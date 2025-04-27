The End Of A Career - Marti Brown Retiring After 40 Years As A Barber

I’ve been blessed to interview thousands of individuals in my 46-plus years as a local sports writer, but this week was the first time I ever got to do a story on a barber.

This isn’t just any barber. She’s Marti Brown and she just announced recently that April 30 will be her final day with scissors and electric clippers in her hand as she’s retiring after more than 40 years in the business. Let me tell you from personal experience that Marti is the best as she’s been doing my hair for more than 35 years. There is nothing more relaxing than spending 30 minutes in her chair as you close your eyes and just let her do her thing. I never had to worry about the job she did as it was always perfect. And if it wasn’t quite short enough, especially in the summer, she gladly would cut more off.

I must admit that I was somewhat saddened when she shared her retirement news with me the last time she cut my hair.

Marti’s a local girl. The third of four children to Bill and Thelma Dearing, she grew up in East Brainerd and graduated from Tyner in 1978. Like many teenagers just getting out of high school, Marti really didn’t know what she wanted her career to include so she worked a variety of jobs at the start. One day her Mother cornered her and asked point blank what her plans were for finding a job and starting to support herself.

It really didn’t take long and Marti decided to follow a number of other family members in becoming a barber. She later graduated from the Chattanooga Barber College and got her first job as a barber at the Town & Country Barber Shop, which was and still is located on North Market Street just across from where the old Town and Country restaurant used to be. Her first day on the job was March 15, 1985.

Paul Thacker was the second owner of the shop that was started in 1959. As he got a bit older and decided to retire, Marti bought the shop from him in 1992 and he kept working for her for the next seven years. Marti was a single mom for a number of years with two children, Rachel and Nathan. Good fortune later came her way and she got together with Ron Brown, who was in her class at Tyner, is six days older than her and was also working as a barber in another shop.

They got married in May 1992 and have been working together ever since. While Marti mainly does haircuts, Ron does all of that fancy stuff that women love, which is much more time involved and includes so much more than just a basic haircut. Their business is now the Town and Country Barber Shop & Salon.

And now, after more than 40 years of working long hours where she’s on her feet all day and her arms constantly moving, Marti has made the big decision to retire.

She and Ron will both be 65 on their next birthday and, while Ron has no plans to retire, Marti is already making plans on how she’ll be spending her free time.

While Rachel and Nathan are Marti’s children, Stephen and Ian are Ron’s two. Between those four, there are nine grandchildren, so Marti won’t have to worry about finding ways to spend her free time.

Ron had called me shortly after my last haircut and shared his desire to have a story written about Marti and her decision to retire. I mentioned it to John Wilson, who is the man at the Chattanoogan.com and he asked if I would be willing to do it. That was a no brainer for me as Marti and Ron have become dear friends of mine and this is one of those success stories that will just write itself.

I got in touch with Marti and made arrangements to stop by their shop during one of her breaks to do the interview. It was a strange feeling to be in there for something other than a haircut, but what a delightful 45 minutes it was where we just sat in the shop and talked about lots of different stuff, but mainly her decision to retire and how all of that came about.

“I have loved my career as a barber and have made some wonderful friends along the way, but I started having some health issues recently and decided it just might be the right time to step away,” she began our visit.

“Standing on my feet all day for all of these years has finally caught up with me and I’ve gotten to the point where I just can’t keep up. I’ve cut the number of days that I work, but I’ve been experiencing blurred vision and severe headaches. You’ve got to be able to see what you’re doing if you’re gonna give a good haircut,” she laughed when discussing these latest issues.

“I made my announcement to retire on March 19 and I’ve cried with a lot of my clients when they’ve come to get their hair cut. I’ve really enjoyed my time here as it’s been a perfect fit for me. It’s been more than a job for me as it’s become my ministry. It will be a major life change for me, but I feel like I’m making the right decision. Now it’s time to find other ways to make positive contributions in people’s lives,” she added.

Marti didn’t really have many memories of the first haircut she gave or even who was on the receiving end. “I’m sure it wasn’t a very good one,” she smiled.

And what about whose hair she’s cut that has been the most memorable?

“I got to cut Bill Curry’s hair a couple of times, but Austin Clark has always been my favorite and my hero. He’s the guy who set such a great standard in this community and I always had a great day when he came in,” she said about the former head basketball coach and athletic director at Baylor.

Marti and Ron have been active church members for a long time, first at Morris Hill Baptist, later at Abba’s House and now at The Crossing on Standifer Gap. They intend to maintain their involvement there.

And what about her plans for Thursday, May 1, when she will officially be retired?

“First off, I plan to sleep late, but I also intend to spend more time reading my Bible and praying,” she admitted.

Jerry Howard, a friendly fellow who has worked by Marti’s side for more than nine years, is the newest owner of this establishment. I’ve already made my next appointment with him to cut my hair in a couple of weeks.

But as the old saying goes, all good things eventually come to an end. That’s the way I feel about my friend Marti, who not only is the best barber in town, but a great person who has a huge heart and is willing to help anyone.

It certainly won’t be the same walking in to get another haircut where that petite woman with a smile on her face isn’t there to offer a greeting.

There’s only one thing I can share in closing.

Marti, you’ve certainly made a difference in my life as my barber and the thousands of others whose hair you’ve cut. Thanks for a great experience. And may God continue to bless you and your family as you embrace retirement.

