County Commission May Raise Limit To $50,000 For Competitive Bids After All

The County Commission may raise the limit requiring competitive bids on county spending from $25,000 to $50,000 after all.

A motion to do so was defeated 7-4 in December.

Commissioner Gene-o Shipley brought the issue back up on Wednesday, saying other counties are at $50,000 as well as the city of Chattanooga and other municipalities.

He said, "It allows government to move faster and get more projects out."

Commissioner David Sharpe said there could not be another vote unless a member of the prevailing side made a motion to do so. Initially, no one did.

However, Commissioner Jeff Eversole said he would make the motion, and he was joined by Commissioner Steve Highlander. Both were on the prevailing side.

Commissioners said they will get monthly reports on county spending that was approved without bid in the $25,000 to $50,000 range.