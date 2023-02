Walker County Arrest For Feb. 6-12

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Feb. 6-12:

LARRY TAYLOR DENISE B/F 22 MISD OFFICER SMALL DUI

WILSON AMAQNDA DIANE W/F 40 MISD OFFICER DURHAM DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

CAMPBELL QUALYELL KEYON B/M 17 FELONY OFFICER CARTER POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

PARKER JACOB EDWARD W/M 18 FELONY OFFICER CARTER DUI-DRUGS, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

HAWKINS RICKY LYNN W/M STEPHENS RETURN FROM DOCTOR

COOK MICHELLE CRYSTAL W/F 50 MISD OFFICER WILSON HOLD FOR ROSSVILLE

FIREMOON CRYSTAL LEE W/F 51 OFFICER WILSON HOLD FOR CHEROKEE CO

ALLRED THOMAS BLAKE W/M 32 MISD OFFICER WORLEY THEFT BY CONVERSION

MCCORMICK STEVEN ALAN W/M 30 MISD OFFICER WORLEY FTA

HOGUE JUSTIN TAYLOR W/M 27 MISD OFFICER WILSON THEFT BY TAKING WARRANT

LAYNE CHRISTOPHER EUGENE W/M 35 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

KIRBY DANIEL EDWARD W/M 49 MISD OFFICER HEAD FTA

LOVERN CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL W/M 41 FELONY OFFICER FERGUSON POSSESSION OF COCAINE, POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II, NO INSURANCE, SUSPENDED REGISTRATION

BOOTH JESSE WEBSTER W/M 60 FELONY OFFICER DOOLEY CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY 2ND

HAWKINS CHARLIE WILLIAM W/M 44 MISD OFFICER SMITH DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO REGISTER VEHICLE

FOX MILTON LEE B/M 53 OFFICER WEST RETURN FROM DR APPT

BURDEN RACHEL STEPHANIE W/F 36 FELONY OFFICER WILLET FTA

CLARK JASON DEWAYNE W/M 47 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS VGCSA

RAFAEL PETRONA BAUTISTA B/F 37 MISD OFFICER BUCKNER DUI, DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE

GREENE HALEY NICOLE W/F 25 MISD OFFICER WILSON THEFT BY CONVERSION

GUPTON RICKY RAY W/M 28 MISD OFFICER BROWN VIOLATION OF TPO

PLOTT MATTHEW LEE W/M 39 FELONY OFFICER BROWN PROBATION VIOLATION

ELLER STACY LYNN W/F 47 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED,

LEWIS TIFFANY RAYE W/F 28 FELONY OFFICER BARKLEY PROBATION VIOLATION, CROSSING THE GUARDLINE W/ DRUGS, POSS. OF COCAINE

HOUSE JOHN PAUL W/M 47 MISD OFFICER WINKLER SIMPLE ASSAULT

ROACH HEATH LEBRON W/M 17 MISD OFFICER MATTESON SIMPLE BATTERY

CARTER JOSHUA RAY W/M 36 MISD OFFICER ALFORD FTA

LEMING ROBERT LEWIS W/M 61 MISD OFFICER MOSS FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, CONCEALING IDENITY OF VEHICLE

BEECH MATTHEW JAMES W/M 43 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS. OF METH

DUNN MONICA MARIA W/F 34 MISD OFFICER GALYON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE

ROGERS JUSTIN CURTIS W/M 33 MISD OFFICER WILSON HIT AND RUN

STOKER KERRI LEIGH W/F 37 FELONY OFFICER WILSON POSS. OF SCHEDULE II

ELLISON KAELI WAYNE W/M 32 FELONY OFFICER WASIM THEFT BY TAKING- MOTOR VEHICLE, BATTERY

DAVENPORT CHRISTOPHER LEE W/M 29 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS. OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON, POSS. POSS. OF MARIJUANA, USE OF COMMUNICATION DEVICE IN COMMISSION OF A FELONY W/ CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES

PENDERGRASS KAITLYN ABIGAIL W/F 19 MISD OFFICER HUNT POSS. OF ALCOHOL BY PERSON UNDER 21, OPEN CONTAINER

HERNANDEZ JOSHUA AYDEN W/M 19 MISD OFFICER HUNT POSS. OF ALCOHOL BY PERSON UNDER 21, OPEN CONTAINER

FRADY DAKOTA RAY W/M 25 FELONY OFFICER JACOBS PROBATION VIOLATION

MULLIS SHELBY RAE W/F 22 FELONY OFFICER JACOBS POSS. OF SCHEDULE II, POSS. OF SCHEDULE IV, DRUGS TO BE KEPT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER, HINDERING PERSON MAKING 911 CALL, BATTERY- FVA, SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA x2, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE

HEADRICK ROBERT BRANDON W/M 37 MISD OFFICER FOUTS DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

CREASMAN KERRY ALLEN W/M 59 -- OFFICER STANFIELD HOLD FOR DRUG COURT

MITCHELL SHIRLEY LEE W/F 32 -- OFFICER WILLETT HOLD FOR COURT

BRADY TRENT MASON W/M 18 MISD OFFICER GALYON AGGRESSIVE DRIVING, DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE, FOLLOWING TOO CLOSE, IMPROPER PASSING ON LEFT

LANSMAN BRANDON LEE W/M 33 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION, FTA x2

GRAVES JASON DALE W/M 43 MISD OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

MASSENGALE MELISSA RENAE W/F 42 FELONY OFFICER WILSON POSS. OF METH

LEE MARAUNDA NICOLE W/F 40 FELONY OFFICER WILSON POSS. OF METH

MANN CHRISTINA NICOLE W/F 35 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

PETTY TIFFANY LOREN W/F 37 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS. OF METH

DUNBAR CASANDRA LUCILLE ELAINE W/F 23 MISD OFFICER HAVEN SIMPLE BATTERY

LOWERY EMILY KAY W/F 44 FELONY OFFICER HAVEN BURGLARY, THEFT BY TAKING, SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA

WHITEHEAD REBECCA MARIE W/F 37 MISD 205 CARTER DUI- MULTIPLE SUBSTANCES, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz, POSS FO SCHEDULE IV x2, POSS. OF SCHEDULE II, DRUGS TO BE KEPT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER

COOK JUSTIN GAGE W/M 17 MISD OFFICER HUNT SIMPLE BATTERY FVA

EVITT HALEY NICHOLE W/F 27 MISD OFFICER THOMPSON DUI DRUGS

DYAR CARL DANIEL W/M 41 MISD OFFICER JACOBS SIMPLE ASSAULT FVA

OSTER BRIAN DAVID W/M 34 MISD OFFICER SIMPSON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUPENDED OR REVOKED 1ST, SPEEDING

MONTE RANDY ALLEN W/M 34 MISD DADE COUNTY PROBATION VIOLATION

WORKMAN MISTY NICOLE W/F 42 MISD OFFICER COKER PROBATION VIOLATION

CHAMBERS JOSHUA SHANE W/M 41 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG

HARDIN AUSTIN WILLIAM W/M 26 FELONY OFFICER WILLET PROBATION VIOLATION

HUBBARD ERIC BLARE B/M 47 FELONY OFFICER WILLET BENCH WARRANT

BROWN TERRANCE TREMAYNE B/M 24 FELONY OFFICER WILLET AGGRAVATED CHILD MOLESTATION

ROGERS OWEN BLAKE W/M 29 FELONY OFFICER WILLET PROBATION VIOLATION

GUFFEY JASON SCOTT W/M 27 MISD OFFICER WILLET BENCH WARRANT

HEADRICK PHILLIP WAYNE W/M 26 MISD OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

CAMERON AMY MARIE W/F 41 FELONY OFFICER COOK PROBATION VIOLATION

HAWKING DESHAN TYRONE B/M 46 OFFICER HOPKINS RETURN FROM FURLOUGH

HOLLAND WILLIAM KYLE W/M 37 MISD OFFICER CAMP DUI, SPEEDING

STEELE CHARLES DERRICK W/M 39 FELONY OFFICER RIGGS POSSESSION OF METH, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, RECKLESS DRIVING, FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE A POLICE OFFICER

JOHNSON QUINTON LEE W/M 37 MISD OFFICER RIGGS PROBATION VIOLATION

MOTEN LLEWELLYN ONIEL B/M 50 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON FAILURE TO APPEAR

WINGFIELD JEFFERY DONALD W/M 32 FELONY OFFICER SIMPSON OBSTRUCTION, THEFT BY MOTOR VEHICLE, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN

HISE BRIDGETT YVONNE W/F 47 FELONY OFFICER CLARK AGG ASSAULT ON PEACE OFFICER, FEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE , OBSTRUCTION

WILSON BRIAN DEON B/M 18 FELONY OFFICER RIGGS CRIMINAL USE OF AN ARTICLE WITH ALTERED ID MARK

WOOTEN WILLIAM MAURICE W/M 29 FELONY OFFICER COOK AGG ASSAULT, FALSE IMPRISONMENT

DENNISON PAUL LAMAR W/M 48 MISD OFFICER RIGGS SIMPLE ASSAULT FVA, OBSTRUCTION