Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Couple Steals Nearly $250 Of Merchandise From Bargain Hunt; Woman's Stolen Credit Card Used For Over $400 Purchase At Sam's Club

  • Thursday, March 16, 2023

The store manager of Bargain Hunt, 1301 Hickory Valley Road, told police that a black male and a white female took multiple items totaling $246 without paying for the items. Store personnel wanted to prosecute for the theft and provided video and pictures of the suspects. Police are working to ID the suspects in the theft.

* * *

A theft was reported at the Circle K, 5501 Highway 153. Police met with a man in the parking lot who said he had left the gas station after purchasing a few items and was heading back to work. He said as he was reaching Dayton Boulevard, he noticed he no longer had his phone on his person. He said he last remembered using Apple Pay on his phone to purchase the items at the gas station. When he returned to the Circle K and spoke to the cashier, he told him there was no phone found on the property. The man did not want to press the issue and called for police to file a report. Police spoke to the employee as well and he said the man paid for the items and placed the phone in his pocket before leaving. No phone was located or turned in. A report number was given to the man for an insurance claim.

* * *

A caller told police a disorder was happening at a building at 1612 Cowart St. The caller said people were yelling and threatening to kill each other. Police found two men who said they were in a dispute with a third man over a bicycle. The first man told police an argument began over the bicycle and he asked the third man to leave. This resulted in a continued dispute until the first man asked the second man to bring the third man the disputed bicycle so he would leave. The first man said the third man then left without further incident. The first man was located in an unoccupied warehouse and appeared to be camping in the building. He told police the building was for sale and a real estate agent named "Kevin" gave him permission to stay there. Officers were unable to locate a responsible for the property to confirm this.

* * *

Police observed a gray SUV bearing a TN plate parked in the parking area near the dock in Rivermont Park all by its lonesome just after midnight. Police spoke with the occupants, a man and woman, and informed them they were trespassing. As the officer did not observe any outstanding warrants for either of them, he had the woman drive the vehicle away.

* * *

Around 12:30 a.m. a woman called police from the MAPCO, 1227 E. Main St., and said that her boyfriend and her had gotten into an argument because he accused her of cheating on him because she did not drive him to work with her as she usually does. She said the boyfriend then came to the MAPCO and got into her white Ford Escape, which she claimed was hers, and drove away from the area. She said she did not wish to report the vehicle stolen at this time. At approximately 1:05 a.m., the woman called police back and said she wanted to report the vehicle stolen. As police entered the vehicle stolen through NCIC, there was a call for a disorder with a weapon involving the woman and her boyfriend in the vehicle she reported as stolen (white Ford Escape). Police then contacted NCIC to report the vehicle as not stolen. Upon investigation while at a residence on Maple Street Court for the disorder with a weapon, the boyfriend told police that they shared the vehicle. He also stated that he drove the vehicle away from the MAPCO at around 12:30 a.m., then, later returned at approximately 130 a.m. to pick her up for her break. He said they then came to Maple Street Court, where she brandished a weapon on him, then fled the scene in the white Ford Escape. While investigating the call there on Maple Street Court, the woman arrived on scene in the vehicle that she had alleged to be stolen. Charges will not be filed against the boyfriend, due to conflicting stories and evidence.

* * *

Police received a call that a trespasser was at the Edwin Hotel, 102 Walnut St. Police spoke with the supervisor and she led them to the man trespassing, who was in the hotel. The man left the property and was trespassed per the supervisor's request.

* * *

While assisting on a traffic stop at 1330 E. 3rd St. at 3:30 a.m., a Speedway employee flagged police down and informed them there was a woman on the property refusing to leave and being disorderly, and the employee requested the woman be trespassed. Police identified the woman and informed her she was trespassed from the property and needed to leave, or she could be arrested. The woman left the property without further incident.

* * *

A disorder was reported at a residence on Appling Street. Police spoke with a man who was sitting on the front porch of the residence, and, while speaking to him, the woman who called stepped out and requested that the man leave. The man agreed to leave and stay at his sister's house across the street. At approximately 4:23 a.m., the woman called back and said that she was afraid and requested that police return. Once back on scene, police spoke with her and she said she wanted to leave and go to a friend's house; however, she did not feel safe walking to her vehicle because the man's sister's house was close by. Police remained on scene while the woman left the area.

* * *

Police found a man lying on the sidewalk in front of the Downtown Precinct, 702 E. 11th St. Police told the man he could not sleep there and to move. The man complied.

* * *

A woman told police her wallet had been stolen at work at a medical building at 1755 Gunbarrel Road. She said she left her wallet in a cabinet in a room and the door was unlocked. In her wallet was her credit card, $20 cash, and her ID. She said that was around 12:30 p.m. She told police that $427.14 was charged to one of her credit cards at Sam's Club at 6101 Lee Hwy. at 1:30 p.m. She said she checked with security and there is no camera footage in the area where her wallet was stolen.

Latest Headlines
Police Blotter: Couple Steals Nearly $250 Of Merchandise From Bargain Hunt; Woman's Stolen Credit Card Used For Over $400 Purchase At Sam's Club
  • Breaking News
  • 3/16/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 3/16/2023
Former Lookouts Investor Charged With Wire Fraud In $25 Million "Ponzi Scheme"
  • Breaking News
  • 3/16/2023
Sick Raccoon Has To Be Euthanized - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 3/16/2023
Man, 39, Shot On Manufacturers Road Wednesday Evening After Encountering Group Of Men
  • Breaking News
  • 3/16/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 3/16/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Couple Steals Nearly $250 Of Merchandise From Bargain Hunt; Woman's Stolen Credit Card Used For Over $400 Purchase At Sam's Club
  • 3/16/2023

The store manager of Bargain Hunt, 1301 Hickory Valley Road, told police that a black male and a white female took multiple items totaling $246 without paying for the items. Store personnel wanted ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 3/16/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Sick Raccoon Has To Be Euthanized - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/16/2023

