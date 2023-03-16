Police Blotter: Couple Steals Nearly $250 Of Merchandise From Bargain Hunt; Woman's Stolen Credit Card Used For Over $400 Purchase At Sam's Club

The store manager of Bargain Hunt, 1301 Hickory Valley Road, told police that a black male and a white female took multiple items totaling $246 without paying for the items. Store personnel wanted to prosecute for the theft and provided video and pictures of the suspects. Police are working to ID the suspects in the theft.



A theft was reported at the Circle K, 5501 Highway 153. Police met with a man in the parking lot who said he had left the gas station after purchasing a few items and was heading back to work. He said as he was reaching Dayton Boulevard, he noticed he no longer had his phone on his person. He said he last remembered using Apple Pay on his phone to purchase the items at the gas station. When he returned to the Circle K and spoke to the cashier, he told him there was no phone found on the property. The man did not want to press the issue and called for police to file a report. Police spoke to the employee as well and he said the man paid for the items and placed the phone in his pocket before leaving. No phone was located or turned in. A report number was given to the man for an insurance claim.

A caller told police a disorder was happening at a building at 1612 Cowart St. The caller said people were yelling and threatening to kill each other. Police found two men who said they were in a dispute with a third man over a bicycle. The first man told police an argument began over the bicycle and he asked the third man to leave. This resulted in a continued dispute until the first man asked the second man to bring the third man the disputed bicycle so he would leave. The first man said the third man then left without further incident. The first man was located in an unoccupied warehouse and appeared to be camping in the building. He told police the building was for sale and a real estate agent named "Kevin" gave him permission to stay there. Officers were unable to locate a responsible for the property to confirm this.

Police observed a gray SUV bearing a TN plate parked in the parking area near the dock in Rivermont Park all by its lonesome just after midnight. Police spoke with the occupants, a man and woman, and informed them they were trespassing. As the officer did not observe any outstanding warrants for either of them, he had the woman drive the vehicle away.

Around 12:30 a.m. a woman called police from the MAPCO, 1227 E. Main St., and said that her boyfriend and her had gotten into an argument because he accused her of cheating on him because she did not drive him to work with her as she usually does. She said the boyfriend then came to the MAPCO and got into her white Ford Escape, which she claimed was hers, and drove away from the area. She said she did not wish to report the vehicle stolen at this time. At approximately 1:05 a.m., the woman called police back and said she wanted to report the vehicle stolen. As police entered the vehicle stolen through NCIC, there was a call for a disorder with a weapon involving the woman and her boyfriend in the vehicle she reported as stolen (white Ford Escape). Police then contacted NCIC to report the vehicle as not stolen. Upon investigation while at a residence on Maple Street Court for the disorder with a weapon, the boyfriend told police that they shared the vehicle. He also stated that he drove the vehicle away from the MAPCO at around 12:30 a.m., then, later returned at approximately 130 a.m. to pick her up for her break. He said they then came to Maple Street Court, where she brandished a weapon on him, then fled the scene in the white Ford Escape. While investigating the call there on Maple Street Court, the woman arrived on scene in the vehicle that she had alleged to be stolen. Charges will not be filed against the boyfriend, due to conflicting stories and evidence.

Police received a call that a trespasser was at the Edwin Hotel, 102 Walnut St. Police spoke with the supervisor and she led them to the man trespassing, who was in the hotel. The man left the property and was trespassed per the supervisor's request.

While assisting on a traffic stop at 1330 E. 3rd St. at 3:30 a.m., a Speedway employee flagged police down and informed them there was a woman on the property refusing to leave and being disorderly, and the employee requested the woman be trespassed. Police identified the woman and informed her she was trespassed from the property and needed to leave, or she could be arrested. The woman left the property without further incident.

A disorder was reported at a residence on Appling Street. Police spoke with a man who was sitting on the front porch of the residence, and, while speaking to him, the woman who called stepped out and requested that the man leave. The man agreed to leave and stay at his sister's house across the street. At approximately 4:23 a.m., the woman called back and said that she was afraid and requested that police return. Once back on scene, police spoke with her and she said she wanted to leave and go to a friend's house; however, she did not feel safe walking to her vehicle because the man's sister's house was close by. Police remained on scene while the woman left the area.

Police found a man lying on the sidewalk in front of the Downtown Precinct, 702 E. 11th St. Police told the man he could not sleep there and to move. The man complied.

A woman told police her wallet had been stolen at work at a medical building at 1755 Gunbarrel Road. She said she left her wallet in a cabinet in a room and the door was unlocked. In her wallet was her credit card, $20 cash, and her ID. She said that was around 12:30 p.m. She told police that $427.14 was charged to one of her credit cards at Sam's Club at 6101 Lee Hwy. at 1:30 p.m. She said she checked with security and there is no camera footage in the area where her wallet was stolen.