Latest Headlines

Gas Prices Rise 18.7 Cents In Chattanooga

  • Monday, April 28, 2025
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 18.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.71 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 3.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 47.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 2.0 cents in the last week and stands at $3.499 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.41 on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.09, a difference of 68.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.36 while the highest was $4.11, a difference of $1.75.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged  in the last week, averaging $3.10 on Monday. The national average is down 3.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 52.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back 10 years:
April 28, 2024: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g)
April 28, 2023: $3.08/g (U.S. Average: $3.60/g)
April 28, 2022: $3.81/g (U.S. Average: $4.15/g)
April 28, 2021: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)
April 28, 2020: $1.47/g (U.S. Average: $1.74/g)
April 28, 2019: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)
April 28, 2018: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)
April 28, 2017: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)
April 28, 2016: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)
April 28, 2015: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Knoxville- $2.74, up 1.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.73.
State of Tennessee- $2.76, up 10.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.65.
Huntsville- $2.73, unchanged  from last week's $2.73. 

"Average gasoline prices in the U.S. have been volatile over the past week, with roughly half of the 50 states seeing prices decline while the other half experienced increases," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Oil prices, which had fallen into the $50 per barrel range at the height of Trump’s trade war, have since rallied and are now holding in the low $60s, leading to rising gas prices in some states. For now, I expect the national average to bounce around in the $3.10 to $3.20 per gallon range over the coming week, with a continued mixed bag for consumers—about half of the states may see prices inch lower, while the other half could experience increases. We'll be watching for any market developments, but for now, the market appears to be in a holding pattern."
Latest Headlines
Walker County Arrest Report For April 21-27
  • Government
  • 4/28/2025
Gas Prices Rise 18.7 Cents In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 4/28/2025
Lee Baseball Prepares For Gulf South Tournament After 9-4 Loss
Lee Baseball Prepares For Gulf South Tournament After 9-4 Loss
  • Sports
  • 4/27/2025
Chattanooga Softball Completes Sweep Of Samford
  • Sports
  • 4/27/2025
Lee Softball Ends Season With 8-1 Loss To Trevecca Nazarene
  • Sports
  • 4/27/2025
Tennessee Golfers Compete In PGA Professional Championship
  • Sports
  • 4/27/2025
Breaking News
The End Of A Career - Marti Brown Retiring After 40 Years As A Barber
The End Of A Career - Marti Brown Retiring After 40 Years As A Barber
  • 4/27/2025

I’ve been blessed to interview thousands of individuals in my 46-plus years as a local sports writer, but this week was the first time I ever got to do a story on a barber. This isn’t just ... more

Earl Freudenberg: An Afternoon With Lulu Roman
  • 4/27/2025

Comedian, singer and author Lulu Roman died Wednesday at her son’s home in Bellington, Wash. Friends said Ms. Roman called Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, home but she’d been living with family during ... more

Home On Mark Twain Circle Damaged By Fire Saturday Morning
Home On Mark Twain Circle Damaged By Fire Saturday Morning
  • 4/26/2025

A Saturday morning house fire on the city’s east side was extinguished quickly by members of the Chattanooga Fire Department. Blue Shift companies were dispatched at 9:40 a.m. to a residence ... more