An officer put down a sick raccoon at the Collegedale Academy High School. An alarm was activated at a church located in the 10200 block of Lee Highway. Everything checked out okay. ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/16/2023
Fellow Firefighters Help Lay Captain Jack Manis To Rest
Fellow Firefighters Help Lay Captain Jack Manis To Rest
  • 3/15/2023
Tennessee House Committee Passes Resolution To Term Limit Congress
  • 3/15/2023
Winchester Man Charged With TennCare Fraud And Theft
Winchester Man Charged With TennCare Fraud And Theft
  • 3/15/2023
Mary Beth Meadows Wamp Dies At 84
Mary Beth Meadows Wamp Dies At 84
  • 3/15/2023
Opinion
Improving CARTA's Reliability Should Be Its First Step
  • 3/16/2023
Artificial Intelligence?
  • 3/16/2023
Looking For Connections
  • 3/15/2023
Jerry Summers: More Beautification At The Grove (No. 3)
Jerry Summers: More Beautification At The Grove (No. 3)
  • 3/15/2023
The Deficient Study Is The Story
  • 3/14/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Rickea Jackson Return Was Big Surprise
Dan Fleser: Rickea Jackson Return Was Big Surprise
  • 3/15/2023
Mocs Wrestling Trio Set To Compete In NCAA Wrestling Championships
  • 3/15/2023
Mark Wiedmer: McNeese, Ole Miss Latch On To Coaches With Heavy Baggage
  • 3/14/2023
College Sports On TV
  • 3/28/2023
UTC Tennis Plays At Charleston
  • 3/15/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Hawk Hill Survey, The ’93 Blizzard, The ’83 Georgia Basketball Team, And The Academy Awards
  • 3/14/2023
La Paz’s New Partnership With Girls Inc. Represents 10th Onsite Community Program
  • 3/14/2023
Did You Know? St. Patrick's Day And Shamrocks
Did You Know? St. Patrick's Day And Shamrocks
  • 3/16/2023
Roberts Mill Road Closed March 20
  • 3/16/2023
The Salvation Army Hosts 2nd Annual Art In Provence Exhibit
  • 3/16/2023
Entertainment
GPS, McCallie Middle School Theater Students To Present Scared Silly
  • 3/16/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 3/16/2023
Rock The Riverfront Kicks Off With Culture And Creatives Weekend
  • 3/15/2023
Saxophonist Steven Banks Concert Is March 28
Saxophonist Steven Banks Concert Is March 28
  • 3/15/2023
Chattanooga Organist Patrick Rice To Perform At Southern Adventist University
Chattanooga Organist Patrick Rice To Perform At Southern Adventist University
  • 3/15/2023
Opinion
Improving CARTA's Reliability Should Be Its First Step
  • 3/16/2023
Artificial Intelligence?
  • 3/16/2023
Looking For Connections
  • 3/15/2023
Dining
7 Brew Coffee Stand Holds Ribbon Cutting In Hixson Monday
  • 3/14/2023
Five Star Acquires Vending Business From Biloxi's Corso, Inc.
  • 3/10/2023
Charles Siskin: Dinner With Friends
  • 3/7/2023
Business
Whitfield County 911 Center Launches Prepared Live
Whitfield County 911 Center Launches Prepared Live
  • 3/14/2023
City Partners With Local Labor Organizations To Host Trades Career Fair Thursday
  • 3/13/2023
Bradley County Jail Receives Tier 1 Accreditation
  • 3/13/2023
Real Estate
AGC East Tennessee Honors Excellence In Construction At Annual Celebration
  • 3/16/2023
Steven Sharpe: February 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
Steven Sharpe: February 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 3/16/2023
Real Estate Transfers For March 9-15
  • 3/16/2023
Student Scene
Emmie Treadwell Named Baylor's New Middle School Head
Emmie Treadwell Named Baylor's New Middle School Head
  • 3/16/2023
Cleveland City Schools Considers Changes To School Start Times
  • 3/15/2023
Junior League Of Chattanooga Announces The 25 Winners Of Their Annual Mini-Grants To Hamilton County Teachers
  • 3/16/2023
Living Well
Morning Pointe Senior Living Releases “Milestones” Magazine, Features Chattanooga-Area Stories
  • 3/15/2023
Erlanger’s 19th Annual Dinner Of Distinction Raises Over $65,000
  • 3/14/2023
Siskin Hosts 20th Annual Possibilities Luncheon March 21 With Victoria Arlen
  • 3/14/2023
Memories
Book 7 Of The Good Old Days Series Available Now
  • 3/16/2023
70 Years Ago In Chattanooga, Billy Graham Took Down The Ropes That Separated Blacks And Whites
70 Years Ago In Chattanooga, Billy Graham Took Down The Ropes That Separated Blacks And Whites
  • 3/14/2023
Nellie Kenyon, Newspaper Reporter, Is Topic At Chattanooga Area Historical Association
  • 3/9/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Scotch Doubles
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Scotch Doubles
  • 3/14/2023
MGHC Announce 3rd Saturday Gardening Class "Pollinators & Native Gardens" March 18
  • 3/14/2023
Little Soddy Creek Tire Cleanup Will Be March 18
  • 3/11/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 31: Orange County
  • 3/14/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Bids Farewell To COO Jackson Andrews After 32 Impactful Years
  • 3/10/2023
Endless Spring Break Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium
  • 3/9/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Of All God's Attributes, Faithfulness Is Near The Top
Bob Tamasy: Of All God's Attributes, Faithfulness Is Near The Top
  • 3/16/2023
LaTrice Currie To Be Guest Speaker At Women In Ministry Celebration At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church
LaTrice Currie To Be Guest Speaker At Women In Ministry Celebration At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church
  • 3/15/2023
Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist To Hold Annual Men's Day "Christian Men" March 26
  • 3/16/2023
Obituaries
Donald G. Boys
Donald G. Boys
  • 3/16/2023
Clifford "Cliff" Warren Olson
Clifford "Cliff" Warren Olson
  • 3/15/2023
William Robert “Bob” Jack
William Robert “Bob” Jack
  • 3/15/2023
Area Obituaries
Stephenson, Phyllis Davis (Cleveland)
  • 3/16/2023
Long, Linda Gail (Dalton)
Long, Linda Gail (Dalton)
  • 3/16/2023
Turner, Gary Lee (Sweetwater)
  • 3/15/2023