Here are the mug shots:
|BALDEH, MOORE MUSA
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/16/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BLACKMON, JOSEPH ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/02/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|BOINCH, DOMINIC SMOKE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/20/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CAIN, RONALD LEMONT
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/21/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CRUZ CHAVEZ, NOEL ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/12/2004
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
|
|DEFRIESE, JOSHUA LEE EVERETT
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/18/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DISNEY, CHAD MICHEAL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/23/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
|
|DUNCAN, DERRICK LYDARYL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/22/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|EVANS, THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/20/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GAMBLE, AUSTIN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/22/1997
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HERNANDEZ GODINEZ, VIRGILIO
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/25/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JACKSON, JERRELL E
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/22/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JORDAN, TRAVIS RAY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/31/1998
Arresting Agency: Humane Society
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MARTINEZ-ESCOBAR, RICARDO ALFRE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/08/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MASON, PAULA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/17/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MENDEZ, NELSON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/15/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|MOREA, JACQUELINE ROCHELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/18/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|OKELLY, ALEXANDER DEUNTA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/07/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|OLIVER, AARON CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/13/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|ORITZ, MAXIMILANO MALDONADO
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/11/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|PASCUAL, JUAN ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/15/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PEREZ VASQUEZ, JAIRO RONALININO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/08/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|SAJBIN RAMIREZ, SEBASTIAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/04/2002
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- EVADING ARREST
|
|SANDOVAL, EHITAN SAUL CHILEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/10/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|SCOTT, AMY BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/30/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|SHOLTZ, GREGORY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/08/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SIMS, RAVEN RENEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/18/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SIVELS, KHALIL HAKEEM
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/21/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|TOMPKINS, ROBERT ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/14/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|VELAZQUEZ-RODRIGUEZ, JONATHON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|WEAVER, ERIC LEON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/29/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|