Breaking News
Legislative Administrator Says Robin Smith Took Unusual Interest In Dealings Of Phoenix Solutions
  • 4/25/2025
Hamilton County Schools Announces New Leadership For 2025-2026 School Year
Hamilton County Schools Announces New Leadership For 2025-2026 School Year
  • 4/25/2025
Tennessee Department Of Safety Drivers Services Division Works To Meet REAL ID Demand
  • 4/25/2025
EPB And IonQ Partner To Establish Chattanooga As First Quantum Computing And Networking Hub In U.S.
  • 4/25/2025
Patsy Hazlewood Of Robin Smith: "I Think She Was Incredibly Dishonest"
  • 4/24/2025
Opinion
Preserving The Legacy Of Christopher Wright
Preserving The Legacy Of Christopher Wright
  • 4/25/2025
Is It Time To Reassess Our Grading System?
  • 4/23/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 4/25/2025
Rep. Greg Martin's Legislative Update For April 24
  • 4/24/2025
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For April 24
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For April 24
  • 4/24/2025
Sports
Chattanooga FC Drops First Game Of The Season At Columbus Crew 2
  • 4/27/2025
Mike Poe Earns 100th Career Win In Capturing Cleveland Invitational Senior Title
Mike Poe Earns 100th Career Win In Capturing Cleveland Invitational Senior Title
  • 4/27/2025
Mocs Beach Volleyball To Face Top Seed UCLA In NCAA Opener
  • 4/27/2025
Lookouts Shutout the Clingstones For Fourth Straight Win
  • 4/27/2025
#1/4 Tennessee Clinches Series Win Over #16 Ole Miss
  • 4/27/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Coty Wamp Uses Her Voice For Safer Tennessee
Life With Ferris: Coty Wamp Uses Her Voice For Safer Tennessee
  • 4/28/2025
Red Bank Holds Cemetery’s Decoration Day After Upgrades Made
Red Bank Holds Cemetery’s Decoration Day After Upgrades Made
  • 4/26/2025
John Shearer: Pioneering And Unique Southside Art Studio/Residence For Sale For First Time
John Shearer: Pioneering And Unique Southside Art Studio/Residence For Sale For First Time
  • 4/25/2025
In-Town Gallery Has All Member Show In May
In-Town Gallery Has All Member Show In May
  • 4/26/2025
Jerry Summers: The Day 26,639 Fans Turned Out For A Lookouts Game
Jerry Summers: The Day 26,639 Fans Turned Out For A Lookouts Game
  • 4/25/2025
Entertainment
Jericho Brass Band Has Fiesta Concert May 5
Jericho Brass Band Has Fiesta Concert May 5
  • 4/27/2025
"Hamilton" The Musical A Must-See Event In Chattanooga; Nashville's Lily Soto Plays 2 Roles
  • 4/25/2025
Ringgold Depot Opry Returns For A Night Of Big Band And Ballroom May 10
  • 4/26/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 5/1/2025
Signups Underway For Chattanooga Boys Choir
  • 4/26/2025
Opinion
Preserving The Legacy Of Christopher Wright
Preserving The Legacy Of Christopher Wright
  • 4/25/2025
Is It Time To Reassess Our Grading System?
  • 4/23/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 4/25/2025
Dining
General Assembly Approves Expansion Of Food Cottage Law
General Assembly Approves Expansion Of Food Cottage Law
  • 4/24/2025
Hixson Community Farmers Market Holds Grand Re-Opening Celebration May 3
Hixson Community Farmers Market Holds Grand Re-Opening Celebration May 3
  • 4/23/2025
Mi Mercadito Opens At 1820 E. Main; Beer Board Hears Other Cases
  • 4/17/2025
Business
EPB Board Looking Forward To Quantum Leap
  • 4/25/2025
Wilmington, NC, Business And Civic Leaders Tour Chattanooga To Learn About City’s "Continued Renaissance"
  • 4/24/2025
New South Trading Co. Launches Apparel, Gift Collection For First National Park City
New South Trading Co. Launches Apparel, Gift Collection For First National Park City
  • 4/25/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: A Better Bathroom Starts With A Smart Plan
  • 4/24/2025
Ellis Gardner: April Market Report
  • 4/16/2025
Real Estate Transfers For April 17-23
  • 4/24/2025
Student Scene
Lee’s Brock Presents At Southeastern Theatre Conference
Lee’s Brock Presents At Southeastern Theatre Conference
  • 4/26/2025
47 Students Graduate From DARE Program
47 Students Graduate From DARE Program
  • 4/25/2025
Joint Budget Meeting Between County Commission And School Board Of Education Is Postponed
  • 4/25/2025
Living Well
Hamilton Home Health Earns 5-Star Rating
Hamilton Home Health Earns 5-Star Rating
  • 4/25/2025
Limited Spots Left For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Golf Event Benefiting Future Caregivers
Limited Spots Left For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Golf Event Benefiting Future Caregivers
  • 4/24/2025
Hamilton Physician Group's Paynter Retires After 36 years
Hamilton Physician Group's Paynter Retires After 36 years
  • 4/25/2025
Memories
Local Lineage Societies Gather To Observe 250th Anniversary Of Lexington, Concord And Menotomy
Local Lineage Societies Gather To Observe 250th Anniversary Of Lexington, Concord And Menotomy
  • 4/23/2025
The Force Behind Chattanooga's Early Parks
The Force Behind Chattanooga's Early Parks
  • 4/19/2025
Chattanooga National Cemetery Has Memorial Plaque Dedication May 3
  • 4/17/2025
Outdoors
2025-26 Hunting Seasons Set At April Commission Meeting
  • 4/25/2025
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Ode To The Worm
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Ode To The Worm
  • 4/25/2025
Keep The Tennessee River Beautiful Kicks Off Initiative To Protect Mussels
Keep The Tennessee River Beautiful Kicks Off Initiative To Protect Mussels
  • 4/24/2025
Travel
Updates Continue At Prater's Mill
  • 4/25/2025
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Offers Sensory-Friendly Film Screenings In April, May
  • 4/22/2025
Chattanooga Zoo Welcomes Spring With Hug A Bunny Event
Chattanooga Zoo Welcomes Spring With Hug A Bunny Event
  • 4/10/2025
Church
Greater Chattanooga Christian Services Hosts Annual Golf Marathon Fundraiser
  • 4/27/2025
Bob Tamasy: Overcoming The Fear Of Aloneness
Bob Tamasy: Overcoming The Fear Of Aloneness
  • 4/25/2025
Community SING! Set For May 8
  • 4/25/2025
Obituaries
Mitchell Lee “Crickett” Phillips
Mitchell Lee “Crickett” Phillips
  • 4/26/2025
Lewis “Pepaw” Patrick Shipley
Lewis “Pepaw” Patrick Shipley
  • 4/26/2025
Bobby Gene Runyan
Bobby Gene Runyan
  • 4/26/2025
Government
Tennessee Supreme Court Holds Lawsuit For Invasion Of Privacy Doesn't End If Plaintiff Dies
  • 4/25/2025
Maintenance Work Prompts Lane Closure On I-24 In Grundy County
  • 4/25/2025
Pedestrian Allegedly Hit By Pickup Truck - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 4/25/2025