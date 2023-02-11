Latest Headlines

Felon With Knife And Gun Sentenced To 46 Months In Federal Prison

  • Saturday, February 11, 2023
Joshua Sunderland
Joshua Sunderland

A felon found in Soddy Daisy with a knife and a gun has been sentenced to serve 46 months in federal prison.

Joshua Sunderland appeared before Judge Curtis Collier.

On Nov. 12, 2020, a Soddy Daisy Police Department officer stopped a vehicle he saw being driven by Sunderland.

He had written Sunderland a citation for driving without a license approximately a week earlier, so he knew he did not have a valid driver’s license.

The officer removed a knife from the defendant’s belt during a pat down and removed six .410 shotgun shells from his right coin pocket.

After being read his rights, Sunderland indicated there was a gun in the trunk of the car covered by a blanket. The officer located a loaded Harrington and Richardson, Model 48 Topper, .410 single-shot shotgun. The buttstock of the shotgun had been cut off and could no longer be mounted to the shoulder.

Sunderland admitted he was a convicted felon for a prior evading arrest conviction.

Latest Headlines
Felon With Knife And Gun Sentenced To 46 Months In Federal Prison
Felon With Knife And Gun Sentenced To 46 Months In Federal Prison
  • Breaking News
  • 2/11/2023
Chattanooga Felon With Rifle Gets 27 Months In Federal Prison
Chattanooga Felon With Rifle Gets 27 Months In Federal Prison
  • Breaking News
  • 2/11/2023
City, Tow Truck Operator Sued Over Traffic Death Of 96-Year-Old Veteran
  • Breaking News
  • 2/11/2023
City Council To Vote On Revised STVR Ordinance
  • Breaking News
  • 2/11/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Wants Boyfriend Playing Video Games To Leave; Woman Thinks People Are Listening In Throughout Her Apartment
  • Breaking News
  • 2/11/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/11/2023
Breaking News
Felon With Knife And Gun Sentenced To 46 Months In Federal Prison
Felon With Knife And Gun Sentenced To 46 Months In Federal Prison
  • 2/11/2023

A felon found in Soddy Daisy with a knife and a gun has been sentenced to serve 46 months in federal prison. Joshua Sunderland appeared before Judge Curtis Collier. On Nov. 12, 2020, a ... more

Chattanooga Felon With Rifle Gets 27 Months In Federal Prison
Chattanooga Felon With Rifle Gets 27 Months In Federal Prison
  • 2/11/2023

A Chattanooga man charged with walking toward another man carrying a rifle and then initially refusing police orders to come out of his home with the weapon has been sentenced to 27 months in ... more

City, Tow Truck Operator Sued Over Traffic Death Of 96-Year-Old Veteran
  • 2/11/2023

