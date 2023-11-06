Latest Headlines

  • Monday, November 6, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALDEH, MOORE MUSA 
2000 SUNSET TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BLACKMON, JOSEPH ANTHONY 
905 W 37TH ST Chattanooga, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

BOINCH, DOMINIC SMOKE 
202 EVENINGSIDE DRIVE #14 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BRAVO DIAZ, BRYAN 
718 CARUTHERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112408 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

CAIN, RONALD LEMONT 
4008 BLANCHARD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRUZ CHAVEZ, NOEL ANTONIO 
1813 NASHVILLE, 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

DEFRIESE, JOSHUA LEE EVERETT 
11634 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISNEY, CHAD MICHEAL 
1914 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374124059 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

DUNCAN, DERRICK LYDARYL 
2011 S LYERLY ST UNIT 125 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EVANS, THOMAS 
4305 INWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GAMBLE, AUSTIN DANIEL 
2525 IGOU ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HERNANDEZ GODINEZ, VIRGILIO 
UNKNOWN ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HUDGINS, MARQUAL LARON 
104 E 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

JACKSON, JERRELL E 
3305 CRESTONE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JORDAN, TRAVIS RAY 
21991 ALABAMA HWY. IDER, 35981 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Humane Society
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

MARTINEZ-ESCOBAR, RICARDO ALFRE 
1315 VIRGINIA AVE SW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MASON, PAULA DENISE 
2113 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MENDEZ, NELSON 
3513 2ND AVE ROSSVILLE, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MOREA, JACQUELINE ROCHELLE 
8609 LEATHERWOOD TRAIL HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

OLIVER, AARON CHRISTOPHER 
11315 THATCH RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ORITZ, MAXIMILANO MALDONADO 
3611 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

PASCUAL, JUAN ANTONIO 
217 SOUTHMOORE ROAD CHATTAOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PEREZ VASQUEZ, JAIRO RONALININO 
305 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SAJBIN RAMIREZ, SEBASTIAN 
4310 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
EVADING ARREST

SANDOVAL, EHITAN SAUL CHILEL 
2010 LEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SCOTT, AMY BROOKE 
718 CARDEN AVE ROSSVILLE, 307411827 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

SHOLTZ, GREGORY SCOTT 
4487 SALEM VALLEY ROAD RINGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIMS, RAVEN RENEE 
5301 DORSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102028 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SIVELS, KHALIL HAKEEM 
8451 BLACK WALNUT DR OOLTEWAH, 373633102 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

TOMPKINS, ROBERT ANTHONY 
1672 ALDEN RD APT 470 ORLANDO, 32803 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

VELAZQUEZ-RODRIGUEZ, JONATHON 
9203 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

WEAVER, ERIC LEON 
1544 CAMPHOR COVE DR LUTZ, 33549 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots:

BALDEH, MOORE MUSA
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/16/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BLACKMON, JOSEPH ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/02/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
BOINCH, DOMINIC SMOKE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/20/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CAIN, RONALD LEMONT
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/21/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRUZ CHAVEZ, NOEL ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/12/2004
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
DEFRIESE, JOSHUA LEE EVERETT
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/18/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISNEY, CHAD MICHEAL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/23/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
DUNCAN, DERRICK LYDARYL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/22/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVANS, THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/20/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GAMBLE, AUSTIN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/22/1997
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HERNANDEZ GODINEZ, VIRGILIO
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/25/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JACKSON, JERRELL E
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/22/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JORDAN, TRAVIS RAY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/31/1998
Arresting Agency: Humane Society

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
MARTINEZ-ESCOBAR, RICARDO ALFRE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/08/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MASON, PAULA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/17/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MENDEZ, NELSON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/15/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MOREA, JACQUELINE ROCHELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/18/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
OKELLY, ALEXANDER DEUNTA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/07/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
OLIVER, AARON CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/13/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ORITZ, MAXIMILANO MALDONADO
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/11/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
PASCUAL, JUAN ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/15/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PEREZ VASQUEZ, JAIRO RONALININO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/08/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SAJBIN RAMIREZ, SEBASTIAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/04/2002
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • EVADING ARREST
SANDOVAL, EHITAN SAUL CHILEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/10/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SCOTT, AMY BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/30/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SHOLTZ, GREGORY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/08/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SIMS, RAVEN RENEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/18/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SIVELS, KHALIL HAKEEM
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/21/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TOMPKINS, ROBERT ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/14/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
VELAZQUEZ-RODRIGUEZ, JONATHON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
WEAVER, ERIC LEON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/29/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION




