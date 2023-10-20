Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Several Cars Broken Into At Apartments On Commons Boulevard; Woman Thinks She Knows Who Drove Through Her Yard

  Friday, October 20, 2023

At apartments on Commons Boulevard, a man told police his vehicle had been broken into overnight. He found the rear driver’s side window was busted out on his truck. He said the only thing taken was his girlfriend’s wallet. They had already canceled any cards that were in the wallet. There was nothing to process on scene. A neighbor had a Ring video of two people walking around dressed all in black with face masks and gloves but it is unknown at this time if they are the suspects.

* * *

Another man at apartments on Commons Boulevard told police his rear driver’s side window was busted out on his truck. He said it would cost around $700 to fix it.

* * *

A woman at the apartments on Commons Boulevard told police her rental vehicle window was broken. It was the rear driver's side window. The woman said nothing was stolen from the vehicle.

* * *

Another woman at the apartments on Commons Boulevard told police her vehicle window had been busted out. It was the front passenger window. The woman said nothing was taken.

* * *

Police were on S. Holtzclaw Avenue attempting to find a possibly unconscious person who was reported by a person who didn’t want to speak with police. While in the area, an officer noticed someone attempting to hide behind a concrete wall on a porch. The officer tried to speak with the person who fled on foot. Police found a bike and a lunch box in the front yard. Inside the lunch box was 1.7 grams of a green leafy substance consistent with marijuana. There were also several straws with burnt ends and rolling papers. The box also held debit cards with two different names and a checkbook with a woman’s name. There was a receipt from Kays Jewelry with the woman’s name, as well as a box of jewelry from Kays Jewelry. Police tried to contact the woman and were later able to speak with her on the phone. Police later saw an open door at the residence and a report was made under another complaint of the findings inside the house by other officers. All items found inside the lunch box were taken to Property.

* * *

Police responded to a suspicious vehicle on Davidson Road. The rear window was completely gone on the black Mitsubishi Mirage. The driver window was also cracked and the vehicle had damage all the way around. An officer ran the vehicle and it was not stolen or posted in any BOLOs. The vehicle was on a gravel road off the roadway. Because it was on private property, it was left at the location.

* * *

A man on Grove Street told police he is not supposed to have any contact with a woman and he wanted it on record that she texted him and he did not respond back to her. Police checked to see if a TPO was in place, which is it, but no violation occurred because the woman is the protected party.

* * *

A woman on Mauldeth Road called police and reported she had received medical bills from Memphis and one of the bills was for transporting someone using her identity in an ambulance. The woman said she has never been to Memphis or in an ambulance. Police told the woman to contact Memphis Police and make a report with their agency since the incident occurred there. The woman later called back and said Memphis Police told her to make a report through Chattanooga Police and fax it to them. The officer told the woman they do not fax reports to other agencies but the officer could complete a miscellaneous report, but could not do an identity theft report because it happened in Memphis.

* * *

A woman on Sequoia Drive told police she wanted to have her boyfriend leave the premises and not return. They were in a verbal disagreement. The woman’s son offered to pay for an Uber for the boyfriend and he accepted the offer. Uber pulled up and took him back to Dalton.

* * *

A man on Standifer Gap Road told police someone busted his window and stole his passport.

* * *

Police responded to N. Orchard Knob Avenue for a disorder between two men. Both agreed to separate and would not cause any further issues.

* * *

A woman on E. 41st Street told police she needed to report that a man had been vandalizing her home and vehicle. She said it was the man, however she didn’t witness him do any of the acts. She said the man is homeless and she allowed him to stay on her property and in exchange he would do chores around the property. The officer observed the property had excessive wear from over the years and no maintenance. The woman said she had witnesses who may have seen the man committing these offenses. She would call back in if she could get them to agree to speak to the police. The woman reported there was damage done to her exterior siding and her vehicle seats.

* * *
A woman on Cherryton Drive told police a tenant had broken a window valued at $800. She just wanted the damage documented.

* * *

A woman on Riverwalk Way called police and said she returned to her car, a 2014 Kia Sport, and realized the door was slightly ajar. Upon further inspection, the items inside her car were ransacked. The woman said she didn’t keep anything of value inside her car, however there was some sensitive, personal information inside, like old W2s and bank checks. She believed her vehicle was locked, however there was no damage to the vehicle itself. The woman said she would continue to look for items possibly stolen and notify police to add to the report.

* * *

Police were called to Talley Road where witnesses said the driver of a white Ford Ranger lost control and traveled off an embankment. The property owner said the truck could stay on their property until it could be removed. Everyone said they didn’t need an accident report or a property damage report.

* * *

Employees at Shell at 3440 Wilcox Blvd. told police a black male was irate inside the store and started to come behind the counter. One of the employees believed the man was possibly grabbing at a firearm near his waistband when he was yelling. The employee pressed the holdup alarm and waited for police. The irate customer left before police arrived. The employees said he is a frequent customer and sometimes is intoxicated resulting in a disorder.

* * *

A woman on Lake Resort Terrace called police and said someone during the night struck their stop sign and drove through their grass. She thought she knew which vehicle did the damage, but didn’t have any video footage or witnesses. She said the vehicle had a flat tire and was muddy. She said the damages are approximately $3,000.

