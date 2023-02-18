Latest Headlines

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

  • Saturday, February 18, 2023

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.

II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith).

III. Special Presentation.

IV. Minute Approval.
Special Recognition for Tyner Rams 2022 Class 2A State Champions By Councilwoman Carol Berz
Order of Business for City Council

V. Ordinances – Final Reading: LEGAL

a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 21, Section 21-232, Jurisdiction of Office of Administrative Hearing Officer; Restrictions on Authority relating to Short Term Vacation Rental, litter, and overgrowth issues.

(Sponsored by Councilwoman Berz and Councilman Smith)

PLANNING

b. 2023-0015 Aventine Development Services (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift Condition Nos. 1, 3, and 6 of Ordinance No. 11827 and all other remaining conditions to remain valid and carry over for the properties located at 5993, 5979, and 5965 Highway 153, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)

c. 2023-0016 Comfort Home Builders c/o Ingram Gore & Associates (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2341 Jenkins Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)
                   
d. 2023-0014 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-3 Residential Zone with conditions to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone with conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone several properties in the 2600 blocks of Cowart and Williams Street and the 200 block of West 27th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone with conditions to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone with conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)

e. 2023-0008 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed property in the 1800 block of Watauga Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

f. 2023-0009 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2003 South Beech Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

g. 2023-0012 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2209 Bailey Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

h. 2023-0018 Vinicio J. Liriano (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1605 Dodds Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

i. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article VII, Non-Conforming Uses, to add a new subsection to Section 38-541 to establish Legal Non-Conforming Protection to Existing Two-Family Dwellings in the R-1 Residential Zone that was lost due to a loss of power for more than one hundred (100) days.
                                     
VI. Ordinances – First Reading: PLANNING

a. 2022-0199 NE Group c/o Eric Emery (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6026 East Brainerd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 10-11-2022 & 11-08-2022)
2022-0199 NE Group c/o Eric Emery (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6026 East Brainerd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone. (Applicant Version)

b. 2023-0013 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-2 Residential Zone and C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1913 and 1915 South Kelley Street, from R-2 Residential Zone and C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)
2023-0013 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-2 Residential Zone and C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1913 and 1915 South Kelley Street, from R-2 Residential Zone and C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Alternate Version)

VII. Resolutions: COUNCIL OFFICE

a. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Phillip A. Noblett as Chattanooga City Attorney, pursuant to Section 3.62 of the Chattanooga City Charter. (Sponsored by Councilpersons Henderson, Hill, Smith, Ledford, Hester, Berz, Dotley, Noel, and Coonrod)

b. A resolution to repeal Resolution No. 30806, adopted on June 29, 2021, and adopting new Rules of Operation for the Chattanooga City Council. (Sponsored by Chairman Ledford and Councilwoman Berz)
                                   
LEGAL

c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to execute a Waiver, Release, and Termination of Reversionary Interests and Reconveyance Right with the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Hospital Authority, Erlanger Health, Erlanger MergeCo, LLC, and Hamilton County.

MAYOR’S OFFICE

d. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Alexis Kennedy to the Community Advisory Committee – Region 10 (Washington Hills), for a term beginning on February 22, 2023, and ending on February 21, 2024.

e. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Chausie Neal to the Community Advisory Committee – Region 5 (South Chattanooga), for a term beginning on February 22, 2023, and ending on February 21, 2024.

f. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Christie Morris to the Community Advisory Committee – Region 10 (Washington Hills), for a term beginning on February 22, 2023, and ending on February 21, 2024.

g. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Christopher Cooper to the Community Advisory Committee – Region 1 (Lookout Valley), for a term beginning on February 22, 2023, and ending on February 21, 2024.

h. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Donald Sanderfur to the Community Advisory Committee – Region 6 (Bushtown-Glenwood), for a term beginning on February 22, 2023, and ending on February 21, 2025.

i. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of George Ricks to the Community Advisory Committee – Region 6 (Bushtown-Glenwood), for a term beginning on February 22, 2023, and ending on February 21, 2025.

j. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Janice Gooden to the Community Advisory Committee – Region 7 (Dodson), for a term beginning on February 22, 2023, and ending on February 21, 2025.

k. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Jillian Sanderfur to the Community Advisory Committee – Region 9 (Standifer Gap), for a term beginning on February 22, 2023, and ending on February 21, 2025.

l. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Kelvin Scott to the Community Advisory Committee – Region 7 (Dodson), for a term beginning on February 22, 2023, and ending on February 21, 2025.
                                 
m. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Ma’Cia Rudolph to the Community Advisory Committee – Region 6 (Bushtown-Glenwood), for a term beginning on February 22, 2023, and ending on February 21, 2024.

n. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Micah Chapman to the Community Advisory Committee – Region 10 (Washington Hills), for a term beginning on February 22, 2023, and ending on February 21, 2025.

o. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Molly Anderson to the Community Advisory Committee – Region 9 (Standifer Gap), for a term beginning on February 22, 2023, and ending on February 21, 2025.

p. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Shiloh McCulley to the Community Advisory Committee – Region 1 (Lookout Valley), for a term beginning on February 22, 2023, and ending on February 21, 2025.

q. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Terryl James to the Community Advisory Committee – Region 10 (Washington Hills), for a term beginning on February 22, 2023, and ending on February 21, 2025.

r. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Tom Hirsch to the Community Advisory Committee – Region 1 (Lookout Valley), for a term beginning on February 22, 2023, and ending on February 21, 2025.

PARKS & OUTDOORS

s. A resolution authorizing the waiver of park rental fees for RiverCity Company in support of Los Trompos for the dates of March 15, 2023, through April 17, 2023, for the maximum amount of $32,500.00. (District 7)

t. A resolution authorizing the Department of Parks and Outdoors to apply for, and if awarded, accept a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant, for an amount up to $17.5 million, with a local not to exceed 20% match of $3.5 million.

u. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Parks & Outdoors to accept an award of $150,000.00 from American Rescue Plan funds to support teen and community specific programming.

PLANNING

v. A resolution authorizing the Administrator of Planning RPA to enter into an agreement with Ragan-Smith to prepare area plans for unincorporated Hamilton County areas, plus a 10% contingency, for an amount not to exceed $516,000.00.
                                 
PUBLIC WORKS

w. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. E-22-29, ESIP Release Area Site Prep, to Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc., in the amount of $6,696,235.00. (District 6)

x. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 2 (Final), with Tricon, Inc., of Cleveland, TN, for Contract No. Y-17-005-201, East Lake YFD Center Renovations, to increase the contract by $450,318.59 due to parking lot subgrade remediation, addition of 37th Street partial sidewalk reconstruction, addition of sidewalk railing, and other construction changes, for a revised contract amount of $4,543,891.24. (District 7)

y. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. W-22-004-201, CIPP Rehabilitation Blanket, to SAK Construction, LLC, of O’Fallon, MO, and to Inliner Solutions, LLC, of Orleans, IN, for a four (4) year term, for the annual amount of $4 million.

z. A resolution authorizing the appointment of James A. Laymon, as Special Police Officer (unarmed) for the Department of Public Works, to do special duty as prescribed herein in his position as Electrical Inspector, subject to certain conditions.

VIII. Purchases.

IX. Committee Reports.

X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

XI. Adjournment.
                 
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2023 CITY COUNCIL PROPOSED AGENDA 6:00 PM

1. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.

2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Ledford).

