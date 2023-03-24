HCSO School Resource Deputy Recovers Taser From Student At Red Bank Middle School

he school resource deputy assigned to Red Bank Middle School was called to the 6th grade hallway Friday morning where he was advised by school personnel that a student was allegedly in possession of what appeared to be a taser.

The student was found and upon a search of the student’s belongings, a taser was found.

No one was injured or threatened by the student.

The parents of the child were notified and advised to come to the school to pick up the student.

The school resource deputy will be charging the student with possession of a weapon on school property via the Hamilton County Juvenile Court.

As this incident pertains to a juvenile, no further details are available.



















