Traffic Stop Leads To Drug And DUI Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A traffic stop in the 9500 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver’s arrest for DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of the implied consent law.



An officer got out with a vehicle that had been left in the middle of the road at the entrance of the Sweetbrier neighborhood. The vehicle was towed from the scene.





A business alarm was accidentally activated by an employee in the 5400 block of Watkins Street.





A vehicle was initially reported to be burglarized in the Cracker Barrel parking when the owner returned to their car two hours later and found their car door ajar.It was confirmed through surveillance footage that there had been no burglary. The owner had left the door open.





Police responded to a home in the 10800 block of Apison Pike after receiving reports that a person was chasing another around the residence with a club. The situation was found to be a mental health emergency and one individual was transported for evaluation and treatment.





A rear-end vehicle crash was reported in the 9700 block of Apison Pike.





Officers responded to a disorder in the 10600 block of Pine Hill Road. All involved individuals agreed to separate from each other.





Police were called to the Hills Parc apartment complex after receiving a call about an individual walking through the parking lot with a firearm. The area was checked but no one matching the description was found.





Police were notified of a road rage incident on Main Street and were able to make contact with the complainant in the 9300 block of Apison Pike. The other driver had already stopped following the complainant and could not be identified.





A vehicle crash was reported at the intersection of Apison Pike and University Drive.





A Collegedale fugitive was taken into custody during court for a petition to revoke bond warrant from an original drug possession charge.





A Collegedale fugitive was taken into custody during court for a failure to appear warrant.





An individual at city hall spoke with an officer regarding a reward for a case shown by Crimestoppers on the local news. The individual was advised that the police department has nothing to do with the rewards and was given the number to Crimestoppers.





A Grindstone Estates resident claimed that their neighbor had been messing with their trailer again. Officers walked the premises and checked underneath the mobile home. The resident was informed that everything looked okay.





An officer tried to help a Southern Adventist University student find their AirPods in the 4500 block of Timberland Terrace. They were not found.





A resident in the 3700 block of Prospect Church Road advised police that someone had dumped lumber on the edge of their property. While speaking to the complainant their neighbor arrived and told officers that they had the lumber placed there for the city’s Public Works to pick up. The complainant was satisfied with that resolution.







