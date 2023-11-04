Latest Headlines

Famed Les Elgart Band Plays The Fairyland Club On Lookout Mountain

  • Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Earl Freudenberg
Ben Cagle with vocalist Walt Andrus and conductor Brad Walker
Ben Cagle with vocalist Walt Andrus and conductor Brad Walker

The world famous Les Elgart Orchestra made a stop in Chattanooga Saturday night at the Fairyland Club on Lookout Mountain.  The band is best known for “Bandstand Boogie,” theme song of Dick Clark’s American Bandstand.

The Les Elgart Orchestra is one of the few remaining famous big bands from the 1950’s and 1960’s that is still in demand.  Their popularity gained them their tagline “The Band with that Sound."

Brad Walker is the conductor and makes his home in Knoxville.  He said the Elgart band play all over the United States doing over 150 concerts–dances a year.

Brad Walker said, “When the big bands started fading away Mr. Elgart took his orchestra around the country to universities and colleges playing dances and the young people loved it.  We are still doing that today.”

Also traveling with the band is vocalist Walt Andrus who has been singing professionally for over 30 years. Mr. Walker said, “Listening to Walt Andrus sing is almost like having Frank Sinatra in the room with you. He has that Sinatra sound.”

Mr. Walker said he’s delighted to bring the Elgart band to Chattanooga and visit with his good friends, Ben Cagle, Russell Bean and Johnny Eagle.

He said, “If you can dance to it, we are going to play in in the famous Elgart style.”

Back in the 50’s Les Elgart wrote “Bandstand Boogie” and the song is still heard today on radio stations including Sirius XM oldies channels.

The orchestra recorded over 50 albums with Columbia Records and appeared on the “Jackie Gleason Show”, “Johnny Carson’s Tonight Show: and “Peter Marshall’s Big Bands at Disneyland.”

The late Ernie Feagans, who hosted programs on WDOD and WDEF radio (Feagans Follies), called the Les Elgart Orchestra a class act. Mr. Feagans said, “I got a lot of requests for the Elgart music whether at dances or at home just listening.”

Mr. Walker said, “The Les Elgart Orchestra to this day is dedicated to keeping Mr. and Mrs. Elgart’s memory alive by preserving this unique sound and style that has stood the test of time.  We are so glad to get to visit the beautiful city of Chattanooga.”

 

Judge Russell Bean with retired broadcasters Ben Cagle and Johnny Eagle at the Fairyland Club
Judge Russell Bean with retired broadcasters Ben Cagle and Johnny Eagle at the Fairyland Club
Latest Headlines
Famed Les Elgart Band Plays The Fairyland Club On Lookout Mountain
Famed Les Elgart Band Plays The Fairyland Club On Lookout Mountain
  • Breaking News
  • 11/4/2023
Soddy Daisy Taking On 2 New Police Officers After 2 Shift To School Duties
  • Breaking News
  • 11/4/2023
Vols Waltz Past UConn At Homecoming
Vols Waltz Past UConn At Homecoming
  • Sports
  • 11/4/2023
Set Your Clock Back An Hour
Set Your Clock Back An Hour
  • Breaking News
  • 11/4/2023
Lookout Mountain Fire Threatened 2 Homes; Burn Ban Now In Effect
Lookout Mountain Fire Threatened 2 Homes; Burn Ban Now In Effect
  • Breaking News
  • 11/4/2023
Dan Fleser: Vols Enjoy Homecoming Rout Over UConn
Dan Fleser: Vols Enjoy Homecoming Rout Over UConn
  • Sports
  • 11/4/2023
Breaking News
Soddy Daisy Taking On 2 New Police Officers After 2 Shift To School Duties
  • 11/4/2023

Two officers from the Soddy Daisy Police Department have been moved to work as school resource officers in two of the city’s public schools. Two new officers will be hired to replace the SROs, ... more

