Latest Headlines

AG Skrmetti Catuions Pharmacies Not To Distribute Abortion-Inducing Pills In Tennessee

  • Wednesday, March 22, 2023

In an effort to uphold Tennessee law as enacted by the General Assembly, Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti sent letters to Walgreens, CVS, and Rite Aid seeking confirmation that they will not sell or dispense mifepristone, an abortion-inducing drug, in Tennessee.  

Dobbs returned the authority to regulate or prohibit abortion to the people through their state governments,” General Skrmetti wrote. “Tennessee has unequivocally elected to prohibit elective abortions and to strictly regulate the use of abortion-inducing drugs such as mifepristone.”  

Elective abortions are illegal under state law. See Tenn. Code Ann. § 39-15-213(b). Tennessee law allows for abortions that prevent a pregnant woman from suffering death or serious risk of substantial and irreversible bodily harm, but only when performed or attempted by a licensed physician.  

General Skrmetti’s letter emphasizes both the Tennessee and federal laws which prohibit providing an abortion-inducing drugs via courier, deliver, or mail.  See Tenn. Code Ann. § 63-6-1103, 18 U.S.C. § 1461. Mifepristone and other abortion-inducing drugs as particularly dangerous for pregnant mothers and are contraindicated in ectopic pregnancies.  

The letter responded to recent announcements by these companies that they intend to obtain and distribute mifepristone. General Skrmetti sought confirmation from each pharmacy that they will not sell, distribute, dispense, or otherwise provide mifepristone in Tennessee.  

Walgreens has already clarified that it will not distribute mifepristone in 20 states, including six states bordering Tennessee.  

Latest Headlines
AG Skrmetti Catuions Pharmacies Not To Distribute Abortion-Inducing Pills In Tennessee
  • Breaking News
  • 3/22/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 3/22/2023
East Hamilton Tennis Sweeps Ooltewah
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/22/2023
Man Has To Be Airlifted After Early Wednesday Morning Shooting; Suspects Take His Car
  • Breaking News
  • 3/22/2023
Bicycle Stolen At Collegedale Public Library - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 3/22/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Wants Ring She Lent To Co-Worker Returned; Someone Washing Clothes In Back Yard Of Condemned Property
  • Breaking News
  • 3/22/2023
Breaking News
AG Skrmetti Catuions Pharmacies Not To Distribute Abortion-Inducing Pills In Tennessee
  • 3/22/2023

In an effort to uphold Tennessee law as enacted by the General Assembly, Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti sent letters to Walgreens, CVS, and Rite Aid seeking confirmation that they will not ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 3/22/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Bicycle Stolen At Collegedale Public Library - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/22/2023

