  Friday, March 24, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAILEY, ERICA DENISE 
2307 CITYCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374060000 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BECKMAN, MADISON DEVO 
9680 TWIN CEDARS CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BOATRIGHT, DEDRICK 
1111 MOSS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

BONDS, DAVID 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BOSTON, RODNEY ROSHOD 
902 SHOLAR COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

BRANDON, JAKE SAMSON 
274 W STATE LINE RD ROSSVILLE, 307413182 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BRASSWELL, CHANNECK DEQUAWN 
1918 WILKES AVENUE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)

BROWN, EMILY PAIGE 
252 PEACE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BURKE, HAROLD GILES 
457 DODSON AVE APT.

D CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BURNETTE, TIMOTHY DOUGLAS 
4012 5TH AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

BUTCHEE, JANESIA N 
519 NORTH GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CAREATHERS, GRADY JOE 
1118 GROVE ST UNIT D CHATTANOOGA, 374023744 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRAWDY, DALTON LOUIS 
6390 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EVANS, JENNIFER ELAINE 
5011 CAROLYN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

FOWLER, RUSTY LEE 
9517 BARBEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GILLESPIE, RYAN DENZEL 
6728 HICKORY BROOK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOODENOUGH, JUSTIN B 
4808 APPIAN WAY RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ILLEGAL PARKING
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GOODJOINT, FRED 
189 ROXBURY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
ASSAULT

HAUSE, BRADLEY M 
3641 CUMMINGS HWY ROOM 107 CLARION CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HAYGOOD, TIMOTHY DELAIN 
947 SIM GOODWIN RD SW MC DONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HODGE, ROBERT GRADY 
2327 SPRING PLACE RD SE CLEVELAND, 373234806 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

HOLLAND, JAMIE LEE 
9151 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37370 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HOLMES, ANDREW TRAVIS 
5518 SPRING GARDEN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

HOLT, ZACHARY 
2 MARKET STREET APT 111 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF SERVICES

HUDSON, LAVAIER 
3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 124 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

JACKSON, CHARLES EDWARD 
1006 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111551 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

JETT, CHRISTY KAY 
46 MIDDLE CREEK RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMIINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF GABAPENTIN
POSSESSION OF ALPRAZALOM
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

KARKULENKO, HANNAH FRANCES ROMANOVNA 
9978 MOONLIGHT TRL SODDY DAISY, 373792507 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LEAVITT, JUSTIN LEBRON 
204 LEGGET RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MAPLES, TROY AUSTIN 
4508 HAYNES LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (LEAVING THE SCENE

MARBURY, MARCELL JERMAINE 
3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064438 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MARBURY, MARCELL JERMAINE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

MAUL, RACHEL LYNN 
1920 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOONEY, CHARLES ADAM 
706 DUNLAP AVE EAST RIDGE, 374121984 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MOORE, JOSHUA DAVID 
23814 HAMPTONSHIRE LN FORT BEND, 77494 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

NELSON, HOLLIE ELIZABETH 
8974 REGENT LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NOLAN, ALEXIS CHEYMIRRIA 
8107 HARRISON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL 
207 TACOA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PERRY, SAMANTHA ABIGAIL 
394 POLLARD RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

POSEY, TAYLOR N 
6574 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213700 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PRICE, MARTELL DEWANE 
3415 BEECHWOOD LN EAST RIDGE, 374122532 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

RALEY, WHITNEY LEIGH 
1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051682 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

RAPER, JOHN ALLAN 
6262 SAM SMITH RD BIRCHWOOD, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REESE, VINCENT WAYNE 
1512 LILLIAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111503 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RHEA, TARA NICOLE 
709 FLEGAL AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SKINNER, JORDAN LEIGHANNE 
1908 CALL ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SPENCER, STEPHEN GREGORY 
424 KINGS RIDGE DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)

SUTU-COHONG, REIGINALDO 
OOLETWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

WILBOURN, ROBERT S 
6605 GRAY FRYAR RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771117 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Airport Police
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WILDGEN, WILLIAM DAVID 
3908 REACHING WAY SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, DONNY MARKUS 
75 BOXER LN ROCK SPRING, 307398016 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

WILSON, CHLOE REECE 
605 S LOVELL AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO. GEORGIA)

WOOTEN, JUSTIN WAYNE 
2982 OLD WASHINGTON HWY DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

AUGUSTO, CESAR
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/26/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BAILEY, ERICA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/27/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BECKMAN, MADISON DEVO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/16/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BOATRIGHT, DEDRICK
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/15/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
BONDS, DAVID
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 05/19/1964
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BOSTON, RODNEY ROSHOD
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/02/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
BRANDON, JAKE SAMSON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BRASSWELL, CHANNECK DEQUAWN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/30/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
BROWN, EMILY PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/21/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BURGIN, COREY LEVON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/30/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR
  • AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR
BURKE, HAROLD GILES
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/05/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BURNETTE, TIMOTHY DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/23/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
BUTCHEE, JANESIA N
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/20/2002
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DRAWDY, DALTON LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EDWARDS, VALERIE VERLISA
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/21/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVANS, JENNIFER ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/31/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FOWLER, RUSTY LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/06/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GILLESPIE, RYAN DENZEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/28/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOODENOUGH, JUSTIN B
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/10/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • ILLEGAL PARKING
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GOODJOINT, FRED
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 02/24/1956
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
  • ASSAULT
HAYGOOD, TIMOTHY DELAIN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 01/07/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HOLLAND, JAMIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/28/1983
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOLMES, ANDREW TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/30/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
JETT, CHRISTY KAY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/03/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMIINE FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF GABAPENTIN
  • POSSESSION OF ALPRAZALOM
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KARKULENKO, HANNAH FRANCES ROMANOVNA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MANGRUM, LUCAS CALEB
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/22/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MAPLES, TROY AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/07/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (LEAVING THE SCENE
MARBURY, MARCELL JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/02/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MARBURY, MARCELL JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/19/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
MAUL, RACHEL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/13/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOONEY, CHARLES ADAM
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
NELSON, HOLLIE ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/22/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NOLAN, ALEXIS CHEYMIRRIA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/20/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PERRY, SAMANTHA ABIGAIL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/24/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
PORCH, JAMALE MARQUISE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/06/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS BURNING)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
POSEY, TAYLOR N
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/20/2001
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RALEY, WHITNEY LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/25/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 11/03/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
REESE, VINCENT WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/12/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RHEA, TARA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/11/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SKINNER, JORDAN LEIGHANNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/07/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPENCER, STEPHEN GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/26/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
WILBOURN, ROBERT S
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/26/1976
Arresting Agency: Airport Police

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WILDGEN, WILLIAM DAVID
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/05/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOOD, KIMBERLY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/28/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Charge(s):
  • PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
WOOTEN, JUSTIN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/09/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)




Latest Headlines
