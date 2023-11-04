Famed Les Elgart Band Plays The Fairyland Club On Lookout Mountain

The world famous Les Elgart Orchestra made a stop in Chattanooga Saturday night at the Fairyland Club on Lookout Mountain. The band is best known for “Bandstand Boogie,” theme song of Dick Clark’s American Bandstand.

The Les Elgart Orchestra is one of the few remaining famous big bands from the 1950’s and 1960’s that is still in demand. Their popularity gained them their tagline “The Band with that Sound."

Brad Walker is the conductor and makes his home in Knoxville. He said the Elgart band play all over the United States doing over 150 concerts–dances a year.

Brad Walker said, “When the big bands started fading away Mr. Elgart took his orchestra around the country to universities and colleges playing dances and the young people loved it. We are still doing that today.”

Also traveling with the band is vocalist Walt Andrus who has been singing professionally for over 30 years. Mr. Walker said, “Listening to Walt Andrus sing is almost like having Frank Sinatra in the room with you. He has that Sinatra sound.”

Mr. Walker said he’s delighted to bring the Elgart band to Chattanooga and visit with his good friends, Ben Cagle, Russell Bean and Johnny Eagle.

He said, “If you can dance to it, we are going to play in in the famous Elgart style.”

Back in the 50’s Les Elgart wrote “Bandstand Boogie” and the song is still heard today on radio stations including Sirius XM oldies channels.

The orchestra recorded over 50 albums with Columbia Records and appeared on the “Jackie Gleason Show”, “Johnny Carson’s Tonight Show: and “Peter Marshall’s Big Bands at Disneyland.”

The late Ernie Feagans, who hosted programs on WDOD and WDEF radio (Feagans Follies), called the Les Elgart Orchestra a class act. Mr. Feagans said, “I got a lot of requests for the Elgart music whether at dances or at home just listening.”

Mr. Walker said, “The Les Elgart Orchestra to this day is dedicated to keeping Mr. and Mrs. Elgart’s memory alive by preserving this unique sound and style that has stood the test of time. We are so glad to get to visit the beautiful city of Chattanooga.”