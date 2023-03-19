Latest Headlines

Multiple Shots Fired Near 500 Derby St.

  • Sunday, March 19, 2023

Chattanooga Police responded to shots fired near 500 Derby St. on Sunday afternoon.

Police were alerted at 2:30 p.m. to multiple shots fired near that location. Officers were told that a suspect opened fire on a passing vehicle. 

A second passing vehicle was also struck but no one was injured.

 Police are working on suspect information.

 Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.

