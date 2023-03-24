Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman Finds Air Tag Sewn In Her Purse; Man Asked To Leave Condemned House

  • Friday, March 24, 2023

A woman on New Country Drive called police and said she found a small cut in the lining of her purse and an Apple Air Tag inside it. The woman said she was only here for a couple days and unsure of where, when, or how the Air Tag got there. She has an ex-boyfriend back home who possibly could have done it.

* * *

Police checked on an unconscious man leaning up against a power police on E. 4th Street. The man was evaluated by Fire 5, who said he was okay. Officers asked the man if there was anywhere he would like to go and he said he wanted to go to his sister's house. Police transported the man.

* * *

A woman on W. 39th Street told police a green Nissan Altima had been left abandoned in the street in front of her house for over 30 days and she was concerned that her next door neighbor might have passed away. Police ran the tag, which came back to a woman who lived next door. Police spoke with the owner of the car and she said the vehicle runs just fine and she is not blocking any driveways. The car was legally parked on the street.

* * *

The manager of Dollar General at 7345 Lee Hwy. told police a woman entered the store and asked for a cell phone and phone card. She then grabbed the items and ran out the door. The officer was told the phone was not activated so it will not work. The merchandise stolen was worth $67.

* * *

An employee of Burger King at 2119 E. 23rd St. told police a tall black male with dreads, wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans, came into the store and knocked a photo off of the wall. The officer knew the suspect, who stays nearby and frequents the Burger King area. The officer showed the employee a photo and she confirmed the man was the person of interest. The employee requested the man stay away from Burger King. The officer found the man at the intersection of E. 20th Street and Mulberry Street. The officer asked the man why he knocked the photo off of the wall, and he said "to straighten it up." The officer told the man to not return to Burger King.

* * *

A man and woman on Latimore Street told police they had returned home from work and noticed their doorknob was a bit loose. They said the door was still locked and there was no sign of forced entry. The woman later checked the back door and noticed the doorknob loose as well. The man and woman just wanted to file a report on the incident. Police didn’t see any signs of damage to the door.

* * *

An officer saw a man panhandling on the I-75 exit ramp to Shallowford Road. The man was informed of the laws regarding panhandling and pedestrian traffic on the interstate, and then he left.

* * *

A woman told police she placed two money orders in her landlord’s mailbox on Hemphill Avenue on Sunday at 9 p.m. to pay for her rent. The landlord said she placed outgoing mail in her mailbox on Monday at 10:15 a.m. and there was nothing there. The woman said one money order was for $250 and the other was for $300. She had receipts for both and they were both addressed to her landlord.

* * *

A man told police the Chattanooga Rescue Mission at 1512 S. Holtzclaw Avenue wouldn’t allow him to spend the night because he was on crutches and was a fall hazard. The man asked police to take him to the Community Kitchen, which an officer did.

* * *

Police were told a structure on E. Brainerd Road was going to be condemned and there was a man inside. Police spoke with the man and told him the house was going to be condemned and that he had to leave the property. The officer told the man if he returned to the property he could be arrested for trespassing. The officer found a Ford Ranger in the garage, and the man said it wasn’t his and the truck was there when he got to the property. The vehicle was not currently reported stolen.

Latest Headlines
25 Sheets Of Plywood Stolen From Construction Site - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 3/24/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 3/24/2023
Florida Atlantic Ends Vols' March Madness Hopes, 62-55
  • Sports
  • 3/23/2023
McCallie Posts Tennis Win; Soddy, Hixson Split
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/23/2023
UTC Beach Voleyball Hosts OVC Weekend In Chattanooga
  • Sports
  • 3/23/2023
Lee Lacrosse Wins 13-6 Over Palm Beach Atlantic
  • Sports
  • 3/23/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Finds Air Tag Sewn In Her Purse; Man Asked To Leave Condemned House
  • 3/24/2023

A woman on New Country Drive called police and said she found a small cut in the lining of her purse and an Apple Air Tag inside it. The woman said she was only here for a couple days and unsure ... more

25 Sheets Of Plywood Stolen From Construction Site - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/24/2023

25 sheets of plywood were reported stolen overnight from a construction site in the developing Barnsley Park neighborhood. A business alarm was accidentally activated in the 9000 block ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/24/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAILEY, ERICA DENISE 2307 CITYCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374060000 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff Booked for Previous ... more