An individual reported that their bicycle had been stolen while parked at the front of the Collegedale Public Library. McKee Foods Corporation reported a lost license plate from one of their ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Wants Ring She Lent To Co-Worker Returned; Someone Washing Clothes In Back Yard Of Condemned Property
  • 3/22/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/22/2023
House On North Chamberlain Avenue Suffers Significant Fire Damage
House On North Chamberlain Avenue Suffers Significant Fire Damage
  • 3/22/2023
Hagerty Joins Merkley, Rubio, Cardin Introduces Transnational Repression Policy Act
  • 3/21/2023
Knight-Swift Acquires U.S. Xpress For $808 Million
  • 3/21/2023
Opinion
The Death Of Nuance
  • 3/21/2023
Jerry Summers: American Pride - Adam Wainwright
  • 3/20/2023
A Trailblazer in Women's History: Judge Martha Craig "Cissy" Daughtrey
  • 3/22/2023
Senator Blackburn: Biden’s Budget Promises It Can Get Worse - And Response
  • 3/20/2023
Education Update 2023
  • 3/20/2023
Sports
Mark Wiedmer And Mack McCarthy Return For Episode 2 Of NCAA Bracket Busters
  • 3/21/2023
Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols Took Different Paths To Sweet 16
Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols Took Different Paths To Sweet 16
  • 3/21/2023
Mocs Golf Team Tied For Fifth At Linger Longer Invitational
  • 3/21/2023
College Sports On TV
  • 3/28/2023
Mocs Beach Volleyball Drop OVC Opener To UT Martin
  • 3/21/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Exploring And Searching For Greenways, Part 40 – Excitedly Finding Grass At Moccasin Bend
  • 3/21/2023
Dolly Dash 5K To Benefit The Rec Project May 13
  • 3/21/2023
Did You Know? Moderate Growth
Did You Know? Moderate Growth
  • 3/22/2023
TV's Matt Paxton Comes To Goodwill to Help People Declutter And Downsize
  • 3/22/2023
Art In Provence, An Exhibit By Jill Steenhuis, Comes To Chattanooga
  • 3/22/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Music Census Results Highlight Growth Opportunities
Chattanooga Music Census Results Highlight Growth Opportunities
  • 3/22/2023
Lee University Hosts Marimba Madness March 26
Lee University Hosts Marimba Madness March 26
  • 3/22/2023
Lee Trio Presents “Elegance And Virtuosity”
Lee Trio Presents “Elegance And Virtuosity”
  • 3/22/2023
Lee University School Of Music To Present Faculty Recital Monday
  • 3/22/2023
Best Of Grizzard - 2023 Ironman
Best Of Grizzard - 2023 Ironman
  • 3/21/2023
Opinion
The Death Of Nuance
  • 3/21/2023
Jerry Summers: American Pride - Adam Wainwright
  • 3/20/2023
A Trailblazer in Women's History: Judge Martha Craig "Cissy" Daughtrey
  • 3/22/2023
Dining
Free Vegan/Plant-Based Festival On April 2 In Collegedale
  • 3/22/2023
7 Brew Donates $1,000 To Hixson High Marching Band At Ribbon Cutting
7 Brew Donates $1,000 To Hixson High Marching Band At Ribbon Cutting
  • 3/20/2023
VIDEO: Wally's On McCallie Avenue Is Not Closing
  • 3/16/2023
Business
Nokian Tyres Expands Dayton Factory Footprint With New 350,000 Square-Foot Warehouse
  • 3/22/2023
Jessica Parrish, TVFCU Lender, Named Chattanooga Mortgage Banker Of The Year
Jessica Parrish, TVFCU Lender, Named Chattanooga Mortgage Banker Of The Year
  • 3/21/2023
Reliance Partners Acquires Assets Of Truck Team Insurance
  • 3/20/2023
Real Estate
Ridges Capital And Yonah Capital Announce Acquisition Of Spring City Resort And Marina
  • 3/22/2023
Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise Hosting Money School April 22, Giving Away $500 To Lucky Attendee
  • 3/22/2023
SVN | Second Story Real Estate Management Receives National Recognition
SVN | Second Story Real Estate Management Receives National Recognition
  • 3/21/2023
Student Scene
Chattanooga State And UTC Launch The "ChattState UTC Connect" Dual Admission Program
  • 3/22/2023
Dayton City Schools Director Trish Newsom Earns 6th World Major Marathon Star
Dayton City Schools Director Trish Newsom Earns 6th World Major Marathon Star
  • 3/21/2023
CHCRTA Scholarship Deadline Is April 1
  • 3/21/2023
Living Well
Ascension Living Alexian Village Tennessee Nurse Cassy Lee Honored
Ascension Living Alexian Village Tennessee Nurse Cassy Lee Honored
  • 3/21/2023
Program To Prevent Violence And Support At-Risk Youth Expands To Brainerd
  • 3/21/2023
Morning Pointe At Happy Valley Building Halfway Done, Now Taking Reservations
Morning Pointe At Happy Valley Building Halfway Done, Now Taking Reservations
  • 3/20/2023
Memories
Book 7 Of The Good Old Days Series Available Now
  • 3/16/2023
70 Years Ago In Chattanooga, Billy Graham Took Down The Ropes That Separated Blacks And Whites
70 Years Ago In Chattanooga, Billy Graham Took Down The Ropes That Separated Blacks And Whites
  • 3/14/2023
Nellie Kenyon, Newspaper Reporter, Is Topic At Chattanooga Area Historical Association
  • 3/9/2023
Outdoors
Local Flower Farm Has Inaugural Spring Plant Festival April 15
  • 3/21/2023
Burn Permits Required Through May 15
  • 3/21/2023
Tennessee's 2023 Spring Turkey Hunting Season Features New Opening Date, Other Changes
Tennessee's 2023 Spring Turkey Hunting Season Features New Opening Date, Other Changes
  • 3/21/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 31: Orange County
  • 3/14/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Bids Farewell To COO Jackson Andrews After 32 Impactful Years
  • 3/10/2023
Endless Spring Break Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium
  • 3/9/2023
Church
Author Marty Solomon Shares His Passion For Biblical Truth At Local Bookstore Gathering
  • 3/22/2023
UGM Seeking Hams For Annual Easter Sunday Community Dinner
  • 3/22/2023
"Peace: We Had To Have It" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 3/22/2023
Obituaries
Isabel Caitlin Dwyer
Isabel Caitlin Dwyer
  • 3/22/2023
Eva Haggard-Hulsey
Eva Haggard-Hulsey
  • 3/22/2023
Dolores Butler Haun
Dolores Butler Haun
  • 3/22/2023
Area Obituaries
Potter, David J. (Cleveland)
Potter, David J. (Cleveland)
  • 3/22/2023
Kelly, Dwight F. (Dalton)
Kelly, Dwight F. (Dalton)
  • 3/22/2023
Raines, Rhonda (Cleveland)
Raines, Rhonda (Cleveland)
  • 3/21/2023