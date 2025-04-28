Kevin Roig To Serve As Mayor Kelly's Chief Of Staff, With Darrin Ledford As Deputy Chief

Mayor Tim Kelly has named Kevin Roig as chief of staff, with former City Councilman Darrin Ledford as his deputy chief of staff.

Charita Allen will serve as senior advisor for Economic and Workforce Development, while Nicole Heyman will move from chief housing officer to chief policy officer.

The appointments take effect on Friday.

Officials said, "Mayor Kelly announced today a slate of strategic appointments to his senior leadership team as he begins a second term as the chief executive for the city of Chattanooga.

Designed for outcomes, his team will continue to build upon the operational efficiency gains of the mayor’s first term and drive execution around the One Chattanooga imperatives, in service of all Chattanoogans."

Mayor Kelly said, "I’m proud to announce and welcome these dedicated leaders to my senior team as we hit the ground running for a second term. Each brings a proven track record of getting results and a deep commitment to serving all Chattanoogans. Together, we will accelerate the progress we’ve made toward building a vibrant, prosperous, and unified city. The One Chattanooga vision is about outcomes that matter - and this team is ready to deliver."

joined the Kelly Administration in 2023 as senior advisor for Public Affairs and has been serving as deputy chief since the start of 2024. Bringing deep political and government experience that includes nearly a decade in senior leadership roles with former Louisiana Congressman Garret Graves in Washington, DC and successfully managing multiple congressional campaigns, Roig will continue to provide strategic and managerial leadership to advance Mayor Kelly's One Chattanooga vision, it was stated.

Mr. Roig

Ms. Allen will report directly to the Mayor. With over 25 years of experience, she recently returned to the Kelly Administration and has previously served as deputy administrator of Economic Development for the city and as director of Workforce Development at the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. Her expertise will continue to be pivotal in driving economic mobility and vitality for Chattanooga and the region, the mayor said.

Heyman has spearheaded various policy initiatives and programs to expand affordable housing, including the development of the city's first Housing Action Plan, it was stated. Her background includes directing the Mayor’s Office of Community Assets and Investment in New Orleans and serving as Vice President at the Center for Community Progress.



An entrepreneur and longtime local business owner, Mr. Ledford served on the Chattanooga City Council since 2017, including a term as chairman from 2022 to 2023. He led the council’s Planning and Zoning Committee and was instrumental in updating the city’s zoning code. His tenure was marked by a focus on operational efficiency and enhanced public services, it was stated.



