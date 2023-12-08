Inmate Found Hanged At Silverdale Jail

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Corrections deputies responded to an apparent suicide by hanging in the Delta 2 Unit Shower involving a male inmate at the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.

The incident was Thursday at approximately 9:20 p.m.

Corrections deputies immediately brought down the inmate and began life saving measures including CPR. The inmate was transported to Erlanger East for advanced medical treatment, however the inmate succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.



The body was transported to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause and manner of death.

Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp has directed the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the circumstances of the apparent suicide and report their findings once the investigation is concluded.

The inmate has been identified as Michael James Dodd.