3. Special Presentation.

4. Minute Approval.
Proposed Order of Business for City Council

5. Ordinances - Final Reading: PLANNING

a. 2022-0199 NE Group c/o Eric Emery (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6026 East Brainerd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 10-11-2022 & 11-08-2022)
2022-0199 NE Group c/o Eric Emery (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6026 East Brainerd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone. (Applicant Version)

b. 2023-0013 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-2 Residential Zone and C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1913 and 1915 South Kelley Street, from R-2 Residential Zone and C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)
2023-0013 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-2 Residential Zone and C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1913 and 1915 South Kelley Street, from R-2 Residential Zone and C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Alternate Version)

6. Ordinances - First Reading: COUNCIL OFFICE
a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 11, to add new definitions for absentee and Homestay rentals, create an appeals process by an Administrative Hearing Officer for absentee applicant disputes and by the Short-Term Vacation Rental Board for Homestay applicants, creating the Short-Term Vacation Rental Board, and establishing density and distance restrictions for short-term rental units within the Short-Term Vacation Rental District in new Sections 11-510 through 11-526. (Sponsored by Councilpersons Hill and Henderson) (Deferred from 02-14-2023)

PLANNING

b. 2023-0017 Richard Wayne McCoy (R-1 Residential Zone, R-4 Special Zone, and RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone with conditions to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone with conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1514 Shelby Circle, 6340 Middle Valley Road, and two unaddressed properties in the 6300 block of Middle Valley Road, from R-1 Residential Zone, R-4 Special Zone, and RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone with conditions to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone with conditions, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 02-14-2023)
2023-0017 Richard Wayne McCoy (R-1 Residential Zone, R-4 Special Zone, and RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone with conditions to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone with conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1514 Shelby Circle, 6340 Middle Valley Road, and two unaddressed properties in the 6300 block of Middle Valley Road, from R-1 Residential Zone, R-4 Special Zone, and RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone with conditions to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone with conditions. (Applicant Version)
                                  
c. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article V, Zoning Regulations, Division 13, C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, Section 38-188, Minimum Yard and Landscaping Requirements; Maintenance of Visibility at Access Points; relations of Yards to Turnout and Merging Lanes, and Division 29, Off-Street Parking and Loading Space Requirements, Section 38-472, General Regulations by amending Table 1700 Multi-Family Units.

7. Resolutions: COUNCIL OFFICE

a. A resolution confirming the appointment of J.T. McDaniel to the Board of Zoning Appeals to fill the unexpired District 9 seat, with a term beginning February 28, 2023, and ending July 24, 2024.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an Office Lease with Rise Up Cooperative, in substantially the form attached, for the use of 100 square feet of office space at the Family Justice Center at 5705 Uptain Road, identified as Tax Map No. 157M-A-012, with an effective date of March 1, 2023, for the term of five (5) years at the annual rent of $1.00. (District 6)

c. A resolution authorizing the acceptance of $214,215.64 from Hamilton County as the City’s portion from the 2022 Hamilton County surplus property sale, with $212,528.18 applied as the City’s portion; $1,367.71 being applied to City Attorney fees; and $319.75 being applied to City Treasurer costs.

PUBLIC WORKS

d. A resolution authorizing the 2022 Annual Inflation Adjustment of the Financial Assurance for the City of Chattanooga landfills, Permit No. SNL330000273 original at Birchwood Landfill and Summit Landfill as required by the regulations of the Division of Solid Waste Management to decrease the assurance from $1,546,300.95 to $1,481,655.03. (District 4)

e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. S-16-014-201, Lynnbrook Park and Stream Restoration, to Thomas Brothers Construction Company, Inc., of Hixson, TN, for $3,092,249.42, with a contingency amount of $300,000.00, for a total amount of $3,392,249.42. (District 8)
                                
f. A resolution authorizing the 2022 Annual Inflation Adjustment of the Financial Assurance for the City of Chattanooga landfills, Permit No. SNL330000273 Lateral Expansion Area 3 at Birchwood Landfill as required by the regulations of the Division of Solid Waste Management to increase the assurance from $8,028,182.88 to $8,461,805.11.

