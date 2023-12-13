Young Man Suffers Severe Burns In Kitchen Grease Fire

A young man suffered severe burns attempting to extinguish a grease fire in his kitchen on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., a 911 call was made reporting a kitchen fire at 7964 Boston Lane. Dallas Bay VFD responded and arrived on the scene reporting a kitchen fire that had been extinguished by the resident but had heavy black smoke in one side of a duplex.

Firefighters ventilated the residence while other Dallas Bay VFD personnel attended to the victim's injuries until Hamilton County EMS arrived on the scene.

Hamilton County EMS transported the 23-year-old man to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The fire damage was contained to the kitchen.

Boston Lane is off Thrasher Pike in Middle Valley.