1 Woman Dies, Another Critical After Cleveland Wreck

One woman was dead and another in critical condition after an early morning wreck in Cleveland on Sunday.

At approximately 5:05 a.m., the Cleveland Police Department responded to a single vehicle crash on Keith Street near Monterrey’s Mexican Restaurant. Two female occupants were found to be inside the vehicle.

The driver, Krista Buckner, 24, was flown by Life Force to a Chattanooga hospital. The passenger, Leyasia Woods, 24, was pronounced dead at the crash site.



