Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

APPLEBERRY, DOMINIQUE NATASHA

1717 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



ARNETT, LORI LUCINDA

1806 S HIGHLAND PARK AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BARLOW, AMBER MICHELLE

313 W MIDVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BARNES, ALAN RICHARD

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



BENFORD-SUTTON, RAYSHUN LEWIS

2710 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BRYANT, JASON W

8504 GRACIE MAC LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ARSON

AGGRAVATED ARSON

AGGRAVATED ARSON

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



CHAIN, TYSHAILA NICOLE

4052 HOMMER STREET APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



COYNE, MACHANA LYNN

9122 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



CROSS, CAMERON RENEE

629 OGRADY DR Chattanooga, 37419

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CROSS, TRAVIS RAY

629 OGRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374191305

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DANIELS, DEMIKE KHAYRIC

772 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DAULTON, CANDICE

6327 FAIREST DR HARRISON, 373419202

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



DEAL, BOBBY DAVIS

3793 DEER RUN RD ALTAMONT, 373014249

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



FRANCE, KAYSHA VANSINILA

404 TUNNEL BLVD APT G2 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



GADDIS, GARAEK DEWAYNE

5003 NEWPORT DR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR



GIBSON, BRANDON LEE

4897 MCDONALD RD COLLEGEDALE, 37363

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GODSEY, MARILYN NICOLE

286 LAKESIDE DR Graysville, 373387761

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



HAIRSTON, IVAN LEBRON

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION



HALL, NORRISHA ANN

7517 FLORENCE DR HIXSON, 37443

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



HAMRICK, TRACY ALLEN

837 RIVERCHASE TRL / HOMELESS CLARKRANGE, 38553

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARDWOOD, SARA LORAINE

202 A SPRING CAVE RD HOMELESS PIKEVILLE, 37402

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



HEFLIN, RONALD JAMES

1149 BUCKEYE TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HOLLOWAY, ERIC ALLEN

900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD #U414 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FALSE REPORTS

FALSE REPORTS



JENKINS, BRENESHA R

3915 CAMELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



KELLEY, DEJUAN TYRELL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



KILGORE, CHAD JEREMY

13911 MOORE LN SODDY DAISY, 373797923

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH



KING, GARY DEWAYNE

6574 E BRAINERD RD, APT 704 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LAWRENCE, CHRISTOPHER SHANE

1354 DOCK LATHEM TRAIL HOMELESS CANTON, 30115

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



LOVINGOOD, DEANGELO LABRON

2103 BLACKFORD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FIRST DEGREE MURDER

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY



MATTHEWS, MARTY CHARLES

909 MASTERSON AVE HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MCDANIEL, DONALD CHARLES

497 JAMES THURNER RD TRACY CITY, 37387

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MIDDLETON, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT

9438 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



MITCHELL, KEONTA

4604 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MORRISON, CHRISTOPHER SHANE

HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



NUNEZ, HOMERO

1211 ECHO DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



OQUENDO, ANGEL ROBERTO

309 JUNIPER DR WILLIAMSON, 78626

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



PARSONS, ROSELINDA MARIA

10278 LOMA CITA LN OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PARSONS, SAVANNAH CAROLINE

6 NORTH MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374121110

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



POLLARD, KEVIN DEJUAN

1614 MARY DUPRE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



RITCHIE, CARL ROGER

120 BROWN STREET ATHENS, 37303

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SHEPPARD, VERDALE

1804 DIXON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374212919

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY



SMITH, BRITTANY LEIGH

6613 LEVI RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

VIO.

Here are the mug shots:

APPLEBERRY, DOMINIQUE NATASHA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/20/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) ARNETT, LORI LUCINDA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/10/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BARLOW, AMBER MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/07/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BARNES, ALAN RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 06/16/1956

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY BENFORD-SUTTON, RAYSHUN LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/10/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BRYANT, JASON W

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 02/18/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ARSON

AGGRAVATED ARSON

AGGRAVATED ARSON

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS DAULTON, CANDICE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 04/13/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) DEAL, BOBBY DAVIS

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 01/22/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FRANCE, KAYSHA VANSINILA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/03/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF GADDIS, GARAEK DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/20/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR

GIBSON, BRANDON LEE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/06/1993

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAIRSTON, IVAN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/05/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION HALL, NORRISHA ANN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/22/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED HAMRICK, TRACY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 06/13/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARDWOOD, SARA LORAINE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/08/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HENDRIE, DANIEL FRANCIS

Age at Arrest: 71

Date of Birth: 07/09/1952

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HOLLOWAY, ERIC ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 12/26/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS

FALSE REPORTS JENKINS, BRENESHA R

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/30/1998

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED KELLEY, DEJUAN TYRELL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/03/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA KING, GARY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/17/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LAWRENCE, CHRISTOPHER SHANE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 11/08/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MATTHEWS, MARTY CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/07/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCDANIEL, DONALD CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 08/02/1973

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MIDDLETON, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 10/14/1971

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION MITCHELL, KEONTA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/31/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY NEIGHBORS, SUMMER RENEE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/04/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G NUNEZ, HOMERO

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/26/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OQUENDO, ANGEL ROBERTO

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/10/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION PARKS, KELLY D

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/04/1976

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE PARSONS, ROSELINDA MARIA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/23/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PARSONS, SAVANNAH CAROLINE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/24/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION RITCHIE, CARL ROGER

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/18/1990

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RODDY, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/19/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SHEPPARD, VERDALE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 07/24/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY SMITH, BRITTANY LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/09/1990

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023

Charge(s):

VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW TANKERSLEY, HUBERT DELOY

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 03/02/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE THOMAS, MIRANDA RUTH

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/18/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TOWNSEND, TRAMMEL CALLAWAY

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 06/10/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION WELCH, STEVE WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 05/02/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $5,000.00 WILKEY, LEBRON ROY

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 07/17/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION WOOD, DANIELLE LEE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/18/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY



