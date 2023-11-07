Michigan Man Gets 4-Year Sentence In Case In Which 20-Year-Old Was Killed

A murder charge has been dismissed against a Michigan man, James Terrell Holmes-Hamilton, who was charged in connection with a murder in Chattanooga on Sept. 9, 2020. However, he pleaded guilty to facilitation of especially aggravated robbery and received a four-year sentence.

Law enforcement responded to a shooting call and found Darrell Hill suffering from a gunshot wound, which later claimed his life. A few minutes later, police said they found a black Honda Accord at NGC Healthcare. The vehicle sustained damage from multiple bullets.

Police said they found two juveniles inside the vehicle, and both were transported to the Police Services Center for an interview. Police said the pair admitted to helping with a robbery of Hill, along with a third juvenile, another suspect, and a man identified as “Nunu.” Police said they used interviews, digital evidence, and video surveillance to find out what happened.

The three juveniles said they drove in a Honda Accord to a business driveway at the entrance of Cromwell Hills. From there, police said one of the juveniles exited the vehicle and got into a maroon Volkswagen, where Nunu and the fifth suspect resided. The Passat then stopped at Camellia Drive to allow one suspect to exit the vehicle.

Police said that juvenile ran up a hill toward two other juveniles and Darrell Hill. The person called “suspect #3” briefly spoke to Hill, and then began shooting at him. Darrell Hill shot back and exited the vehicle.

One suspect said they believed “Nunu” set up Hill to be robbed and shot. Police said one of the juvenile’s cell phones showed a number for “Nunu” and a picture of himself.

“Nunu” was later identified as James Terrell Holmes-Hamilton, who was 28 at the time. Police took Holmes-Hamilton into custody at the Charles Egeler Reception and Guidance Center in Jackson, Mich. He was soon transported to the Hamilton County Jail.

Judge Amanda Dunn, who took the plea, told the grandfather of the victim that a co-defendant still faces charges in the case.

Darrell Lee Williams Hill was 20 and a 2018 graduate of Brainerd High School. He left behind 10 brothers and nine sisters.