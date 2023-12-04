Man Arrested On Multiple Charges After Fleeing Police In Stolen Vehicle

Latest Headlines

  • Monday, December 4, 2023
Lance Rogers
Lance Rogers, 44, was arrested early Sunday morning after fleeing police.

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop a Chevrolet Cavalier in the Hixson area around 3 a.m. after noticing the license plate displayed didn’t match the vehicle. The driver failed to stop and turned onto Strawberry Lane and accelerated in an effort to flee.

Due to wet road conditions, the driver lost control and left the roadway several times before stopping in a parking lot and attempting to flee on foot. As the suspect fled on foot, he dropped a Glock firearm as he left the vehicle. The suspect then ran behind a building and into a creek where he was apprehended.

Upon further investigation, the vehicle involved in the pursuit was reported stolen two days prior to the incident from a nearby repair shop.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Lance Rogers and was found to have active warrants stemming from a Nov. 11th auto burglary being investigated by the Chattanooga Police Department and a Nov. 2nd business burglary being investigated by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. The business burglary occurred at the Hixson Coin Laundry at 8111 Hixson Pike. A search of the vehicle was made and burglary tools, including a pry bar and bolt cutters, were also located.

Rogers has been charged with the following:

  • Vandalism
  • Theft of property (X2)
  • Driving on revoked license
  • Seat Belt Violation
  • Felony evading arrest
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Resisting arrest
  • Unlawful possession of a firearm
