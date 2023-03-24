Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BAILEY, ERICA DENISE
2307 CITYCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374060000
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BECKMAN, MADISON DEVO
9680 TWIN CEDARS CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BOATRIGHT, DEDRICK
1111 MOSS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
BONDS, DAVID
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BOSTON, RODNEY ROSHOD
902 SHOLAR COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
BRANDON, JAKE SAMSON
274 W STATE LINE RD ROSSVILLE, 307413182
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BRASSWELL, CHANNECK DEQUAWN
1918 WILKES AVENUE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
BROWN, EMILY PAIGE
252 PEACE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BURKE, HAROLD GILES
457 DODSON AVE APT.
D CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BURNETTE, TIMOTHY DOUGLAS
4012 5TH AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
BUTCHEE, JANESIA N
519 NORTH GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CAREATHERS, GRADY JOE
1118 GROVE ST UNIT D CHATTANOOGA, 374023744
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRAWDY, DALTON LOUIS
6390 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVANS, JENNIFER ELAINE
5011 CAROLYN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FOWLER, RUSTY LEE
9517 BARBEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GILLESPIE, RYAN DENZEL
6728 HICKORY BROOK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOODENOUGH, JUSTIN B
4808 APPIAN WAY RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ILLEGAL PARKING
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GOODJOINT, FRED
189 ROXBURY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
ASSAULT
HAUSE, BRADLEY M
3641 CUMMINGS HWY ROOM 107 CLARION CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HAYGOOD, TIMOTHY DELAIN
947 SIM GOODWIN RD SW MC DONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HODGE, ROBERT GRADY
2327 SPRING PLACE RD SE CLEVELAND, 373234806
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
HOLLAND, JAMIE LEE
9151 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37370
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOLMES, ANDREW TRAVIS
5518 SPRING GARDEN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
HOLT, ZACHARY
2 MARKET STREET APT 111 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF SERVICES
HUDSON, LAVAIER
3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 124 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
JACKSON, CHARLES EDWARD
1006 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111551
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
JETT, CHRISTY KAY
46 MIDDLE CREEK RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMIINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF GABAPENTIN
POSSESSION OF ALPRAZALOM
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KARKULENKO, HANNAH FRANCES ROMANOVNA
9978 MOONLIGHT TRL SODDY DAISY, 373792507
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEAVITT, JUSTIN LEBRON
204 LEGGET RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MAPLES, TROY AUSTIN
4508 HAYNES LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (LEAVING THE SCENE
MARBURY, MARCELL JERMAINE
3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064438
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MARBURY, MARCELL JERMAINE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
MAUL, RACHEL LYNN
1920 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOONEY, CHARLES ADAM
706 DUNLAP AVE EAST RIDGE, 374121984
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MOORE, JOSHUA DAVID
23814 HAMPTONSHIRE LN FORT BEND, 77494
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
NELSON, HOLLIE ELIZABETH
8974 REGENT LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NOLAN, ALEXIS CHEYMIRRIA
8107 HARRISON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL
207 TACOA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PERRY, SAMANTHA ABIGAIL
394 POLLARD RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
POSEY, TAYLOR N
6574 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213700
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PRICE, MARTELL DEWANE
3415 BEECHWOOD LN EAST RIDGE, 374122532
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
RALEY, WHITNEY LEIGH
1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051682
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
RAPER, JOHN ALLAN
6262 SAM SMITH RD BIRCHWOOD, 37408
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REESE, VINCENT WAYNE
1512 LILLIAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111503
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RHEA, TARA NICOLE
709 FLEGAL AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SKINNER, JORDAN LEIGHANNE
1908 CALL ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPENCER, STEPHEN GREGORY
424 KINGS RIDGE DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
SUTU-COHONG, REIGINALDO
OOLETWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
WILBOURN, ROBERT S
6605 GRAY FRYAR RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771117
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Airport Police
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WILDGEN, WILLIAM DAVID
3908 REACHING WAY SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, DONNY MARKUS
75 BOXER LN ROCK SPRING, 307398016
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
WILSON, CHLOE REECE
605 S LOVELL AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO. GEORGIA)
WOOTEN, JUSTIN WAYNE
2982 OLD WASHINGTON HWY DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|AUGUSTO, CESAR
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/26/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BAILEY, ERICA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/27/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BECKMAN, MADISON DEVO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/16/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BOATRIGHT, DEDRICK
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/15/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
|
|BONDS, DAVID
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 05/19/1964
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BOSTON, RODNEY ROSHOD
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/02/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BRANDON, JAKE SAMSON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BRASSWELL, CHANNECK DEQUAWN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/30/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
- PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
|
|BROWN, EMILY PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/21/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|BURGIN, COREY LEVON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/30/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
- SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR
- AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR
|
|BURKE, HAROLD GILES
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/05/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BURNETTE, TIMOTHY DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/23/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|BUTCHEE, JANESIA N
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/20/2002
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DRAWDY, DALTON LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|EDWARDS, VALERIE VERLISA
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/21/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
|
|EVANS, JENNIFER ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/31/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|FOWLER, RUSTY LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/06/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GILLESPIE, RYAN DENZEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/28/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GOODENOUGH, JUSTIN B
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/10/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- ILLEGAL PARKING
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GOODJOINT, FRED
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 02/24/1956
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
- ASSAULT
|
|HAYGOOD, TIMOTHY DELAIN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 01/07/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HOLLAND, JAMIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/28/1983
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|HOLMES, ANDREW TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/30/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|JETT, CHRISTY KAY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/03/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMIINE FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF GABAPENTIN
- POSSESSION OF ALPRAZALOM
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|KARKULENKO, HANNAH FRANCES ROMANOVNA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MANGRUM, LUCAS CALEB
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/22/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MAPLES, TROY AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/07/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (LEAVING THE SCENE
|
|MARBURY, MARCELL JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/02/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MARBURY, MARCELL JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/19/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|MAUL, RACHEL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/13/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOONEY, CHARLES ADAM
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|NELSON, HOLLIE ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/22/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|NOLAN, ALEXIS CHEYMIRRIA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/20/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PERRY, SAMANTHA ABIGAIL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/24/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|PORCH, JAMALE MARQUISE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/06/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS BURNING)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
|
|POSEY, TAYLOR N
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/20/2001
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|RALEY, WHITNEY LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/25/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
|
|RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 11/03/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
|
|REESE, VINCENT WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/12/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RHEA, TARA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/11/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SKINNER, JORDAN LEIGHANNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/07/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SPENCER, STEPHEN GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/26/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
|
|WILBOURN, ROBERT S
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/26/1976
Arresting Agency: Airport Police
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WILDGEN, WILLIAM DAVID
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/05/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WOOD, KIMBERLY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/28/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
- PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
|
|WOOTEN, JUSTIN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/09/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|