8. Purchases.

9. Committee Reports.

10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

11. Adjournment.

Latest Headlines
East Ridge Drops Top Seeded East Hamilton For 6-3A Finals Berth
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/18/2023
BASKETBALL ROUND-UP:Friday, February 17th
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/18/2023
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • Breaking News
  • 2/18/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/17/2023
Walker Valley Girls, Boys Advance Over Rhea Co. To 5-4A Semifinals
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/17/2023
Baylor Leading D-II State Wrestling At MBA
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/17/2023
Breaking News
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 2/18/2023

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith). III. Special Presentation. ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/17/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARNES, MICHAEL ADAM 145 CHANDLER RD LOT 47 CHICKAMAUGA, 307072862 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DOMESTIC ... more

Police Blotter: Man Has Video Of Blower Being Stolen From His Truck; Car Left In Parking Garage With Door Open
  • 2/17/2023

A man on S. Holly Street told police that a Stihl backpack blower was stolen from his open truck bed. He said he parked his truck and ran inside his work just for a second and, when he came back ... more

Breaking News
Soddy Daisy Focusing On Raising Employee Pay
  • 2/17/2023
County School System Plans Community Budget Sessions
  • 2/17/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 2/17/2023
Lack Of Approval From Inspection Office Holds Up Beer Board Meeting
  • 2/17/2023
Lost Wallet Returned To Owner - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/17/2023
Opinion
Levee Crossing At Brainerd Road Is Very Dangerous
  • 2/16/2023
Wisdom From 1947
  • 2/16/2023
I Love Rhonda Thurman - And Response
  • 2/17/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 2/17/2023
VIDEO: State Rep. Grep Martin TN District 26 Legislative Update
  • 2/16/2023
Sports
Chattanooga Wrestlers Crush Bellarmine, 32-8
  • 2/17/2023
Chattanooga Women All Alone In First Following Win
  • 2/16/2023
CFC Signs Veteran Summer Lanter Hernandez
CFC Signs Veteran Summer Lanter Hernandez
  • 2/17/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 2/28/2023
UTC Women Honor Seniors In Final Regular Season Game Saturday
  • 2/17/2023
Happenings
Jeffery Retires From Whitfield County After 50 Years
Jeffery Retires From Whitfield County After 50 Years
  • 2/17/2023
Tails And Trails 5K Fun Run Set For April 22
Tails And Trails 5K Fun Run Set For April 22
  • 2/17/2023
Jerry Summers: The Spy Balloon That Landed In Lake Winnie
Jerry Summers: The Spy Balloon That Landed In Lake Winnie
  • 2/17/2023
Big Brothers Big Sisters Celebrates Grand Opening Of Warner Mentoring Hub
  • 2/17/2023
Program On The Life And Death Of Chief Doublehead Is March 5
  • 2/17/2023
Entertainment
Legislature Honors Channel 12's Bill Mitchell
Legislature Honors Channel 12's Bill Mitchell
  • 2/17/2023
Temple Baptist Church Being Converted To Melva Dean Theatre
  • 2/17/2023
Lee Symphonic Band To Present “A Concert Of Worship” Feb. 27
Lee Symphonic Band To Present “A Concert Of Worship” Feb. 27
  • 2/17/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Government Savings
Best Of Grizzard - Government Savings
  • 2/17/2023
Muen Vanessa Wei To Present Faculty Recital At Lee University
Muen Vanessa Wei To Present Faculty Recital At Lee University
  • 2/17/2023
Opinion
Levee Crossing At Brainerd Road Is Very Dangerous
