1 Woman Dies, Another Critical After Cleveland Wreck

  • Sunday, February 5, 2023
One woman was dead and another in critical condition after an early morning wreck in Cleveland on Sunday.
 
At approximately 5:05 a.m., the Cleveland Police Department responded to a single vehicle crash on Keith Street near Monterrey’s Mexican Restaurant. Two female occupants were found to be inside the vehicle.
 
The driver, Krista Buckner, 24, was flown by Life Force to a Chattanooga hospital. The passenger, Leyasia Woods, 24, was pronounced dead at the crash site. 

Based on the preliminary investigation, the vehicle was traveling south on Keith Street when it ran into the concrete railing on the right-hand side of the bridge.
 The vehicle then came to a stop in the southbound lanes of travel. This crash is still under investigation by the Cleveland Police Department Crash Team. 
 
