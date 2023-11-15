Demetrus Coonrod Announces Candidacy For State House District 28

Chattanooga City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod officially declared her candidacy for the Tennessee State House District 28 seat, bringing her dedication to public service and community empowerment to the state level.

Ms. Coonrod is currently serving her second term as Chattanooga City Councilwoman, representing District 9. She was first elected in 2017, when she defeated incumbent Yusuf Hakeem. She serves as chairwoman of the Council's Economic Development and Human Resources Committees.

Her campaign said, "With a proven track record of effective leadership on City Council, Coonrod has been a tireless advocate for the residents of Chattanooga, championing initiatives that promote economic development, criminal justice reform, and social equity."

"I am excited to take the next step in my commitment to serve the people of Tennessee," said Ms. Coonrod. "I’m running to be a voice for the people that have been marginalized, those who have lacked representation on the issues that affect us all. I know firsthand the challenges that families in my city face, and I am eager to bring these insights into the needs of our communities to the State House to work towards positive change."

Coonrod's campaign will focus on key issues such as public education, criminal justice reform, and healthcare accessibility. As a seasoned public servant, she aims to bridge gaps and create collaborative solutions for the betterment of all constituents in District 28.

Ms.

Her announcement has garnered early support from community leaders, activists, and residents who recognize her passion for addressing pressing issues facing Tennessee. Coonrod's vision includes building a more inclusive and prosperous future for the state.



