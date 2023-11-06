Latest Headlines

Student Brandishes Pellet Gun, Threatens To Shoot Another Student At Lookout Valley

  • Monday, November 6, 2023
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy assigned to Lookout Valley Middle-High early Monday afternoon was notified that a student had brandished a pellet gun.
 
The deputy was told the student had threatened to shoot another student. 

The School Resource Deputy responded and arrested the student with the pellet gun for aggravated assault.
 
He transported the student to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.

The pellet gun was a replica of a Smith & Wesson MP40 and was seized by the SRD. 
Latest Headlines
Student Brandishes Pellet Gun, Threatens To Shoot Another Student At Lookout Valley
  • Breaking News
  • 11/6/2023
Chattanooga Men Down Covenant In Season Opener
  • Sports
  • 11/6/2023
Chattanooga's Redman Named SoCon Setter Of The Week
  • Sports
  • 11/6/2023
North Chattanooga And Riverview Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  • Breaking News
  • 11/6/2023
16-Year-Old Describes Night Of Shooting Up Houses, Murder
16-Year-Old Describes Night Of Shooting Up Houses, Murder
  • Breaking News
  • 11/6/2023
McMinn Central Parent Gets 22-Year Sentence For Sex With High Schoolers
McMinn Central Parent Gets 22-Year Sentence For Sex With High Schoolers
  • Breaking News
  • 11/6/2023
Breaking News
Student Brandishes Pellet Gun, Threatens To Shoot Another Student At Lookout Valley
  • 11/6/2023

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy assigned to Lookout Valley Middle-High early Monday afternoon was notified that a student had brandished a pellet gun. The deputy ... more

North Chattanooga And Riverview Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 11/6/2023

North Chattanooga and Riverview are featured in the new coffee table book on interesting old Chattanooga photos sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. More Old Chattanooga Photos is currently being printed ... more

16-Year-Old Describes Night Of Shooting Up Houses, Murder
16-Year-Old Describes Night Of Shooting Up Houses, Murder
  • 11/6/2023

A 16-year-old testified in General Sessions Court of a night of shooting up houses and one murder. The young witness said he and two other 16-year-olds were given guns by 19-year-old Samuel ... more

