Man Seriously Injured In Robbery On Rossville Avenue Early Saturday Morning

A man, 27, was seriously injured in a robbery early Saturday morning on Rossville Avenue.

Chattanooga Police were alerted to several fights in the area at 2:16 a.m. Police working in the area of 1450 Rossville Avenue responded to a call of several fights in adjacent parking lots.

Responding officers worked to clear the lots after observing disorderly crowds in multiple lots.One officer noticed a man near this location who was having a hard time getting to his feet. Police observed that he was suffering from serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The next day, police received a call stating that the victim had been robbed of his wallet and cell phone.