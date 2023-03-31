Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man Says Group Threw Rocks And Spit On His Truck; Ex-Boyfriend Threatens To Spit On Woman's Kids

  • Friday, March 31, 2023

A disorder was reported between two men on W. 39th Street. The first man told police he was driving west on 39th towards 40th Street when the street was blocked by a sedan. He said that he opened his door, exited his vehicle and asked people in the near vicinity to move the car so he could pass. He told police that as many as six people then surrounded his truck and began to throw rocks at it and spit on him. He described the second man as someone who was standing close by and was able to move the car and let him pass safely through. Police then spoke with the second man, who said that the first man was driving down 39th Street towards 40th Street and he began to honk his horn and yell expletives at the first man and the people in the area until the sedan was moved. The first man denied anyone throwing rocks or spitting at the second man. Police then spoke to the second man again, and he said that the first man was the aggressor after he thought about it. Police witnessed no damage from rocks being thrown or any spit on the first man's vehicle. There was no evidence of anything physical and both sides admitted to a verbal argument.

* * *

A man on Mulberry Street told police a vehicle was parked behind his house in the alleyway. The vehicle was confirmed stolen out of Nashville. Upon searching it, the owner's ID was found inside the vehicle and the key to the vehicle was found in the trunk inside a camera bag. Police took prints inside the car from the touch media screen and the rearview mirror. These prints will be turned into Property as evidence. Dispatch and police attempted to contact the owner, but were unable to reach him. The vehicle was removed from NCIC. It was towed by Expressway Towing. There is no suspect information at this time.

* * *

A disorder was reported between two women at a residence on Kenyon Road. The first woman is a resident at the address, along with her boyfriend, and the second is the daughter of the property owner. The two women don't get along and the first woman was upset because she believed the second woman had locked her out and taken her keys. The women were separated for the night.

* * *

Police observed a red pickup truck that was parked in the roadway at Old Ringgold Road in a manner of causing a traffic hazard. The vehicle was towed by A-1 Towing. Police attempted to find the phone number of the owner, but were unsuccessful. The owner could not be notified.

* * *

Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop in regards to an inoperable rear light displayed on a Kia Optima (TN REG) at 4600 Bonny Oaks Dr. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed.

* * *

Police found a truck parked in front of a closed park entrance in front of the Waterhaven gated community. The vehicle did not appear to be on file. Upon running the VIN out of GA, it returned to the Ford truck. The people in the truck said they were getting their boat from the river. They were also bringing up a canoe from the river. The owner of the truck said he had just purchased the vehicle and had yet to get it registered. None of the occupants had any warrants for their arrest.

* * *

A disorder was reported at a residence on Lynnhaven Circle. A woman told police she had been in a verbal disagreement with her girlfriend. She said that it was just verbal and did not turn physical. She said the girlfriend owes her $300 which she wanted to collect. Both of them said that is what started part of the argument. The woman said she was from Iowa and had been living with her girlfriend since September of 2022. Police spoke to both women separately and they agreed to separate for the night. Neither one had any active warrants.

* * *

Police spoke with a woman on Brainerd Road who said she was homeless and was wanting to know if police could help. Police called around and discovered that all the women's homes in the local area were full. Police took the woman to the homeless coalition on 11th Street for her to hopefully get some help. The woman thanked police.

* * *

A caller reported an object in the roadway at 3743 Cummings Hwy. Police arrived on scene and found some gravel scattered in the road at the traffic light. TDOT was notified and responded to the scene to sweep up the loose gravel.

* * *

A woman on Austin Drive told police a man she used to date keeps coming to the apartment complex and harassing her. She said she made a report last year about it and he is now coming back around again. She said he threatened to spit on her kids and bother her. She only wanted this documented.

Latest Headlines
Jason Chen Pleads Not Guilty To Murdering Jasmine Pace; State Preparing For Trial Next Year
Jason Chen Pleads Not Guilty To Murdering Jasmine Pace; State Preparing For Trial Next Year
  • Breaking News
  • 3/31/2023
Mark Wiedmer: Fluke Or The Future?
  • Sports
  • 3/31/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 3/31/2023
UTC Beach Volleyball Set To Host Scenic City Showdown
  • Sports
  • 3/31/2023
Mocs Hosting Football Pro Day
  • Sports
  • 3/31/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 3/31/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man Says Group Threw Rocks And Spit On His Truck; Ex-Boyfriend Threatens To Spit On Woman's Kids
  • 3/31/2023

A disorder was reported between two men on W. 39th Street. The first man told police he was driving west on 39th towards 40th Street when the street was blocked by a sedan. He said that he opened ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 3/31/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/31/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABLES, COREY DREW 1499 N MAIN ST WHITWELL, 37397 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff Booked for Previous Charges ... more

