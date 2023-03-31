Police Blotter: Man Says Group Threw Rocks And Spit On His Truck; Ex-Boyfriend Threatens To Spit On Woman's Kids

A disorder was reported between two men on W. 39th Street. The first man told police he was driving west on 39th towards 40th Street when the street was blocked by a sedan. He said that he opened his door, exited his vehicle and asked people in the near vicinity to move the car so he could pass. He told police that as many as six people then surrounded his truck and began to throw rocks at it and spit on him. He described the second man as someone who was standing close by and was able to move the car and let him pass safely through. Police then spoke with the second man, who said that the first man was driving down 39th Street towards 40th Street and he began to honk his horn and yell expletives at the first man and the people in the area until the sedan was moved. The first man denied anyone throwing rocks or spitting at the second man. Police then spoke to the second man again, and he said that the first man was the aggressor after he thought about it. Police witnessed no damage from rocks being thrown or any spit on the first man's vehicle. There was no evidence of anything physical and both sides admitted to a verbal argument.



A man on Mulberry Street told police a vehicle was parked behind his house in the alleyway. The vehicle was confirmed stolen out of Nashville. Upon searching it, the owner's ID was found inside the vehicle and the key to the vehicle was found in the trunk inside a camera bag. Police took prints inside the car from the touch media screen and the rearview mirror. These prints will be turned into Property as evidence. Dispatch and police attempted to contact the owner, but were unable to reach him. The vehicle was removed from NCIC. It was towed by Expressway Towing. There is no suspect information at this time.

A disorder was reported between two women at a residence on Kenyon Road. The first woman is a resident at the address, along with her boyfriend, and the second is the daughter of the property owner. The two women don't get along and the first woman was upset because she believed the second woman had locked her out and taken her keys. The women were separated for the night.

Police observed a red pickup truck that was parked in the roadway at Old Ringgold Road in a manner of causing a traffic hazard. The vehicle was towed by A-1 Towing. Police attempted to find the phone number of the owner, but were unsuccessful. The owner could not be notified.

Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop in regards to an inoperable rear light displayed on a Kia Optima (TN REG) at 4600 Bonny Oaks Dr. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed.

Police found a truck parked in front of a closed park entrance in front of the Waterhaven gated community. The vehicle did not appear to be on file. Upon running the VIN out of GA, it returned to the Ford truck. The people in the truck said they were getting their boat from the river. They were also bringing up a canoe from the river. The owner of the truck said he had just purchased the vehicle and had yet to get it registered. None of the occupants had any warrants for their arrest.

A disorder was reported at a residence on Lynnhaven Circle. A woman told police she had been in a verbal disagreement with her girlfriend. She said that it was just verbal and did not turn physical. She said the girlfriend owes her $300 which she wanted to collect. Both of them said that is what started part of the argument. The woman said she was from Iowa and had been living with her girlfriend since September of 2022. Police spoke to both women separately and they agreed to separate for the night. Neither one had any active warrants.

Police spoke with a woman on Brainerd Road who said she was homeless and was wanting to know if police could help. Police called around and discovered that all the women's homes in the local area were full. Police took the woman to the homeless coalition on 11th Street for her to hopefully get some help. The woman thanked police.

A caller reported an object in the roadway at 3743 Cummings Hwy. Police arrived on scene and found some gravel scattered in the road at the traffic light. TDOT was notified and responded to the scene to sweep up the loose gravel.

A woman on Austin Drive told police a man she used to date keeps coming to the apartment complex and harassing her. She said she made a report last year about it and he is now coming back around again. She said he threatened to spit on her kids and bother her. She only wanted this documented.