIDDLETON, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/14/1971
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|MITCHELL, KEONTA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/31/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|NEIGHBORS, SUMMER RENEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/04/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
|
|NUNEZ, HOMERO
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/26/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|OQUENDO, ANGEL ROBERTO
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/10/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|PARKS, KELLY D
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/04/1976
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|PARSONS, ROSELINDA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/23/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PARSONS, SAVANNAH CAROLINE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/24/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|RITCHIE, CARL ROGER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/18/1990
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RODDY, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/19/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SHEPPARD, VERDALE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/24/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, BRITTANY LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TANKERSLEY, HUBERT DELOY
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 03/02/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|THOMAS, MIRANDA RUTH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/18/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TOWNSEND, TRAMMEL CALLAWAY
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 06/10/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WELCH, STEVE WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/02/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $5,000.00
|
|WILKEY, LEBRON ROY
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/17/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
- EVADING ARREST
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
|
|WOOD, DANIELLE LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/18/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
|