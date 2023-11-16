HCSO Seizes Approximately $28,000 Of Narcotics, Two Guns And Contraband

Hamilton County law enforcement officers seized $28k worth of narcotics, firearms and other contraband from a residence after serving a search warrant on Brandon Eberhardt on Wednesday.Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics & Special Investigations Unit, with the assistance of the HCSO SWAT Team and Uniformed Patrol Services, served the search warrant at 1704 Bradt St. in Chattanooga.Eberhardt, attempted to destroy evidence by flushing narcotics down the toilet, but was taken into custody before he could finish.During the subsequent search of the residence, detectives located approximately 240 grams of Fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, two firearms and $2,620 in U.S.currency. The money and a 2023 Honda motorcycle were seized in accordance with state law. The street value of the narcotics is approximately $28,000.“Each day, your sheriff’s office, is committed to eradicating dangerous drugs like methamphetamine and Fentanyl from our streets which is indiscriminately killing our citizens. I want this drug seizure to be a clear message from me to those who sell this poison in our community -The next knock on your door may not be your customer, it very well could be my narcotics detectives or SWAT Team serving a warrant. Remember, we still make house calls,” said Sheriff Austin Garrett.Eberhardt was transported to the Hamilton County Jail & Detention Center and booked on possession of Fentanyl for resale, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with or fabricating evidence.Additional Charges are pending based on further investigation and discussion with the U.S. attorney.