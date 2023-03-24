Latest Headlines

HCSO School Resource Deputy Recovers Taser From Student At Red Bank Middle School

  • Friday, March 24, 2023

 he school resource deputy assigned to Red Bank Middle School was called to the 6th grade hallway Friday morning where he was advised by school personnel that a student was allegedly in possession of what appeared to be a taser.

The student was found and upon a search of the student’s belongings, a taser was found.

No one was injured or threatened by the student.

The parents of the child were notified and advised to come to the school to pick up the student.

The school resource deputy will be charging the student with possession of a weapon on school property via the Hamilton County Juvenile Court.

As this incident pertains to a juvenile, no further details are available.

 

 

 

 

 

Latest Headlines
HCSO School Resource Deputy Recovers Taser From Student At Red Bank Middle School
  • Breaking News
  • 3/24/2023
Grace Defeats Bradley Knights, 15-0
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/24/2023
McCallie Middle School Tennis Defeats Dalton, 5-0
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/24/2023
McCallie Track & Field Impressive At Alabama meet
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/24/2023
Randy Smith: Vols' Sweet 16 Loss Not Surprising
Randy Smith: Vols' Sweet 16 Loss Not Surprising
  • Sports
  • 3/24/2023
Dan Fleser: Missed Shots Doom Vols Again In Sweet Sixteen
Dan Fleser: Missed Shots Doom Vols Again In Sweet Sixteen
  • Sports
  • 3/24/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Finds Air Tag Sewn In Her Purse; Man Asked To Leave Condemned House
  • 3/24/2023

A woman on New Country Drive called police and said she found a small cut in the lining of her purse and an Apple Air Tag inside it. The woman said she was only here for a couple days and unsure ... more

HCSO School Resource Deputy Recovers Taser From Student At Red Bank Middle School
  • 3/24/2023

he school resource deputy assigned to Red Bank Middle School was called to the 6th grade hallway Friday morning where he was advised by school personnel that a student was allegedly in possession ... more

