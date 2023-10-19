Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, October 19, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

APPLEBERRY, DOMINIQUE NATASHA 
1717 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

ARNETT, LORI LUCINDA 
1806 S HIGHLAND PARK AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BARLOW, AMBER MICHELLE 
313 W MIDVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BARNES, ALAN RICHARD 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

BENFORD-SUTTON, RAYSHUN LEWIS 
2710 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BRYANT, JASON W 
8504 GRACIE MAC LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ARSON
AGGRAVATED ARSON
AGGRAVATED ARSON
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CHAIN, TYSHAILA NICOLE 
4052 HOMMER STREET APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COYNE, MACHANA LYNN 
9122 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CROSS, CAMERON RENEE 
629 OGRADY DR Chattanooga, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CROSS, TRAVIS RAY 
629 OGRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374191305 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DANIELS, DEMIKE KHAYRIC 
772 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DAULTON, CANDICE 
6327 FAIREST DR HARRISON, 373419202 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DEAL, BOBBY DAVIS 
3793 DEER RUN RD ALTAMONT, 373014249 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FRANCE, KAYSHA VANSINILA 
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT G2 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

GADDIS, GARAEK DEWAYNE 
5003 NEWPORT DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GIBSON, BRANDON LEE 
4897 MCDONALD RD COLLEGEDALE, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GODSEY, MARILYN NICOLE 
286 LAKESIDE DR Graysville, 373387761 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HAIRSTON, IVAN LEBRON 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

HALL, NORRISHA ANN 
7517 FLORENCE DR HIXSON, 37443 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

HAMRICK, TRACY ALLEN 
837 RIVERCHASE TRL / HOMELESS CLARKRANGE, 38553 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARDWOOD, SARA LORAINE 
202 A SPRING CAVE RD HOMELESS PIKEVILLE, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HEFLIN, RONALD JAMES 
1149 BUCKEYE TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HOLLOWAY, ERIC ALLEN 
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD #U414 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSE REPORTS
FALSE REPORTS

JENKINS, BRENESHA R 
3915 CAMELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

KELLEY, DEJUAN TYRELL 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

KILGORE, CHAD JEREMY 
13911 MOORE LN SODDY DAISY, 373797923 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

KING, GARY DEWAYNE 
6574 E BRAINERD RD, APT 704 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LAWRENCE, CHRISTOPHER SHANE 
1354 DOCK LATHEM TRAIL HOMELESS CANTON, 30115 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

LOVINGOOD, DEANGELO LABRON 
2103 BLACKFORD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

MATTHEWS, MARTY CHARLES 
909 MASTERSON AVE HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCDANIEL, DONALD CHARLES 
497 JAMES THURNER RD TRACY CITY, 37387 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MIDDLETON, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT 
9438 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

MITCHELL, KEONTA 
4604 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MORRISON, CHRISTOPHER SHANE 
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

NUNEZ, HOMERO 
1211 ECHO DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OQUENDO, ANGEL ROBERTO 
309 JUNIPER DR WILLIAMSON, 78626 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PARSONS, ROSELINDA MARIA 
10278 LOMA CITA LN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARSONS, SAVANNAH CAROLINE 
6 NORTH MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374121110 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POLLARD, KEVIN DEJUAN 
1614 MARY DUPRE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RITCHIE, CARL ROGER 
120 BROWN STREET ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHEPPARD, VERDALE 
1804 DIXON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374212919 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

SMITH, BRITTANY LEIGH 
6613 LEVI RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
VIO.

DRIVERS LICENSE LAW

STEPHENS, ANDREW LEE 
5756 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TANKERSLEY, HUBERT DELOY 
6852 COTTONPORT RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THOMAS, MIRANDA RUTH 
291 CARRIANNE HILLS RD COOPERHILL, 37317 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TOWNSEND, TRAMMEL CALLAWAY 
6133 E BRAINERD RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374214916 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WILKEY, LEBRON ROY 
8307 TRAYLOR LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION

WILLIAMS, JUSTIN CRAIG 
6315 SHORE MANOR LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WILSON, KELSEY LOREN 
2100 WISTERIA DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOOD, DANIELLE LEE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

Here are the mug shots:

