Multiple Shots Fired Near 500 Derby St.

Chattanooga Police responded to shots fired near 500 Derby St. on Sunday afternoon.
Police were alerted at 2:30 p.m. to multiple shots fired near that location. Officers were told that a suspect opened fire on a passing vehicle.
A second passing vehicle was also struck but no one was injured.
Police are working on suspect information.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.