Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARMSTEAD, KINZELL MARVELL

153 PREAKESS DRIVE LEXINGTON, 40508

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BANKS, BYRON LOUIS

3937 ALLGOOD CT FT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



BENNIS, SHERIDAN A

320 COUNTRY CLUB DR SW APT 2 CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CARTER, COREY LESEAN

544 SOUTHERN ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CARTER, EMMANUEL ADAM

2865 MCDAVIS CIR CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CASLIN, SYLVESTER

1221 HENDRICKS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



DEMPSEY, ROSETTA LEANNE

7751 HOLIDAY HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 30416

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE



EVANS, DEAUNTE RASHAD

609 SNOW STREET APT A102 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GILLESPIE, KYILEN DAREZ

3700 CHERRYTOWN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



GIVENS, HUNTER MATTHEW

105 FAWN CIR DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SC



GLOVER, ROY

2105 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE

HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37419

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL TRAFFIC-CONTROL DEVICES



HARRISON, RHONDA LEANN

2509 WILDER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



HOLLINGWORTH, ADOLPHUS LEBRON

6917 GREENWAY DRIVE APT 107 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HOLLOWAY, DANIEL EDWARD

206 WAHEELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374071201

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



IVY, ABDUL

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

OBSERVATION WITHOUT CONSENT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

STALKING



JONES, JEREMY TERRELL

6227 HARRISON OOLTEWAH RD HARRISON, 373419461

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)



KILGORE, CHAD JEREMY

13911 MOORE LN SODDY DAISY, 373797923

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LAMB, REBECCA LOIS

3801 TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LAYNE, RANDY LEE

312 JACKSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH



LINDSEY, CLIFFORD ERIC

3929 MANOR RD APT 231 CHATTANOOGA, 374113763

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



PEREZ AQUSTIN, JULIO CESAR

2715 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



PRICKETT, ANGELA A

203 CHESTNUT STREET ROSSVILLE, 37401

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



RHODES, MARY LEANNA

8956 DAISY DALLAS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



SHACKELFORD, KIMBERLY DENIS

1511 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



SHERRILL, JOHN WESLEY

678 DOGWOOD TERRACE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC



SMITH, CASEY D

1008 TROJAN RUN DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



SUTTON, TAMIA AALIYAH

21 EADS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374113325

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



THOMAS, JAMALL RASHAD

3801 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

ROBBERY

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



TOWNSEND, TRAMMEL CALLAWAY

6133 E BRAINERD RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374214916

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



WHITE, DEVONTE J

4521 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113223

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WRIGHT, IYONNA DESHAE

1804 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



YOTHER, KENNETH ALLEN

144 SALE CREEK LANE SALE CREEK, 37374

Age at Arrest: 75 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 07/11/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATI0N (BURGLARY) BENNIS, SHERIDAN A

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/07/1992

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE RHODES, MARY LEANNA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/21/2003

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

FALSE REPORTS WHITE, DEVONTE J

WOMBLE, GEORGE DAVID

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/05/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2023

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

FALSE REPORTS WRIGHT, IYONNA DESHAE