APPLEBERRY, DOMINIQUE NATASHA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/20/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
ARNETT, LORI LUCINDA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/10/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BARLOW, AMBER MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/07/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BARNES, ALAN RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 06/16/1956
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
BENFORD-SUTTON, RAYSHUN LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/10/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BRYANT, JASON W
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/18/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ARSON
  • AGGRAVATED ARSON
  • AGGRAVATED ARSON
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DAULTON, CANDICE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/13/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DEAL, BOBBY DAVIS
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/22/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FRANCE, KAYSHA VANSINILA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/03/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GADDIS, GARAEK DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/20/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
GIBSON, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/06/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAIRSTON, IVAN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/05/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
HALL, NORRISHA ANN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/22/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
HAMRICK, TRACY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 06/13/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARDWOOD, SARA LORAINE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/08/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HENDRIE, DANIEL FRANCIS
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 07/09/1952
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HOLLOWAY, ERIC ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/26/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • FALSE REPORTS
JENKINS, BRENESHA R
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/30/1998
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
KELLEY, DEJUAN TYRELL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/03/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KING, GARY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/17/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LAWRENCE, CHRISTOPHER SHANE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/08/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MATTHEWS, MARTY CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/07/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCDANIEL, DONALD CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/02/1973
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MIDDLETON, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/14/1971
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
MITCHELL, KEONTA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/31/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
NEIGHBORS, SUMMER RENEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/04/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
NUNEZ, HOMERO
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/26/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OQUENDO, ANGEL ROBERTO
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/10/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PARKS, KELLY D
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/04/1976
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PARSONS, ROSELINDA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/23/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARSONS, SAVANNAH CAROLINE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/24/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RITCHIE, CARL ROGER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/18/1990
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RODDY, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/19/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SHEPPARD, VERDALE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/24/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
SMITH, BRITTANY LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
TANKERSLEY, HUBERT DELOY
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 03/02/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THOMAS, MIRANDA RUTH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/18/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TOWNSEND, TRAMMEL CALLAWAY
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 06/10/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WELCH, STEVE WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/02/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $5,000.00
WILKEY, LEBRON ROY
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/17/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
  • EVADING ARREST
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
WOOD, DANIELLE LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/18/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY





Latest Headlines
Police Blotter: 2 Women Steal Drinks At Exxon; Couple Argues By Side Of Road And She Ditches The Car Keys
  • Breaking News
  • 10/19/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 10/19/2023
Mocs Football Prepares For Rail Rivalry With ETSU
  • Sports
  • 10/18/2023
Covenant Women win 12-0 Over Visiting Wesleyen
  • Sports
  • 10/18/2023
Covenant Women Announce Full Hoops Schedule Under New Head Coach
  • Sports
  • 10/18/2023
Mocs Wrestling Hosting Blue-Gold Exhibition At Pavilion
  • Sports
  • 10/18/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: 2 Women Steal Drinks At Exxon; Couple Argues By Side Of Road And She Ditches The Car Keys
  • 10/19/2023

An employee at Exxon at 2304 Shallowford Village Dr. told police two women came into the store and stole five or six drinks costing around $40. He showed police video footage of a heavier set ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/19/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: APPLEBERRY, DOMINIQUE NATASHA 1717 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff FUGITIVE ... more

Arrest Made In Connection With 2 Aggravated Burglaries In Bradley County
Arrest Made In Connection With 2 Aggravated Burglaries In Bradley County
  • 10/18/2023

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office has successfully apprehended a suspect in relation to two recent aggravated burglaries in the area. The incidents occurred at a Dalton Pike residence and a ... more

