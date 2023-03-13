Man Seriously Injured In Robbery On Rossville Avenue Early Saturday Morning

A man, 27, was seriously injured in a robbery early Saturday morning on Rossville Avenue.
Chattanooga Police were alerted to several fights in the area at 2:16 a.m. Police working in the area of 1450 Rossville Avenue responded to a call of several fights in adjacent parking lots.
Responding officers worked to clear the lots after observing disorderly crowds in multiple lots.One officer noticed a man near this location who was having a hard time getting to his feet. Police observed that he was suffering from serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The next day, police received a call stating that the victim had been robbed of his wallet and cell phone.
Police are investigating the robbery and are following up on suspect leads.
Charges are pending further investigation.