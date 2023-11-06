Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BALDEH, MOORE MUSA

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 03/16/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BLACKMON, JOSEPH ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/02/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT BOINCH, DOMINIC SMOKE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 08/20/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CAIN, RONALD LEMONT

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 10/21/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CRUZ CHAVEZ, NOEL ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/12/2004

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE DEFRIESE, JOSHUA LEE EVERETT

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/18/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING DISNEY, CHAD MICHEAL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/23/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY DUNCAN, DERRICK LYDARYL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/22/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE EVANS, THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 04/20/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GAMBLE, AUSTIN DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/22/1997

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

HERNANDEZ GODINEZ, VIRGILIO

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/25/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JACKSON, JERRELL E

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/22/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JORDAN, TRAVIS RAY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/31/1998

Arresting Agency: Humane Society



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) MARTINEZ-ESCOBAR, RICARDO ALFRE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/08/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MASON, PAULA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 12/17/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MENDEZ, NELSON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/15/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MOREA, JACQUELINE ROCHELLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/18/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS OKELLY, ALEXANDER DEUNTA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/07/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS OLIVER, AARON CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/13/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ORITZ, MAXIMILANO MALDONADO

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/11/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

PASCUAL, JUAN ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 12/15/1975

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION PEREZ VASQUEZ, JAIRO RONALININO

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/08/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SAJBIN RAMIREZ, SEBASTIAN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/04/2002

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

EVADING ARREST SANDOVAL, EHITAN SAUL CHILEL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/10/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW SCOTT, AMY BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/30/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SHOLTZ, GREGORY SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/08/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIMS, RAVEN RENEE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/18/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SIVELS, KHALIL HAKEEM

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/21/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS TOMPKINS, ROBERT ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/14/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION VELAZQUEZ-RODRIGUEZ, JONATHON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/05/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE WEAVER, ERIC LEON

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/29/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



