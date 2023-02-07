Lawson Whitaker, Consummate Photographer and Chattanoogan Contributor, Dies

Lawson Whitaker, one of Chattanooga's premiere photographers who for many years shared many of his remarkable images with Chattanoogan.com readers, has died after a struggle with heart issues.

Mr. Whitaker was equally adept in capturing Chattanooga's unique landscape as he was in his vivid people photos.

Through his photography business, he had a wide range of clients, including periodic photos of members of the City Council and County Commission. He often was on the sidelines of Baylor athletic events, at musical presentations at First Presbyterian Church or at colorful community events like MAINx24 or the Grateful Gobbler.

In recent years, he learned the art of drone photography, allowing him to portray Chattanooga's beautiful river, hills and mountains, as well as its bustling riverfront, from a panoramic view. He used this skill in aiding TDOT to chronicle the progress of the U.S. 27 widening and, most recently, Apison Pike.

John Wilson, Chattanoogan.com publisher, said, "We were always thrilled when Lawson would email a gallery of his beautiful and touching photos. For many years, it was a highlight of our publication."

Mr. Whitaker was the son of Dr. Spires Whitaker and Flowerree Patten Whitaker. His father was a well-known surgeon and crusader against air pollution.

Lawson was a graduate of Bright School, then he graduated from McCallie School and the University of the South.

His photography website notes, "His iconic landscape images adorn homes and companies worldwide. From high school senior portrait to the board room, local to international client, dark room to digital painting, his unique vision invites viewing of the familiar in a totally different way. By melding light, subject, and style with his distinctive vision and years of experience, his images become a medium of communication explicit as the written word."