The family of a 96-year-old veteran who was killed in a traffic crash on Rossville Boulevard near the I-24 interchange has sued the city of Chattanooga and Mark Russell Shackleford of Shackleford ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Wants Boyfriend Playing Video Games To Leave; Woman Thinks People Are Listening In Throughout Her Apartment
  • 2/11/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/11/2023
Arrest Made In Hit And Run Death Of Man, 62, On E. 32nd Street
  • 2/10/2023
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 2/10/2023
County Commissioners Touring Silverdale Jail
  • 2/10/2023
Opinion
Great Theater At The MACC
  • 2/11/2023
I Miss The Riverbend Of Yesteryear
  • 2/10/2023
VIDEO: District 26 Rep. Greg Martin Gives Legislative Update
  • 2/10/2023
The Silent Artist - Lawson Whitaker
  • 2/10/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 2/10/2023
Sports
Mocs Host Mercer In Nationally Televised Game
  • 2/10/2023
UTC Softball Opens Season With 4-3 Win
  • 2/10/2023
Mocs Battle For 19-16 Wrestling Win Over Gardner-Webb
  • 2/11/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 2/28/2023
Mocs' Lesley Green Wins 3000 Meter At Bulldog Invite
  • 2/10/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Former UNC Basketball Star Phil Ford Offers Wisdom To McCallie Students
John Shearer: Former UNC Basketball Star Phil Ford Offers Wisdom To McCallie Students
  • 2/10/2023
Sheriff Austin Garrett Appointed To The Tennessee Sheriff’s Association Legislative Committee
Sheriff Austin Garrett Appointed To The Tennessee Sheriff’s Association Legislative Committee
  • 2/10/2023
Did You Know - Valentines Day
Did You Know - Valentines Day
  • 2/10/2023
McKamey Animal Center Hosts Valentine's Themed Adoption Event With Reduced Adoption Fees
  • 2/11/2023
Upcoming Road Closings Announced
  • 2/10/2023
Entertainment
Lysander Piano Trio To Continue Lee University’s Presidential Concert Series
Lysander Piano Trio To Continue Lee University’s Presidential Concert Series
  • 2/10/2023
Choral Arts Of Chattanooga Presents French Impressions Concert March 2
  • 2/10/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Growing Up
Best Of Grizzard - Growing Up
  • 2/10/2023
Lee Opera Theatre To Present “The 'little’ Magic Flute”
Lee Opera Theatre To Present “The 'little’ Magic Flute”
  • 2/10/2023
Lee University’s Wind Ensemble To Perform “Tributes And Memorials” Feb. 21
Lee University’s Wind Ensemble To Perform “Tributes And Memorials” Feb. 21
  • 2/10/2023
Opinion
Great Theater At The MACC
  • 2/11/2023
I Miss The Riverbend Of Yesteryear
  • 2/10/2023
VIDEO: District 26 Rep. Greg Martin Gives Legislative Update
  • 2/10/2023
Dining
Wendy's Restaurant Location On Bonny Oaks Drive Sells For $12,250,000
  • 2/9/2023
Dunkin Donuts Property On South Broad Sells For $1,740,000
  • 2/9/2023
Chef Mike Price Has Special Treat For Valentine's Guests At The Creag On Lookout Mountain
Chef Mike Price Has Special Treat For Valentine's Guests At The Creag On Lookout Mountain
  • 2/8/2023
Business
Mark Harrison Promoted To Principal At Terracon Consultants
Mark Harrison Promoted To Principal At Terracon Consultants
  • 2/10/2023
Former Chamber VP Montgomery Joins Piedmont Lithium In McMinn County
Former Chamber VP Montgomery Joins Piedmont Lithium In McMinn County
  • 2/9/2023
Transportation Modernization Act advances In The General Assembly
Transportation Modernization Act advances In The General Assembly
  • 2/9/2023
Real Estate
Ooltewah House Sells For $6,350,000
Ooltewah House Sells For $6,350,000
  • 2/9/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 2-8
  • 2/9/2023
CHA Opens New Waiting List For Housing Choice Voucher Program
  • 2/8/2023
Student Scene
Chattanooga State’s Center For Engineering, Technology, Arts & Sciences Named In Honor Of Gerald McCormick
  • 2/10/2023
Ning An To Teach Masterclass At Lee University
Ning An To Teach Masterclass At Lee University
  • 2/10/2023
Southern Adventist University To Host 13th Annual 6K Trail Race
  • 2/9/2023
Living Well
Austin Hatcher Foundation Chosen As Moth Ball 2023 Beneficiary
  • 2/10/2023
Morning Pointe Foundation To Offer Free Webinar On Parkinson’s Disease
Morning Pointe Foundation To Offer Free Webinar On Parkinson’s Disease
  • 2/8/2023
Bebe Reed Named Morning Pointe Senior Living’s VP Of Clinical Services
Bebe Reed Named Morning Pointe Senior Living’s VP Of Clinical Services
  • 2/7/2023
Memories
Museum & Cultural Center At 5ive Points Has New Exhibit On State Symbols
  • 2/10/2023
Women's Army Corps Program Set For Feb. 25
  • 2/10/2023
Chattanooga Area Historical Association To Meet At First Presbyterian Church
  • 2/8/2023
Outdoors
Chester Frost Park Boat Ramp Closed For Renovations
  • 2/8/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Planning
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Planning
  • 2/3/2023
Elk Quota Hunt Application Period Underway
  • 2/1/2023
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium Community Engagement Benefitting From New Eco-Friendly Vehicles, Expanded Programming
  • 2/10/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 30: Specialty Museums 2
  • 2/7/2023
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Comes To IMAX 3D Theater On Feb. 16
  • 2/6/2023
Church
Congress Of Christian Education Set For Feb. 13-16
Congress Of Christian Education Set For Feb. 13-16
  • 2/10/2023
Bob Tamasy: The Vanishing Virtues Of Patience And Perseverance
Bob Tamasy: The Vanishing Virtues Of Patience And Perseverance
  • 2/9/2023
Richmont Celebrates 90th anniversary Of Chattanooga Bible Institute
  • 2/7/2023
Obituaries
Shawnee Dippel Douglas
Shawnee Dippel Douglas
  • 2/11/2023
T.D. Burgess
T.D. Burgess
  • 2/10/2023
Janie Murdock Shipley
Janie Murdock Shipley
  • 2/10/2023
Area Obituaries
Gilbreath, Polly (Summerville)
  • 2/10/2023
Bledsoe, Raymond S. "Bo" (Dalton)
Bledsoe, Raymond S. "Bo" (Dalton)
  • 2/10/2023
Sanford, Robin Jean (Tunnel Hill)
  • 2/10/2023