Pair Take Gun(s) To Hamilton Place Mall; 1 Arrested

  • Saturday, October 28, 2023
Chattanooga Police responded to Hamilton Place Mall early Saturday afternoon for a suspicious person who appeared to be armed with a gun.  The gun appeared to be in his waistband inside his clothing.

Employees from a store inside Hamilton Place Mall alerted mall security about a suspicious person who appeared to be armed.  Hamilton Place Mall is a gun free zone with signs posted at all entrances that guns are prohibited.  Mall security called Chattanooga Police as they continued to monitor the location of the person.  

The person exited the mall prior to police arrival.  When officers arrived, the person was getting into a vehicle and started to leave the property.  CPD officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not stop.  CPD officers initiated a pursuit but lost sight of the vehicle after it left the mall property.  

A second person was previously walking with the suspect who fled from the officers.  Mall security continued to monitor that person's location and provided those updates to CPD officers.  

The second person, 20-year-old Robert Monk, was found by officers and detained.  Monk dropped a bag and it was recovered by CPD officers.  A gun was located inside the bag.

Robert Monk was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of drugs for resale and additional charges.  He was transported to Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.

CPD's Gun Team continues to investigate the circumstances of this incident.  This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues.
