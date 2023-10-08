No One Injured In House Fire Early Sunday Morning

Chattanooga firefighters were working a Hixson house fire with possible entrapment Sunday morning. They later confirmed, after thorough searches of the structure, no one was found inside.

The fire caused extensive damage to the home. The cause is under investigation.

At 6:45 a.m., an off-duty Signal Mountain police officer drove by the home in the 4000 block of Sanders Drive and reported the fire. CFD companies found flames through the roof on arrival.

Due to there being a car in the driveway and the possibility of a resident still inside the burning structure, command called for a second alarm to bring more fire personnel to the scene.

Firefighters made an interior attack and conducted multiple searches. Their efforts were hindered by an extreme amount of contents in the home.

Quint 16, Engine 22, Engine 12, Quint 17, Engine 15, Ladder 19, Squad 19, Quint 10, Ladder 1, Squad 1, Battalion 3, Battalion 1 Blue and Green Shift responded, along with CFD Investigations, CPD and HCEMS. Mutual aid partners provided coverage at fire halls.