Breaking News
Supt. Robertson Says 3rd Grade Retention Law "Is Not Going To Impact As Many Kids" As Feared
  • 3/30/2023
Lee Transportation Bill Passes Legislature
  • 3/30/2023
Fleischmann Disappointed By Lack Of Funding For Chickamauga Lock
  • 3/30/2023
Senator Blackburn Calls Trump Indictment "unprecedented, Unnerving, And Unacceptable"
  • 3/30/2023
60 Rooms At Budgetel In East Ridge Expected To Reopen Soon
  • 3/30/2023
Opinion
Celebrating Doctors' Day
  • 3/30/2023
We Are Not The Monsters - And Response
  • 3/30/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 3/31/2023
Thank You To The Erlanger Orthopedic Surgeons On Doctors' Day
  • 3/30/2023
Safety Is Never Negotiable - And Response
  • 3/29/2023
Sports
Mark Wiedmer: Virginia Tech Women's Hoops Suddenly A UTC Family Affair
  • 3/29/2023
Paul Payne: Opening Day Always A Source Of Hope For Baseball Fans
  • 3/29/2023
Chattanooga Softball Gets Back On Winning Track
  • 3/29/2023
Mark Wiedmer: Fluke Or The Future?
  • 3/31/2023
UTC Beach Volleyball Set To Host Scenic City Showdown
  • 3/31/2023
Happenings
From The Outhouse To The Courthouse - The Incredible Life Of Tom Crye
  • 3/29/2023
Poet Major Jackson Added To SouthWord Literary Festival Lineup
Poet Major Jackson Added To SouthWord Literary Festival Lineup
  • 3/30/2023
Jerry Summers: The 7 Generations
Jerry Summers: The 7 Generations
  • 3/30/2023
Salvation Army Holds 2 Events To Help Provide Needs For The Homeless
Salvation Army Holds 2 Events To Help Provide Needs For The Homeless
  • 3/31/2023
Upcoming Road Closings Announced
  • 3/30/2023
Entertainment
Campfire Concert Series Kicks Off 2023 Schedule At Reflection Riding
  • 3/30/2023
Premiere Of Documentary About Chattanooga’s Own Father Patrick Ryan Is April 15
  • 3/30/2023
Best of Grizzard - Never Too Late (No. 2)
Best of Grizzard - Never Too Late (No. 2)
  • 3/31/2023
WTCI Series Raise Your Voice To Feature Local Authors And Poets In Raise Your Hand
  • 3/30/2023
Road to Nightfall Lineup Announcement, Tickets On Sale
  • 3/30/2023
Opinion
Celebrating Doctors' Day
  • 3/30/2023
We Are Not The Monsters - And Response
  • 3/30/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 3/31/2023
Dining
Honey Seed Restaurant To Donate 10% Of Proceeds Thursday Evening To Love's Arm Ministry
  • 3/23/2023
Free Vegan/Plant-Based Festival On April 2 In Collegedale
  • 3/22/2023
7 Brew Donates $1,000 To Hixson High Marching Band At Ribbon Cutting
7 Brew Donates $1,000 To Hixson High Marching Band At Ribbon Cutting
  • 3/20/2023
Business
Former TV Anchor Among Urban League’s 3 New Hires
  • 3/30/2023
Encina And Shaw Industries Announce Carpet Waste Recycling Partnership
  • 3/30/2023
Gig City Goes Quantum To Celebrate World Quantum Day With Learning Activities For Students And Curious Minds Of All Ages
  • 3/30/2023
Real Estate
Comfort Inn & Suites In Lookout Valley Sells For $6.9 Million
  • 3/30/2023
Bell Mill Manson In Ooltewah To Be Auctioned April 15
Bell Mill Manson In Ooltewah To Be Auctioned April 15
  • 3/27/2023
Real Estate Transfers For March 23-29
  • 3/30/2023
Student Scene
McCallie Parent Cultural Committee Hosts Inaugural Big Blue World Culture Fair
McCallie Parent Cultural Committee Hosts Inaugural Big Blue World Culture Fair
  • 3/30/2023
Southern Adventist University Hosts Historian Eric Anderson To Speak For Inaugural McArthur Lecture
Southern Adventist University Hosts Historian Eric Anderson To Speak For Inaugural McArthur Lecture
  • 3/30/2023
Baylor Sweeps Regional Science And Engineering Fair
Baylor Sweeps Regional Science And Engineering Fair
  • 3/30/2023
Living Well
Church Of Jesus Christ Donates 2 Truckloads To Chattanooga Area Food Bank
  • 3/31/2023
The Launch Pad Plans Affordable Housing For Clients
The Launch Pad Plans Affordable Housing For Clients
  • 3/29/2023
Funding Secured To Expand Hamilton County Drug Court
  • 3/29/2023
Memories
64th Roark-Conner Virtual Reunion Open Through March 31
  • 3/28/2023
Bradley County Gets Picture Of 1st Clerk Of Court
Bradley County Gets Picture Of 1st Clerk Of Court
  • 3/27/2023
Book 7 Of The Good Old Days Series Available Now
  • 3/16/2023
Outdoors
2nd Annual Cleanup Challenge Is April 17-23
  • 3/27/2023
Hunting Seasons Preview Held At Commission Meeting
  • 3/27/2023
TWRA Requests Public Input For 2024 Fishing Regulations
  • 3/27/2023
Travel
"See Rock City" Barn Gets New Coat Of Paint To Celebrate 90th Anniversary
  • 3/31/2023
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, Treehouse Adventure
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, Treehouse Adventure
  • 3/30/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Hatches 2 Critically Endangered Turtles
Tennessee Aquarium Hatches 2 Critically Endangered Turtles
  • 3/30/2023
Church
Easter Sunrise Service To Be Held At The Duck Pond
Easter Sunrise Service To Be Held At The Duck Pond
  • 3/31/2023
Bob Tamasy: Searching for the Secret to a Long Life
Bob Tamasy: Searching for the Secret to a Long Life
  • 3/30/2023
Woodlands Gathering Church To Host Gregory Baney Speaking On Indigenous Peoples History In The U.S.
  • 3/27/2023
Obituaries
Michael Duncan
Michael Duncan
  • 3/30/2023
Ann Townsend Lucas Marshall
Ann Townsend Lucas Marshall
  • 3/30/2023
John Rhodes Miracle
  • 3/30/2023
Area Obituaries
Young, Allen Ray (LaFayette)
Young, Allen Ray (LaFayette)
  • 3/30/2023
Price, Jacqueline Brown (Dalton)
Price, Jacqueline Brown (Dalton)
  • 3/29/2023
Harris, Curtis Creed (Cleveland)
Harris, Curtis Creed (Cleveland)
  • 3/29/2023