Breaking News
Judge Rules Meetings Of Judicial Advisory Commission Should Be Open To The Public
  • 3/23/2023
Big Ridge Elementary School Closed Friday Due To Illness-Related Absences
  • 3/23/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Wants Nephew Looking To Borrow Cigarettes Trespassed; Woman Chases Man Down Street For Her Keys
  • 3/23/2023
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 3/23/2023
Charitable Foundation Has Given $1 Million To Red Bank
  • 3/23/2023
Opinion
Through The Years At Wally's East Ridge
  • 3/23/2023
The Death Of Nuance
  • 3/21/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 3/24/2023
VIDEO: State Rep. Grep Martin TN District 26 March 24 Legislative Update
  • 3/23/2023
A Trailblazer in Women's History: Judge Martha Craig "Cissy" Daughtrey
  • 3/22/2023
Sports
Florida Atlantic Ends Vols' March Madness Hopes, 62-55
  • 3/23/2023
Mark Wiedmer: If Saban's Calling Out Oats, He Has A Point
  • 3/23/2023
Randy Smith: Opening Day Is Almost Here
Randy Smith: Opening Day Is Almost Here
  • 3/23/2023
College Sports On TV
  • 3/28/2023
UTC Beach Voleyball Hosts OVC Weekend In Chattanooga
  • 3/23/2023
Happenings
AAA Awards Collegedale Police With Traffic Safety Grant
AAA Awards Collegedale Police With Traffic Safety Grant
  • 3/23/2023
Annual International Art Show Raises Funds For The Salvation Army
Annual International Art Show Raises Funds For The Salvation Army
  • 3/23/2023
Jerry Summers: Humor From Louisiana Senator John Kennedy
Jerry Summers: Humor From Louisiana Senator John Kennedy
  • 3/23/2023
Cameron Sexton To Speak At Rhea Reagan Day Dinner
Cameron Sexton To Speak At Rhea Reagan Day Dinner
  • 3/23/2023
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 3/23/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 3/23/2023
CSCC Curtain Call Society Performs Cat’s Cradle
  • 3/23/2023
Notre Dame High School Announces Spring Production Of The Little Shop Of Horrors
Notre Dame High School Announces Spring Production Of The Little Shop Of Horrors
  • 3/22/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Dogfighting
Best Of Grizzard - Dogfighting
  • 3/24/2023
ArtsBridge Foundation Announces Nominees For 2023 Shuler Awards
  • 3/23/2023
Opinion
Through The Years At Wally's East Ridge
  • 3/23/2023
The Death Of Nuance
  • 3/21/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 3/24/2023
Dining
Honey Seed Restaurant To Donate 10% Of Proceeds Thursday Evening To Love's Arm Ministry
  • 3/23/2023
Free Vegan/Plant-Based Festival On April 2 In Collegedale
  • 3/22/2023
7 Brew Donates $1,000 To Hixson High Marching Band At Ribbon Cutting
7 Brew Donates $1,000 To Hixson High Marching Band At Ribbon Cutting
  • 3/20/2023
Business
Chattanooga Launches “Gig City Goes Quantum To Prepare For The Quantum Age"
  • 3/23/2023
Jobless Numbers Hold Steady For the 5th Consecutive Month
  • 3/23/2023
Georgia Maintains Low Unemployment Rate For The 7th Consecutive Month
  • 3/23/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Ways To Guard Against Real Estate Fraud
Steven Sharpe: Ways To Guard Against Real Estate Fraud
  • 3/23/2023
Real Estate Transfers For March 16-22
  • 3/23/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 3/23/2023
Student Scene
City Partners With Hamilton County Schools To Launch New Future Ready Institute For Early Learning
  • 3/23/2023
Recent UTC Grad Oleander Reagan-Artemis Earns Prestigious Fulbright Award
Recent UTC Grad Oleander Reagan-Artemis Earns Prestigious Fulbright Award
  • 3/23/2023
The Chattanooga State Writers@Work Program Hosts Poet Ariel Francisco
  • 3/23/2023
Living Well
Erlanger Gynecologic Surgeon 1st In Region To Perform New Minimally Invasive Surgery For Fibroids
Erlanger Gynecologic Surgeon 1st In Region To Perform New Minimally Invasive Surgery For Fibroids
  • 3/23/2023
Morning Pointe Foundation Sets 8th Annual Mastering Memory Golf Tournament For Aug. 22
Morning Pointe Foundation Sets 8th Annual Mastering Memory Golf Tournament For Aug. 22
  • 3/23/2023
Nurse Practitioners Stephanie Johnson And Sherry Ray Join CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ringgold
Nurse Practitioners Stephanie Johnson And Sherry Ray Join CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ringgold
  • 3/23/2023
Memories
Book 7 Of The Good Old Days Series Available Now
  • 3/16/2023
70 Years Ago In Chattanooga, Billy Graham Took Down The Ropes That Separated Blacks And Whites
70 Years Ago In Chattanooga, Billy Graham Took Down The Ropes That Separated Blacks And Whites
  • 3/14/2023
Nellie Kenyon, Newspaper Reporter, Is Topic At Chattanooga Area Historical Association
  • 3/9/2023
Outdoors
Tree Climbers To Compete At East Lake Park
  • 3/23/2023
Dayton’s Michael Neal Leads Top 10 To Championship Round At MLF U.S. Air Force Stage 2
Dayton’s Michael Neal Leads Top 10 To Championship Round At MLF U.S. Air Force Stage 2
  • 3/23/2023
Tire Amnesty Day Returns To Walker County On April 22
Tire Amnesty Day Returns To Walker County On April 22
  • 3/23/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 31: Orange County
  • 3/14/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Bids Farewell To COO Jackson Andrews After 32 Impactful Years
  • 3/10/2023
Endless Spring Break Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium
  • 3/9/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Wondering Why We Waste Energy On Worrying
Bob Tamasy: Wondering Why We Waste Energy On Worrying
  • 3/23/2023
Author Marty Solomon Shares His Passion For Biblical Truth At Local Bookstore Gathering
  • 3/22/2023
UGM Seeking Hams For Annual Easter Sunday Community Dinner
  • 3/22/2023
Obituaries
Mark Edward Miller
  • 3/23/2023
Carl Henry “Hank” Hale, III
Carl Henry “Hank” Hale, III
  • 3/23/2023
Priscilla “Pris” Elizabeth Banze
Priscilla “Pris” Elizabeth Banze
  • 3/23/2023
Area Obituaries
Woody, Virginia Jo (Cleveland)
Woody, Virginia Jo (Cleveland)
  • 3/23/2023
Hines, Ronald Keith (Cleveland)
Hines, Ronald Keith (Cleveland)
  • 3/23/2023
Sampson, Danny (Dalton)
Sampson, Danny (Dalton)
  • 3/23/2023