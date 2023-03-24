Police Blotter: Woman Finds Air Tag Sewn In Her Purse; Man Asked To Leave Condemned House

A woman on New Country Drive called police and said she found a small cut in the lining of her purse and an Apple Air Tag inside it. The woman said she was only here for a couple days and unsure of where, when, or how the Air Tag got there. She has an ex-boyfriend back home who possibly could have done it.

* * *

Police checked on an unconscious man leaning up against a power police on E. 4th Street. The man was evaluated by Fire 5, who said he was okay. Officers asked the man if there was anywhere he would like to go and he said he wanted to go to his sister's house. Police transported the man.

* * *

A woman on W. 39th Street told police a green Nissan Altima had been left abandoned in the street in front of her house for over 30 days and she was concerned that her next door neighbor might have passed away. Police ran the tag, which came back to a woman who lived next door. Police spoke with the owner of the car and she said the vehicle runs just fine and she is not blocking any driveways. The car was legally parked on the street.

* * *

The manager of Dollar General at 7345 Lee Hwy. told police a woman entered the store and asked for a cell phone and phone card. She then grabbed the items and ran out the door. The officer was told the phone was not activated so it will not work. The merchandise stolen was worth $67.

* * *

An employee of Burger King at 2119 E. 23rd St. told police a tall black male with dreads, wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans, came into the store and knocked a photo off of the wall. The officer knew the suspect, who stays nearby and frequents the Burger King area. The officer showed the employee a photo and she confirmed the man was the person of interest. The employee requested the man stay away from Burger King. The officer found the man at the intersection of E. 20th Street and Mulberry Street. The officer asked the man why he knocked the photo off of the wall, and he said "to straighten it up." The officer told the man to not return to Burger King.

* * *

A man and woman on Latimore Street told police they had returned home from work and noticed their doorknob was a bit loose. They said the door was still locked and there was no sign of forced entry. The woman later checked the back door and noticed the doorknob loose as well. The man and woman just wanted to file a report on the incident. Police didn’t see any signs of damage to the door.

* * *

An officer saw a man panhandling on the I-75 exit ramp to Shallowford Road. The man was informed of the laws regarding panhandling and pedestrian traffic on the interstate, and then he left.

* * *

A woman told police she placed two money orders in her landlord’s mailbox on Hemphill Avenue on Sunday at 9 p.m. to pay for her rent. The landlord said she placed outgoing mail in her mailbox on Monday at 10:15 a.m. and there was nothing there. The woman said one money order was for $250 and the other was for $300. She had receipts for both and they were both addressed to her landlord.

* * *

A man told police the Chattanooga Rescue Mission at 1512 S. Holtzclaw Avenue wouldn’t allow him to spend the night because he was on crutches and was a fall hazard. The man asked police to take him to the Community Kitchen, which an officer did.

* * *

Police were told a structure on E. Brainerd Road was going to be condemned and there was a man inside. Police spoke with the man and told him the house was going to be condemned and that he had to leave the property. The officer told the man if he returned to the property he could be arrested for trespassing. The officer found a Ford Ranger in the garage, and the man said it wasn’t his and the truck was there when he got to the property. The vehicle was not currently reported stolen.