  • 2/16/2023
Wisdom From 1947
  • 2/16/2023
I Love Rhonda Thurman - And Response
  • 2/17/2023
Dining
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
  • 2/17/2023
Osaka Sushi & Steakhouse Opens At 531 Signal Mountain Road
  • 2/17/2023
5 Wendy's Restaurant Locations Sell For $12,250,000
  • 2/9/2023
Business
New Industrial Park Planned In Catoosa County, Creating 700 Jobs, $100 Million In Capital Investment
  • 2/17/2023
Chattanooga Engineers Week Events Start Tuesday
  • 2/17/2023
Five Star Food Service Acquires Lincoln County Vending
  • 2/16/2023
Real Estate
Chattanooga’s Co-Living And Co-Working Community Partnership Aims To Draw Entrepreneurs, Start-ups To Gig City
Chattanooga’s Co-Living And Co-Working Community Partnership Aims To Draw Entrepreneurs, Start-ups To Gig City
  • 2/16/2023
Steven Sharpe Receives Good Neighbor Award From Tennessee Realtors
  • 2/16/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 9-15
  • 2/16/2023
Student Scene
2 UTC Students Land Significant Summer Fellowships
2 UTC Students Land Significant Summer Fellowships
  • 2/16/2023
Hamilton County Schools Seeking Applicants To Fill New Positions For The 2023-24 School Year
  • 2/15/2023
Hamilton County Schools Has Community Budget Planning Meetings
  • 2/15/2023
Living Well
Richard Moody, MD, Installed As 2023 Medical Society President
Richard Moody, MD, Installed As 2023 Medical Society President
  • 2/17/2023
Prabhu Vijayvargiya, MD, Joins CHI Memorial’s Buz Standefer Lung Center And Lung Care Associates
Prabhu Vijayvargiya, MD, Joins CHI Memorial’s Buz Standefer Lung Center And Lung Care Associates
  • 2/17/2023
Beaty Fabricating, Inc. To Serve As A Premier Sponsor For Great Strides 2023
Beaty Fabricating, Inc. To Serve As A Premier Sponsor For Great Strides 2023
  • 2/17/2023
Memories
Chattanooga Hotel, Terminal Station And Trigg-Smart Building Receive Tennessee Historic Development Grant
  • 2/16/2023
Museum & Cultural Center At 5ive Points Has New Exhibit On State Symbols
  • 2/10/2023
Women's Army Corps Program Set For Feb. 25
  • 2/10/2023
Outdoors
Trust For Public Land Announces J. Franklin Farrow Joins National Board Of Directors
Trust For Public Land Announces J. Franklin Farrow Joins National Board Of Directors
  • 2/17/2023
Volunteers Needed For Weed Wrangle March 4
  • 2/17/2023
Service Announces Availability of Final Recovery Plan for White Fringeless Orchid
  • 2/17/2023
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium’s Newest Major Addition Is A Multi-Sensory Adventure Through Southern Appalachian Streams
  • 2/15/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Community Engagement Benefitting From New Eco-Friendly Vehicles, Expanded Programming
  • 2/10/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 30: Specialty Museums 2
  • 2/7/2023
Church
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Has Black History Sunday Feb. 26
  • 2/17/2023
Bob Tamasy: Considering The Timeless, Priceless Value Of Integrity
Bob Tamasy: Considering The Timeless, Priceless Value Of Integrity
  • 2/16/2023
Southern Adventist University To Host Conference For Christian Entrepreneurs
  • 2/15/2023
Obituaries
Edgar Dorsey Walter III
Edgar Dorsey Walter III
  • 2/17/2023
Norbert "Norb" Kier
Norbert "Norb" Kier
  • 2/17/2023
Gregory Alan Varnell
Gregory Alan Varnell
  • 2/17/2023
Area Obituaries
Patrick, "Buddy" George Amos Jr. (Cleveland)
Patrick, "Buddy" George Amos Jr. (Cleveland)
  • 2/17/2023
Barkley, Mildred "Virginia" Johnson (Jasper)
Barkley, Mildred "Virginia" Johnson (Jasper)
  • 2/17/2023
Hasty, William "Kelley" (Rocky Face)
Hasty, William "Kelley" (Rocky Face)
  • 2/17/2023