Set Your Clock Back An Hour
Set Your Clock Back An Hour
  • 11/4/2023

There is a time change going into effect at 2 a.m. on Sunday morning. Residents are advised to set your clocks back one hour as the nation goes off daylight saving time and returns to standard ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/4/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADKINS, THOMAS PRESTON 554RYMERRD CLEVELAND, 37323 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff Booked for Previous Charges ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Drive-Thru Customer Gets Upset Over Chicken Nuggets; Woman Says Her Phone Is Damaged When Her Things Get Tossed
  • 11/4/2023
Businesses Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos Sponsored By Chattanoogan.com
  • 11/3/2023
Woods Fire On Lookout Mountain Jumps Containment; Spreads To 1,400 Acres
  • 11/3/2023
2 Charged At Jail After 7 Women Show Signs Of Overdose
2 Charged At Jail After 7 Women Show Signs Of Overdose
  • 11/3/2023
Committee Recommends 4-Year SPLOST Proposal, $80 Million Budget In Whitfield County
Committee Recommends 4-Year SPLOST Proposal, $80 Million Budget In Whitfield County
  • 11/3/2023
Opinion
Back To The Crank Telephone At Walden
  • 11/1/2023
Jerry Summers: Gig City’s Most Exciting Thoroughfare
Jerry Summers: Gig City’s Most Exciting Thoroughfare
  • 11/2/2023
Easy Calls
  • 11/3/2023
Where Are Liz And Bernie?
  • 11/3/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/3/2023
Sports
Mocs Fall In 17-14 Heartbreaker To Furman
  • 11/4/2023
Dan Fleser: Vols Enjoy Homecoming Rout Over UConn
Dan Fleser: Vols Enjoy Homecoming Rout Over UConn
  • 11/4/2023
Vols Waltz Past UConn At Homecoming
Vols Waltz Past UConn At Homecoming
  • 11/4/2023
Lee Volleyball Loses 3-0 On Senior Night
Lee Volleyball Loses 3-0 On Senior Night
  • 11/3/2023
Mocs Volleyball Loses 3-0 At Western Carolina
  • 11/3/2023
Happenings
Veterans Day Ceremony Will Be At National Guard Armory
  • 11/4/2023
Veterans Day Celebration In Collegedale Is Nov. 10
Veterans Day Celebration In Collegedale Is Nov. 10
  • 11/3/2023
Jerry Summers: Pet Prices In Pesos
Jerry Summers: Pet Prices In Pesos
  • 11/2/2023
John Shearer: Remembering Basketball Coach Bob Knight
John Shearer: Remembering Basketball Coach Bob Knight
  • 11/3/2023
Red Bank Christmas Parade And Festival Scheduled For Friday, Dec. 1
Red Bank Christmas Parade And Festival Scheduled For Friday, Dec. 1
  • 11/3/2023
Entertainment
Niko Moon Makes Stop At The Signal
  • 11/3/2023
String Theory At The Hunter To Present Fung And Chien
String Theory At The Hunter To Present Fung And Chien
  • 11/2/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Everyone Loves L.G.
Best Of Grizzard - Everyone Loves L.G.
  • 11/3/2023
Lee Opera Theatre To Present A Musical Revue Nov. 12
Lee Opera Theatre To Present A Musical Revue Nov. 12
  • 11/2/2023
Brad Giese Out At WGOW
Brad Giese Out At WGOW
  • 11/2/2023
Opinion
Back To The Crank Telephone At Walden
  • 11/1/2023
Jerry Summers: Gig City’s Most Exciting Thoroughfare
Jerry Summers: Gig City’s Most Exciting Thoroughfare
  • 11/2/2023
Easy Calls
  • 11/3/2023
Dining
Leroy’s Pub Opens On Cherokee Boulevard
  • 11/2/2023
Dutch Bros Coffee Getting Ready To Open In Hixson
Dutch Bros Coffee Getting Ready To Open In Hixson
  • 10/30/2023
Kai Bistro, 625 Has Asian Fusion Focus
  • 10/19/2023
Business/Government
County Gets 17th Ambulance; HCEMS Now Fully Staffed After Pay Raise
  • 11/3/2023
2 Sheriff Deputies Graduate From Training Academy At Blount County
2 Sheriff Deputies Graduate From Training Academy At Blount County
  • 11/3/2023
LAUNCH Games Competition Set Monday At Southside Social
LAUNCH Games Competition Set Monday At Southside Social
  • 11/3/2023
Real Estate
70-Lot Subdivision Planned On Over 25 Acres At Soddy Daisy
  • 11/3/2023
Draft Available Of Updated Chattanooga Zoning Ordinance
  • 11/3/2023
Steven Sharpe: Interest Rates: Recent Past, Present, And Where We’re Heading
  • 11/2/2023
Student Scene
Tennessee Aquarium Educators Serving More Students
  • 11/3/2023
McCallie's TEPS Inducts 13 New Sophomore Members
McCallie's TEPS Inducts 13 New Sophomore Members
  • 11/2/2023
Baylor's Hedges Library Hosts Hogwarts After Dark
Baylor's Hedges Library Hosts Hogwarts After Dark
  • 11/2/2023
Living Well
Erlanger Foundation’s Annual Children’s Classic Golf Tournament Raises $284,000
Erlanger Foundation’s Annual Children’s Classic Golf Tournament Raises $284,000
  • 11/3/2023
Lee Benevolence Class Serves At Isaiah 117 House
Lee Benevolence Class Serves At Isaiah 117 House
  • 11/2/2023
Certified Emergency Nurse Exam Review Offered By CHI Memorial
  • 11/2/2023
Memories
Remembering Buddy Houts
Remembering Buddy Houts
  • 11/3/2023
Pioneer Day To Be Held Saturday In Soddy Daisy
Pioneer Day To Be Held Saturday In Soddy Daisy
  • 11/1/2023
Monument Restoration And Education On Chickamauga Battlefield - 11th Michigan Program Is Nov. 10
  • 10/31/2023
Outdoors
3,000 Students To Learn Hands-On Pioneer Skills At Audubon Acres
  • 11/2/2023
Tim Lenz Is Speaker For Chattanooga Chapter Tennessee Ornithological Society
  • 11/3/2023
No Trash November Aims To Remove 50,000 Pounds Of Litter From Roadways
  • 11/1/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 39: Diverse Spiritual Experiences
  • 11/1/2023
Some Area Counties Get Tourism Grants
  • 10/27/2023
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
  • 10/20/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: WWJW -- What Would Jesus Write?
Bob Tamasy: WWJW -- What Would Jesus Write?
  • 11/2/2023
Lee Partners With Church Of God For Ministers Resource Conference
Lee Partners With Church Of God For Ministers Resource Conference
  • 11/2/2023
"Being Thankful In The Bad Times" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/1/2023
Obituaries
Barbara Jackson Rule
Barbara Jackson Rule
  • 11/4/2023
Roger Bergin Gardin
Roger Bergin Gardin
  • 11/4/2023
James "Jim" Franklin Ray
James "Jim" Franklin Ray
  • 11/3/2023
Area Obituaries
LaPaglia, Darleen Hindmarsh (Cleveland)
LaPaglia, Darleen Hindmarsh (Cleveland)
  • 11/4/2023
Howell, Ray C. (Cohutta)
Howell, Ray C. (Cohutta)
  • 11/4/2023
Ogle, Ruth (Cohutta)
Ogle, Ruth (Cohutta)
  • 11/4/2023