Student Brandishes Pellet Gun, Threatens To Shoot Another Student At Lookout Valley

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy assigned to Lookout Valley Middle-High early Monday afternoon was notified that a student had brandished a pellet gun.

The deputy was told the student had threatened to shoot another student.





The School Resource Deputy responded and arrested the student with the pellet gun for aggravated assault.

He transported the student to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.





The pellet gun was a replica of a Smith & Wesson MP40 and was seized by the SRD.