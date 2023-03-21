Argument Over Cell Phone Results In Person's Arrest - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

An argument over a cell phone turned physical between two partners in the Chestnutt Creek apartments. Police responded and took one individual into custody for domestic assault. Also found to have an active warrant out of Hamilton County, the suspect was transported to the jail.

An unknown 911 call came in from the Life Care nursing home, located in the 9200 block of Apison Pike. Contact was made with the nursing staff who advised that everything was okay.

A residential alarm was activated in the 9500 block of Rookwood Circle. Everything checked out okay.

Officers checked the well-being of a resident in the 9300 block of Caddo Lane. Everything checked out okay.

A Collegedale fugitive was taken into custody and booked on charges stemming from a domestic assault reported the day prior at the Village at Apison Pike apartments. Their charges were domestic assault, child abuse and neglect, and theft over $1000.

A traffic stop in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway resulted in an occupant’s arrest for possession of crack, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Another occupant was also arrested and charged with possession of crack and drug paraphernalia.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on bond revocation warrants for failure to appear and driving on a revoked license.

Officers responded to the 9400 block of David Smith Lane for an individual suffering from a mental health crisis who had fled the scene. After an extensive search, the individual was located when they returned home. They were taken into protective custody and transported to a local facility for evaluation and treatment.

Police responded to the railroad crossing in the 5400 block of Main Street after someone called in about an individual walking the tracks. The individual was located and removed from the tracks.

An officer provided a battery boost for a motorist in the 9200 block of Lee Highway.

Walmart employees reported a theft.

An officer got out with a broken down vehicle in the 9100 block of Apison Pike and pushed the vehicle out of the roadway. The driver was able to get the vehicle started and continued on their way.

Police responded to a residential burglary in the 5400 block of Misty Valley Drive after the resident called in stating that an unknown person was inside their home. Officers checked the residence and found everything secured with no signs of foul play. The resident advised that they must have just had a bad dream.

An officer checked the well-being of a resident in the 5500 block of Ray Lane. Everything checked out okay.



