Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAILEY, ERICA DENISE

2307 CITYCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374060000

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BECKMAN, MADISON DEVO

9680 TWIN CEDARS CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BOATRIGHT, DEDRICK

1111 MOSS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON



BONDS, DAVID

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BOSTON, RODNEY ROSHOD

902 SHOLAR COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



BRANDON, JAKE SAMSON

274 W STATE LINE RD ROSSVILLE, 307413182

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BRASSWELL, CHANNECK DEQUAWN

1918 WILKES AVENUE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)



BROWN, EMILY PAIGE

252 PEACE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BURKE, HAROLD GILES

457 DODSON AVE APT.

D CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTBURNETTE, TIMOTHY DOUGLAS4012 5TH AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDBUTCHEE, JANESIA N519 NORTH GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CAREATHERS, GRADY JOE1118 GROVE ST UNIT D CHATTANOOGA, 374023744Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRAWDY, DALTON LOUIS6390 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAEVANS, JENNIFER ELAINE5011 CAROLYN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFFOWLER, RUSTY LEE9517 BARBEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAGILLESPIE, RYAN DENZEL6728 HICKORY BROOK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GOODENOUGH, JUSTIN B4808 APPIAN WAY RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEILLEGAL PARKINGBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEGOODJOINT, FRED189 ROXBURY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYVIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDERASSAULTHAUSE, BRADLEY M3641 CUMMINGS HWY ROOM 107 CLARION CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTHAYGOOD, TIMOTHY DELAIN947 SIM GOODWIN RD SW MC DONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHODGE, ROBERT GRADY2327 SPRING PLACE RD SE CLEVELAND, 373234806Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEHOLLAND, JAMIE LEE9151 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37370Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTHOLMES, ANDREW TRAVIS5518 SPRING GARDEN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALETAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEHOLT, ZACHARY2 MARKET STREET APT 111 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF SERVICESHUDSON, LAVAIER3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 124 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEJACKSON, CHARLES EDWARD1006 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111551Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)JETT, CHRISTY KAY46 MIDDLE CREEK RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSS. OF METHAMPHETAMIINE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF GABAPENTINPOSSESSION OF ALPRAZALOMPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAKARKULENKO, HANNAH FRANCES ROMANOVNA9978 MOONLIGHT TRL SODDY DAISY, 373792507Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALEAVITT, JUSTIN LEBRON204 LEGGET RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMAPLES, TROY AUSTIN4508 HAYNES LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (LEAVING THE SCENEMARBURY, MARCELL JERMAINE3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064438Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTMARBURY, MARCELL JERMAINE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)MAUL, RACHEL LYNN1920 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOONEY, CHARLES ADAM706 DUNLAP AVE EAST RIDGE, 374121984Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEMOORE, JOSHUA DAVID23814 HAMPTONSHIRE LN FORT BEND, 77494Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTNELSON, HOLLIE ELIZABETH8974 REGENT LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSENOLAN, ALEXIS CHEYMIRRIA8107 HARRISON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL207 TACOA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPERRY, SAMANTHA ABIGAIL394 POLLARD RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTPOSEY, TAYLOR N6574 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213700Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPRICE, MARTELL DEWANE3415 BEECHWOOD LN EAST RIDGE, 374122532Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONRALEY, WHITNEY LEIGH1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051682Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURNRAPER, JOHN ALLAN6262 SAM SMITH RD BIRCHWOOD, 37408Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREESE, VINCENT WAYNE1512 LILLIAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111503Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RHEA, TARA NICOLE709 FLEGAL AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYSKINNER, JORDAN LEIGHANNE1908 CALL ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESPENCER, STEPHEN GREGORY424 KINGS RIDGE DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)SUTU-COHONG, REIGINALDOOOLETWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEWILBOURN, ROBERT S6605 GRAY FRYAR RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771117Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Airport PoliceDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWILDGEN, WILLIAM DAVID3908 REACHING WAY SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILLIAMS, DONNY MARKUS75 BOXER LN ROCK SPRING, 307398016Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESWILSON, CHLOE REECE605 S LOVELL AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO. GEORGIA)WOOTEN, JUSTIN WAYNE2982 OLD WASHINGTON HWY DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

AUGUSTO, CESAR

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/26/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BAILEY, ERICA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/27/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BECKMAN, MADISON DEVO

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/16/1993

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BOATRIGHT, DEDRICK

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/15/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON BONDS, DAVID

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 05/19/1964

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BOSTON, RODNEY ROSHOD

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/02/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BRANDON, JAKE SAMSON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/05/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023

Charge(s):

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BRASSWELL, CHANNECK DEQUAWN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/30/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023

Charge(s):

PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S) BROWN, EMILY PAIGE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/21/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT BURGIN, COREY LEVON

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/30/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023

Charge(s):

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR BURKE, HAROLD GILES

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/05/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BURNETTE, TIMOTHY DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/23/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED BUTCHEE, JANESIA N

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/20/2002

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DRAWDY, DALTON LOUIS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/23/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA EDWARDS, VALERIE VERLISA

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/21/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT EVANS, JENNIFER ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/31/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF FOWLER, RUSTY LEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/06/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GILLESPIE, RYAN DENZEL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/28/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOODENOUGH, JUSTIN B

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/10/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ILLEGAL PARKING

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GOODJOINT, FRED

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 02/24/1956

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

ASSAULT HAYGOOD, TIMOTHY DELAIN

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 01/07/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HOLLAND, JAMIE LEE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/28/1983

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT HOLMES, ANDREW TRAVIS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/30/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE JETT, CHRISTY KAY

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/03/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023

Charge(s):

POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMIINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF GABAPENTIN

POSSESSION OF ALPRAZALOM

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA KARKULENKO, HANNAH FRANCES ROMANOVNA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/04/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MANGRUM, LUCAS CALEB

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/22/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MAPLES, TROY AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/07/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (LEAVING THE SCENE MARBURY, MARCELL JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 01/02/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MARBURY, MARCELL JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/19/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) MAUL, RACHEL LYNN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/13/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