Breaking News
McMinn Central Parent Gets 22-Year Sentence For Sex With High Schoolers
McMinn Central Parent Gets 22-Year Sentence For Sex With High Schoolers
  • 11/6/2023
Air Pollution Control Bureau Suspends Burning In Hamilton County Due To Fire Threat
  • 11/6/2023
2 Separate Pursuits Involving Stolen Vehicles End In An Arrest And Narcotics, Firearms Recovered
  • 11/6/2023
Motorcyclist Killed In Wreck On Wilson Road At Rossville On Saturday
  • 11/6/2023
Garage In Lookout Valley Destroyed By Fire Monday Morning
  • 11/6/2023
Opinion
Why I Oppose The War In Gaza
  • 11/6/2023
Senator Blackburn: In The Face Of Rising Antisemitism, Jews Must Be Able To Defend Themselves - And Response (2)
  • 11/6/2023
School Choice Is Not Going Away
  • 11/6/2023
Easy Calls
  • 11/3/2023
Where Are Liz And Bernie? - And Response
  • 11/3/2023
Sports
Chattanooga Women Blast King In Hoop Opener
  • 11/6/2023
Chattanooga's Redman Named SoCon Setter Of The Week
  • 11/6/2023
Chattanooga Men Down Covenant In Season Opener
  • 11/6/2023
Randy Smith: Observations From CFB Week 10
Randy Smith: Observations From CFB Week 10
  • 11/6/2023
UTC Women Host King In Season Opener
  • 11/5/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Voices For A Safer Tennessee
Life With Ferris: Voices For A Safer Tennessee
  • 11/6/2023
2 Chattanooga Police Officers Join Rescue 82 In Its 5th Relief Mission To Ukraine
2 Chattanooga Police Officers Join Rescue 82 In Its 5th Relief Mission To Ukraine
  • 11/6/2023
Jerry Summers: Anti-Death Penalty Justice
Jerry Summers: Anti-Death Penalty Justice
  • 11/6/2023
In-Town Gallery Presents All Member Show Throughout November
In-Town Gallery Presents All Member Show Throughout November
  • 11/6/2023
PHOTOS: County Fair Set For This Weekend At McDonald Farm
  • 11/6/2023
Entertainment
Free SAU Symphony Orchestra Concert At Jewish Cultural Center Sunday
Free SAU Symphony Orchestra Concert At Jewish Cultural Center Sunday
  • 11/6/2023
Free Holiday Festivity Concert Is Nov. 19
Free Holiday Festivity Concert Is Nov. 19
  • 11/6/2023
Jericho Brass Band Presents Veteran's Day Concert Saturday
  • 11/6/2023
Cirque Italia Comes To Dalton Dec. 7-10
Cirque Italia Comes To Dalton Dec. 7-10
  • 11/6/2023
Niko Moon Makes Stop At The Signal
  • 11/3/2023
Opinion
Why I Oppose The War In Gaza
  • 11/6/2023
Senator Blackburn: In The Face Of Rising Antisemitism, Jews Must Be Able To Defend Themselves - And Response (2)
  • 11/6/2023
School Choice Is Not Going Away
  • 11/6/2023
Dining
Little Coyote To Open Monday, Nov. 13, In St. Elmo
  • 11/6/2023
Leroy’s Pub Opens On Cherokee Boulevard
  • 11/2/2023
Dutch Bros Coffee Getting Ready To Open In Hixson
Dutch Bros Coffee Getting Ready To Open In Hixson
  • 10/30/2023
Business/Government
Judge Bean Is Recipient Of Judge Sharon Lee Award For Judicial Excellence
Judge Bean Is Recipient Of Judge Sharon Lee Award For Judicial Excellence
  • 11/6/2023
Emerald Group Has Grand Opening Celebration, Panel Discussions On Thursday
  • 11/6/2023
Gas Prices Drop 10.8 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 11/6/2023
Real Estate
70-Lot Subdivision Planned On Over 25 Acres At Soddy Daisy
  • 11/3/2023
Draft Available Of Updated Chattanooga Zoning Ordinance
  • 11/3/2023
Steven Sharpe: Interest Rates: Recent Past, Present, And Where We’re Heading
  • 11/2/2023
Student Scene
GNTC Hosts Aviation Maintenance Career Day
GNTC Hosts Aviation Maintenance Career Day
  • 11/6/2023
Cagna Crowned Lee Miss Parade Of Favorites 2023
Cagna Crowned Lee Miss Parade Of Favorites 2023
  • 11/6/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Educators Serving More Students
  • 11/3/2023
Living Well
CHI Memorial Nationally Recognized Again With An ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade
  • 11/6/2023
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Donna McConnico, CEO Of Signal Centers
  • 11/6/2023
Morning Pointe Senior Living To Celebrate Groundbreaking Of The Lantern Alzheimer’s Center Of Excellence In Hardin Valley
Morning Pointe Senior Living To Celebrate Groundbreaking Of The Lantern Alzheimer’s Center Of Excellence In Hardin Valley
  • 11/6/2023
Memories
New Library Website Offers Modern Look, Better Experience
  • 11/6/2023
Remembering Buddy Houts
Remembering Buddy Houts
  • 11/3/2023
Pioneer Day To Be Held Saturday In Soddy Daisy
Pioneer Day To Be Held Saturday In Soddy Daisy
  • 11/1/2023
Outdoors
Chattanooga Native Working On New Water Safety Technology At Tennessee Tech
Chattanooga Native Working On New Water Safety Technology At Tennessee Tech
  • 11/6/2023
3,000 Students To Learn Hands-On Pioneer Skills At Audubon Acres
  • 11/2/2023
Tim Lenz Is Speaker For Chattanooga Chapter Tennessee Ornithological Society
  • 11/3/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 39: Diverse Spiritual Experiences
  • 11/1/2023
Some Area Counties Get Tourism Grants
  • 10/27/2023
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
  • 10/20/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Music - Much More Than Memorable Melodies
Bob Tamasy: Music - Much More Than Memorable Melodies
  • 11/6/2023
St. Francis Of Assisi Episcopal Church Hosts Bells And Afternoon Tea On Nov. 19
  • 11/6/2023
Lee Partners With Church Of God For Ministers Resource Conference
Lee Partners With Church Of God For Ministers Resource Conference
  • 11/2/2023
Obituaries
Silas Marion Robertson, III
Silas Marion Robertson, III
  • 11/6/2023
Linda Janette Shannon "Jane" Watts
Linda Janette Shannon "Jane" Watts
  • 11/6/2023
Ronnie L. Brady
  • 11/6/2023
Area Obituaries
Anglin, Sarah Ann Trumpore (Cleveland)
Anglin, Sarah Ann Trumpore (Cleveland)
  • 11/6/2023
Clanton, William "Bill" Alfrod (Cleveland)
Clanton, William "Bill" Alfrod (Cleveland)
  • 11/6/2023
Kendrick, Rose (Dalton)
  • 11/6/2023