Man, 36, Shot And Killed Saturday Evening On South Lyerly Street

A man, 36, was shot and killed Saturday evening in Chattanooga.



Chattanooga Police responded at 7:43 p.m. to a person shot call in the 1700 block of South Lyerly Street. When officers arrived, they found the man with life-threatening injuries.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. The victim died from his injuries on scene.





The preliminary investigation shows the victim was outside of his residence when he was shot by an unknown suspect.Investigators are working to determine the exact circumstances of this incident.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423 643-5100.