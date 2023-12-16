Latest Headlines

First Beams Set In Place Over I-24 At Moore Road

  Saturday, December 16, 2023
Wright Brothers crews set the first beams for the bridge on South Moore Road over I-24 on Wednesday evening.

The beams were set over the eastbound lanes of the busy interstate from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. over two nights.

Beams will be set over the westbound lanes in early January.

This bridge is part of the greater myTDOT I-75 at I-24 Interchange Improvement Design-Build Project, which officials said will improve the safety and operation of the interchange, while providing a facility that meets traffic demands.

In addition to the South Moore Bridge, the bridge at McBrien Road will be replaced as well.

I-24 from Germantown Road to Spring Creek Road will be widened and entrance and exit ramps to North and South Terrace will be reconfigured.

I-75 from west of the CSX Railroad overpass to the East Brainerd Road interchange will be widened to five lanes.

