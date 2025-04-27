St. Elmo Residence Damaged By Fire On Sunday Morning

A St. Elmo residence was damaged by fire Sunday morning.

At 11:54 a.m., Green Shift companies responded to the 1700 block of W. 39th Street after multiple callers to 911 reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the structure.

Responding units spotted smoke as they were headed to the scene. On arrival, firefighters launched a swift attack and had the fire out by 12:20 p.m.

One individual was displaced. There were no injuries.

The fire appeared to be accidental and electrical in nature.

Thanks to Red Bank FD for filling in at Station 1.

Engine 14, Engine 1, Ladder 1, Engine 3, Squad 13, Battalion 1 and Battalion 3 were on the call.