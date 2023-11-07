Latest Headlines

  • Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARMSTEAD, KINZELL MARVELL 
153 PREAKESS DRIVE LEXINGTON, 40508 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BANKS, BYRON LOUIS 
3937 ALLGOOD CT FT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

BENNIS, SHERIDAN A 
320 COUNTRY CLUB DR SW APT 2 CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CARTER, COREY LESEAN 
544 SOUTHERN ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CARTER, EMMANUEL ADAM 
2865 MCDAVIS CIR CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CASLIN, SYLVESTER 
1221 HENDRICKS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

DEMPSEY, ROSETTA LEANNE 
7751 HOLIDAY HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 30416 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE

EVANS, DEAUNTE RASHAD 
609 SNOW STREET APT A102 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GILLESPIE, KYILEN DAREZ 
3700 CHERRYTOWN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GIVENS, HUNTER MATTHEW 
105 FAWN CIR DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SC

GLOVER, ROY 
2105 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE 
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL TRAFFIC-CONTROL DEVICES

HARRISON, RHONDA LEANN 
2509 WILDER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HOLLINGWORTH, ADOLPHUS LEBRON 
6917 GREENWAY DRIVE APT 107 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HOLLOWAY, DANIEL EDWARD 
206 WAHEELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374071201 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

IVY, ABDUL 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
OBSERVATION WITHOUT CONSENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
STALKING

JONES, JEREMY TERRELL 
6227 HARRISON OOLTEWAH RD HARRISON, 373419461 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)

KILGORE, CHAD JEREMY 
13911 MOORE LN SODDY DAISY, 373797923 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAMB, REBECCA LOIS 
3801 TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAYNE, RANDY LEE 
312 JACKSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH

LINDSEY, CLIFFORD ERIC 
3929 MANOR RD APT 231 CHATTANOOGA, 374113763 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

PEREZ AQUSTIN, JULIO CESAR 
2715 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: 
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

PRICKETT, ANGELA A 
203 CHESTNUT STREET ROSSVILLE, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

RHODES, MARY LEANNA 
8956 DAISY DALLAS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

SHACKELFORD, KIMBERLY DENIS 
1511 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SHERRILL, JOHN WESLEY 
678 DOGWOOD TERRACE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

SMITH, CASEY D 
1008 TROJAN RUN DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SUTTON, TAMIA AALIYAH 
21 EADS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374113325 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMAS, JAMALL RASHAD 
3801 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
ROBBERY
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

TOWNSEND, TRAMMEL CALLAWAY 
6133 E BRAINERD RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374214916 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WHITE, DEVONTE J 
4521 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113223 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WRIGHT, IYONNA DESHAE 
1804 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YOTHER, KENNETH ALLEN 
144 SALE CREEK LANE SALE CREEK, 37374 
Age at Arrest: 75 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

ARMSTEAD, KINZELL MARVELL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/08/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BANKS, BYRON LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 07/14/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
BELL, GREGORY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 07/11/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATI0N (BURGLARY)
BENNIS, SHERIDAN A
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/20/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CARTER, COREY LESEAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/06/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CARTER, EMMANUEL ADAM
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/01/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CASLIN, SYLVESTER
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 01/06/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
DEMPSEY, ROSETTA LEANNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/16/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
EVANS, DEAUNTE RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/17/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GILLESPIE, KYILEN DAREZ
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/26/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
GIVENS, HUNTER MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/07/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SC
GLOVER, ROY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/03/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRISON, RHONDA LEANN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/21/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HOLLINGWORTH, ADOLPHUS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/10/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HOLLOWAY, DANIEL EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 01/26/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
IVY, ABDUL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/09/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • OBSERVATION WITHOUT CONSENT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • STALKING
JONES, JEREMY TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/28/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)
KILGORE, CHAD JEREMY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/16/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAMB, REBECCA LOIS
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 09/24/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAYNE, RANDY LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/24/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH
LINDSEY, CLIFFORD ERIC
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/19/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
PEREZ AQUSTIN, JULIO CESAR
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/01/1992
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
PRICKETT, ANGELA A
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 01/29/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
PRITCHETT, CASEY TYLER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/07/1992
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RHODES, MARY LEANNA
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/17/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
SHACKELFORD, KIMBERLY DENIS
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/30/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SMITH, CASEY D
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/28/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SUTTON, TAMIA AALIYAH
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/17/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THOMAS, JAMALL RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/16/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • ROBBERY
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
TOWNSEND, TRAMMEL CALLAWAY
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 06/10/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VICKERY, MICHAEL JAMISON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/21/2003
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • FALSE REPORTS
WHITE, DEVONTE J
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOMBLE, GEORGE DAVID
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/05/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2023
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • FALSE REPORTS
WRIGHT, IYONNA DESHAE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/01/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YOTHER, KENNETH ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 75
Date of Birth: 11/27/1947
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)




