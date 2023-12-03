Person Dies In House Fire In Crossville

A person was killed in a house fire early Sunday morning in Crossville.

Cumberland County Fire Department units responded around 3:15 a.m. to a fully engulfed residence at 1041 Flathead Road in Crossville.

A deceased person was discovered inside the residence. However, the identity of that person has not been confirmed at this time.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) along with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire and further updates will be forthcoming.