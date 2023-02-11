Felon With Knife And Gun Sentenced To 46 Months In Federal Prison

A felon found in Soddy Daisy with a knife and a gun has been sentenced to serve 46 months in federal prison.

Joshua Sunderland appeared before Judge Curtis Collier.

On Nov. 12, 2020, a Soddy Daisy Police Department officer stopped a vehicle he saw being driven by Sunderland.

He had written Sunderland a citation for driving without a license approximately a week earlier, so he knew he did not have a valid driver’s license.

The officer removed a knife from the defendant’s belt during a pat down and removed six .410 shotgun shells from his right coin pocket.

After being read his rights, Sunderland indicated there was a gun in the trunk of the car covered by a blanket. The officer located a loaded Harrington and Richardson, Model 48 Topper, .410 single-shot shotgun. The buttstock of the shotgun had been cut off and could no longer be mounted to the shoulder.

Sunderland admitted he was a convicted felon for a prior evading arrest conviction.