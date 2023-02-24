Katrina Haight, 51, Charged With Attempted 2nd-Degree Murder And 2nd-Degree Murder Of Her Parents In January

Katrina Haight, 51, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder of her father, Terry Haight, 78, and second-degree murder of Patty Haight, 80, on Jan. 19.

On Jan. 19, at 11:21 a.m., the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence at the 300 block of Christian Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance.

When deputies arrived, they rendered aid to a man outside of the home, then had to force entry to residence to access others involved.

Upon entry of the home, deputies discovered two adult women. One of the women discovered was deceased and the other woman was the suspect in the assault of the man.

Ms. Haight was originally charged with aggravated domestic assault.

On Thursday, investigators with the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office amended the original charge on Ms. Haight, upgrading it from an aggravated assault to an attempted second-degree murder of her father, who survived the incident.



Further, autopsy results and other evidence conclude the manner of death of Patty Haight, 80, mother of Ms. Haight, was homicide. Ms. Haight is being charged with second-degree murder for the death of her mother.