25 Sheets Of Plywood Stolen From Construction Site - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/24/2023

25 sheets of plywood were reported stolen overnight from a construction site in the developing Barnsley Park neighborhood. A business alarm was accidentally activated in the 9000 block ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/24/2023
Judge Rules Meetings Of Judicial Advisory Commission Should Be Open To The Public
  • 3/23/2023
Big Ridge Elementary School Closed Friday Due To Illness-Related Absences
  • 3/23/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Wants Nephew Looking To Borrow Cigarettes Trespassed; Woman Chases Man Down Street For Her Keys
  • 3/23/2023
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 3/23/2023
Opinion
Alternative Energy Isn't Ready For Primetime
  • 3/24/2023
Through The Years At Wally's East Ridge
  • 3/23/2023
Rep. Vital: Capital Hill Review For March 24
  • 3/24/2023
The Most Honorable Walk Of A Lifetime
  • 3/24/2023
Just Another Republican Stunt
  • 3/24/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Missed Shots Doom Vols Again In Sweet Sixteen
Dan Fleser: Missed Shots Doom Vols Again In Sweet Sixteen
  • 3/24/2023
Randy Smith: Vols' Sweet 16 Loss Not Surprising
Randy Smith: Vols' Sweet 16 Loss Not Surprising
  • 3/24/2023
Florida Atlantic Ends Vols' March Madness Hopes, 62-55
  • 3/23/2023
College Sports On TV
  • 3/28/2023
UTC Beach Voleyball Hosts OVC Weekend In Chattanooga
  • 3/23/2023
Happenings
AAA Awards Collegedale Police With Traffic Safety Grant
AAA Awards Collegedale Police With Traffic Safety Grant
  • 3/23/2023
Annual International Art Show Raises Funds For The Salvation Army
Annual International Art Show Raises Funds For The Salvation Army
  • 3/23/2023
Jerry Summers: Humor From Louisiana Senator John Kennedy
Jerry Summers: Humor From Louisiana Senator John Kennedy
  • 3/23/2023
Upcoming Special Event And Construction Road Closures Announced
  • 3/24/2023
The Salvation Army To Receive Large Donation From McCallie School For Easter Blessing Boxes
  • 3/24/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 3/23/2023
CSCC Curtain Call Society Performs Cat’s Cradle
  • 3/23/2023
Notre Dame High School Announces Spring Production Of The Little Shop Of Horrors
Notre Dame High School Announces Spring Production Of The Little Shop Of Horrors
  • 3/22/2023
Choral Arts Goes Back To Bach And Mendelssohn May 4
  • 3/24/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Dogfighting
Best Of Grizzard - Dogfighting
  • 3/24/2023
Opinion
Alternative Energy Isn't Ready For Primetime
  • 3/24/2023
Through The Years At Wally's East Ridge
  • 3/23/2023
Rep. Vital: Capital Hill Review For March 24
  • 3/24/2023
Dining
Honey Seed Restaurant To Donate 10% Of Proceeds Thursday Evening To Love's Arm Ministry
  • 3/23/2023
Free Vegan/Plant-Based Festival On April 2 In Collegedale
  • 3/22/2023
7 Brew Donates $1,000 To Hixson High Marching Band At Ribbon Cutting
7 Brew Donates $1,000 To Hixson High Marching Band At Ribbon Cutting
  • 3/20/2023
Business
Workout Anytime Has Ribbon Cutting For Relocated Hixson Club On Monday
  • 3/24/2023
Chattanooga Launches “Gig City Goes Quantum To Prepare For The Quantum Age"
  • 3/23/2023
Jobless Numbers Hold Steady For the 5th Consecutive Month
  • 3/23/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Ways To Guard Against Real Estate Fraud
Steven Sharpe: Ways To Guard Against Real Estate Fraud
  • 3/23/2023
Real Estate Transfers For March 16-22
  • 3/23/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 3/23/2023
Student Scene
City Partners With Hamilton County Schools To Launch New Future Ready Institute For Early Learning
  • 3/23/2023
Recent UTC Grad Oleander Reagan-Artemis Earns Prestigious Fulbright Award
Recent UTC Grad Oleander Reagan-Artemis Earns Prestigious Fulbright Award
  • 3/23/2023
The Chattanooga State Writers@Work Program Hosts Poet Ariel Francisco
  • 3/23/2023
Living Well
Erlanger Gynecologic Surgeon 1st In Region To Perform New Minimally Invasive Surgery For Fibroids
Erlanger Gynecologic Surgeon 1st In Region To Perform New Minimally Invasive Surgery For Fibroids
  • 3/23/2023
Morning Pointe Foundation Sets 8th Annual Mastering Memory Golf Tournament For Aug. 22
Morning Pointe Foundation Sets 8th Annual Mastering Memory Golf Tournament For Aug. 22
  • 3/23/2023
Nurse Practitioners Stephanie Johnson And Sherry Ray Join CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ringgold
Nurse Practitioners Stephanie Johnson And Sherry Ray Join CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ringgold
  • 3/23/2023
Memories
Book 7 Of The Good Old Days Series Available Now
  • 3/16/2023
70 Years Ago In Chattanooga, Billy Graham Took Down The Ropes That Separated Blacks And Whites
70 Years Ago In Chattanooga, Billy Graham Took Down The Ropes That Separated Blacks And Whites
  • 3/14/2023
Nellie Kenyon, Newspaper Reporter, Is Topic At Chattanooga Area Historical Association
  • 3/9/2023
Outdoors
Tree Climbers To Compete At East Lake Park
  • 3/23/2023
Dayton’s Michael Neal Leads Top 10 To Championship Round At MLF U.S. Air Force Stage 2
Dayton’s Michael Neal Leads Top 10 To Championship Round At MLF U.S. Air Force Stage 2
  • 3/23/2023
Tire Amnesty Day Returns To Walker County On April 22
Tire Amnesty Day Returns To Walker County On April 22
  • 3/23/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 31: Orange County
  • 3/14/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Bids Farewell To COO Jackson Andrews After 32 Impactful Years
  • 3/10/2023
Endless Spring Break Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium
  • 3/9/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Wondering Why We Waste Energy On Worrying
Bob Tamasy: Wondering Why We Waste Energy On Worrying
  • 3/23/2023
Author Marty Solomon Shares His Passion For Biblical Truth At Local Bookstore Gathering
  • 3/22/2023
UGM Seeking Hams For Annual Easter Sunday Community Dinner
  • 3/22/2023
Obituaries
Andrew L. Coradini, III
Andrew L. Coradini, III
  • 3/24/2023
Leon Works
Leon Works
  • 3/24/2023
Stephen Murel Winans
Stephen Murel Winans
  • 3/24/2023
Area Obituaries
Woody, Virginia Jo (Cleveland)
Woody, Virginia Jo (Cleveland)
  • 3/23/2023
Hines, Ronald Keith (Cleveland)
Hines, Ronald Keith (Cleveland)
  • 3/23/2023
Sampson, Danny (Dalton)
Sampson, Danny (Dalton)
  • 3/23/2023