Breaking News
Man, 20, Shot Outside Hixson Apartments
  • 10/18/2023
Meigs County Woman Arrested For Setting Fire With 2 People Inside House
  • 10/18/2023
Bernard Says Jail Inmates Down From 1,600 To 1,100; FUSE Program Shifts From Sheriff To Community Development
  • 10/18/2023
Police Say Suspect In Murder Case Wore Distinctive Jersey; On Social Media Had On Same Jersey
Police Say Suspect In Murder Case Wore Distinctive Jersey; On Social Media Had On Same Jersey
  • 10/18/2023
Revenues Up 25% At Finley Stadium
  • 10/18/2023
Opinion
Zarzours Was Chattanooga's Cheers
Zarzours Was Chattanooga's Cheers
  • 10/17/2023
Profiles Of Valor: Edward ‘Butch’ O’Hare
Profiles Of Valor: Edward ‘Butch’ O’Hare
  • 10/17/2023
Exploring Options
  • 10/18/2023
Somebody Tried To Kill Me The Other Day - And Response
  • 10/17/2023
Erlanger Dilemma Is Dangerous For Patients And Staff
  • 10/17/2023
Sports
Jimmy White Lays Out Plans For Complete Overhaul Of Valleybrook Golf And Country Club
Jimmy White Lays Out Plans For Complete Overhaul Of Valleybrook Golf And Country Club
  • 10/18/2023
Randy Smith: Vols' All-Time Great Bill Justus Was A True Gentleman
Randy Smith: Vols' All-Time Great Bill Justus Was A True Gentleman
  • 10/17/2023
Mocs Softball Hosts Blue-Gold Series Starting Wednesday
  • 10/16/2023
Mocs Football Prepares For Rail Rivalry With ETSU
  • 10/18/2023
Covenant Women win 12-0 Over Visiting Wesleyen
  • 10/18/2023
Happenings
Celebrate 4 Halloween And Cultural Festivals In Downtown Chattanooga Oct. 28
  • 10/18/2023
Fort Hills Cemetery Tours To Take Place Oct. 29
Fort Hills Cemetery Tours To Take Place Oct. 29
  • 10/18/2023
Jerry Summers: Bruce + Clay - Political Cartoonists
Jerry Summers: Bruce + Clay - Political Cartoonists
  • 10/19/2023
River City Company Opens Request For Qualifications For Banners In Riverfront District
  • 10/18/2023
Signal Mountain Police Department To Host National Drug Take Back Event On Oct. 28
Signal Mountain Police Department To Host National Drug Take Back Event On Oct. 28
  • 10/18/2023
Entertainment
Kingston Trio Performs At The Colonnade Nov. 16
  • 10/18/2023
CTC Hosts Auditions For 2 Upcoming Shows
  • 10/18/2023
Choral Arts Presents Lord Nelson Mass Oct. 27
Choral Arts Presents Lord Nelson Mass Oct. 27
  • 10/16/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Wife No. 3 Again
Best Of Grizzard - Wife No. 3 Again
  • 10/17/2023
Nick Lutsko Has Halloween Extravaganza At The Signal Oct. 27
  • 10/16/2023
Opinion
Zarzours Was Chattanooga's Cheers
Zarzours Was Chattanooga's Cheers
  • 10/17/2023
Profiles Of Valor: Edward ‘Butch’ O’Hare
Profiles Of Valor: Edward ‘Butch’ O’Hare
  • 10/17/2023
Exploring Options
  • 10/18/2023
Dining
Zarzours Packing Them In During Final Days
Zarzours Packing Them In During Final Days
  • 10/18/2023
Inspired By Summers & Siskin Kitchens
  • 9/29/2023
Last Day For Zarzour's Is Oct. 20
Last Day For Zarzour's Is Oct. 20
  • 9/28/2023
Business/Government
Chattanooga Receives AAA Bond Rating For Third Year In A Row
  • 10/18/2023
Preston Way Joins BrightBridge Capital
Preston Way Joins BrightBridge Capital
  • 10/18/2023
License Plate Reported Missing In The Mail - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 10/18/2023
Real Estate
Habitat For Humanity Officially Breaks Ground On 300th House In Chattanooga
  • 10/18/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Oct. 12-18
  • 10/19/2023
State High Court Holds Restrictions Limiting Property Use To Residential Purposes Do Not Prohibit Short-Term Rentals
  • 10/17/2023
Student Scene
UTC To Host Chattanooga Premiere Of Dagan Beckett's "Beautiful Faces"
UTC To Host Chattanooga Premiere Of Dagan Beckett's "Beautiful Faces"
  • 10/18/2023
Lee’s CRC To Host Symposium On Faith In The Public Square
Lee’s CRC To Host Symposium On Faith In The Public Square
  • 10/18/2023
Southeast Whitfield High’s "Kodachrome" Play On Stage This Weekend
  • 10/18/2023
Living Well
Settlement Reached With Healthcare Clearinghouse Inmediata That Nets Tennessee $71,273
  • 10/18/2023
Local Blood Supply Reaches Critically Low Level
  • 10/17/2023
Hamilton County Coalition Participates In National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Oct. 28
  • 10/17/2023
Memories
AUDIO: Earl Freudenberg Interview With Ben Haden
  • 10/12/2023
Gold Star Families Memorial Marker Dedication Is Saturday
  • 10/9/2023
Monument Restoration And Education On Chickamauga Battlefield Program Set For Oct. 2
  • 10/6/2023
Outdoors
Tennessee State Parks Launch 10-Year Comprehensive Strategic Plan
  • 10/17/2023
TWRA Reservoir Partners Build Fish Habitat
  • 10/17/2023
Master Gardeners Hosts Plants And Your Pets Saturday
  • 10/17/2023
Travel
Three Ways Of Viewing DeSoto Falls In Its Autumn Splendor
  • 10/16/2023
Dan Fleser: Visits To Colorado 25 Years Apart
Dan Fleser: Visits To Colorado 25 Years Apart
  • 10/3/2023
New River State Park In Wytheville, Va., Adds To Outdoor And Lodging Options
New River State Park In Wytheville, Va., Adds To Outdoor And Lodging Options
  • 10/3/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: One Thing The Bible Hardly Mentions
Bob Tamasy: One Thing The Bible Hardly Mentions
  • 10/19/2023
Temple Of Faith Deliverance COGIC To Hold Halloween Harvest Festival
  • 10/17/2023
Earl Freudenberg - Another Great Red Back Hymnal Singing At The Hullander Farm
  • 10/16/2023
Obituaries
Peterious DeVan Curry
Peterious DeVan Curry
  • 10/19/2023
Carolyn Lanette Fuqua
Carolyn Lanette Fuqua
  • 10/19/2023
Edward Lebron King
Edward Lebron King
  • 10/18/2023
Area Obituaries
Brewin, Robert Leroy (Spring City)
Brewin, Robert Leroy (Spring City)
  • 10/18/2023
Yowell, Harold Lloyd (Whiteside)
Yowell, Harold Lloyd (Whiteside)
  • 10/18/2023
Browder, Gordon William (Cleveland)
Browder, Gordon William (Cleveland)
  • 10/18/2023