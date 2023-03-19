Police Respond On Sunday Morning Shooting

Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting early Sunday morning.
Police located a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was at another unknown location when he was shot. He then relocated to the 26th Street address where police were called at 6:18 a.m.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police are working to determine complete details in the case.
Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.