Police Blotter: Woman's Loaned Out Vehicle Ends Up On Fire; Woman Has No Evidence Of Break-In Attempt She Claims

A woman's vehicle was reported damaged on S. Willow Street. A man, who said he was the fiancé of the vehicle's owner, told police he believes someone set the vehicle on fire. H said the woman's daughter and her friend were in possession of the vehicle when it caught fire. He told police his fiancé is in the hospital; however she wants to press charges if it is discovered the vehicle had been purposely lit on fire.



* * *

Police were flagged down at 740 E 12th St. by a man who said that someone on the bus had stolen his bag of clothes. Police met with the bus driver, who said the man had already been through all of the cargo compartments and was unable to locate his clothing. The man admitted that he possibly could have set the bag down outside of the bus and it may have been taken from the street.

* * *

A man on Union Avenue told police that at some time his vehicle's catalytic converter was stolen. There is no suspect information available.

* * *

A disorder prevention was requested on Central Drive. A woman told police she needed to get a few belongings out of her ex boyfriend's house. She said she would like to have police around, due to a previous disorder between her and a neighbor. The neighbor was seen for a brief moment taking in groceries; however, no words were spoken between the two. The woman was able to grab all of her belongings without incident.

* * *

Police observed a vehicle with window tint on the front windshield on Arlington Avenue/Robbins Street. The vehicle owner said that she bought the vehicle "as-is." Police informed her that it was still not permitted per Tennessee Law. The woman was given a verbal warning.

* * *

A woman told police while traveling south on Highway 153 coming off of Access Road, a gray Ford Escape with TN tag (given to police) was also traveling south on Highway 153. The woman said she merged in the lane in front of the Ford Escape and proceeded south. She said the Ford Escape passed her at a high rate of speed, then slammed on their brakes, then sped up again. She said when she got over into the other lane to pass the vehicle on the driver's side, the driver showed her a firearm. She said the driver was a white male and the passenger was a white female. The woman pulled off at the next exit, then called police.

* * *

A man on Grove Street Court at College Hill Courts told police he wished for them to ask several people to leave his apartment. He said he had allowed them to stay in the apartment, but now wished for them to leave. Police asked all of them to depart, but gave them time to gather their belongings.

* * *

An employee at Academy Sports, 2220 Hamilton Place Blvd., told police he noticed a white male wearing a white tank top and blue jeans walk out of the store wearing some boots he had not purchased. The boots were black Wolverines and cost $79.99. He said the man left in a green Toyota with GA drive-out tag. The vehicle made a left out of the parking lot and headed towards the highway. There is no other information on the man.

* * *

An anonymous caller inside of American Wings, 4011 Brainerd Road, told police an employee was just fired and was "cussing out" other employees inside American Wings. Police arrived and spoke with a manager, who said that the ex-employee was cussing her out and causing a disorder inside of the store after being terminated. She said that the employee was supposed to receive her last tip and leave the building. The two settled with each other and the ex-employee left the business without incident.

* * *

A woman on Gillespie Road told police a man there was out of control and needed to leave. She said that he was yelling and cussing everyone inside the home as well. Police spoke to the man and he said that the woman is always provoking him and he gets upset because he gets tired of it. The man was very loud and angry when police spoke with him at first, but eventually came to a talking level, after some time. He said he has lived at this address for approximately a year and has paid bills in the past, so police could not make him leave, but the two of them agreed to leave each other be for the rest of the night and let things cool down.

* * *

Security at Northgate Mall approached a man sleeping on a bench in front of the mall and told him to move along. They called police because the man got mouthy, and they wanted to make sure he got off the property, at least for the day. Police spoke with the homeless man and asked him to leave. He told police he was waiting on the bus and security got mad at him and yelled at him. The man did leave the property as asked, without further incident.

* * *

A woman on Campbell Street told police someone was actively kicking in the door to her apartment. Police found the front door secured, with no obvious damage. Police did not observe any kick or strike marks on the front door consistent with an attempted break in. The woman did show police the door frame on the inside of the residence had been broken in. She stated she did not see the damage occur, but assured police it was not damaged prior to the incident. Police inspected both the dead bolt and the door handle lock. Both were undamaged and the door was able to lock securely. She said during the incident, the door was locked and secured. Due to her statements being inconsistent with police findings, as well as a lack of suspect information, police cannot consider this an attempted break-in. Police instructed her to call back if she is able to provide further information. A neighbor from across the hall from her apartment informed police that she has a motion sensing camera that did not pick up any activity prior to police arrival.