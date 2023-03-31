Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ABLES, COREY DREW

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/08/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

AUSTIN, APRIL L

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 11/25/1959

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Charge(s):

FAIL TO YIELD

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/ BATES, STEVEN DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/29/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BEAMON, DI JON NARI

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/05/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HARASSMENT BILLUPS, MARCUS SHONTEL

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 04/16/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT BYRD, KAYLA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/21/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO., GEORGIA) CARTER, MALIK

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/22/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CLINTON, EVAN WADE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/08/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA COLLIER, MYRA ANTOINETTE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/01/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST COLVIN, SHATEREUS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/16/1992

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CURRY, LEONARD JONATHAN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/06/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL LITTERING DAUGHTERY, MICHAEL THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/27/1977

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL) DOTSON, BRITTNEY DIANE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/07/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR FINLEY, NATHAN CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/27/1991

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FRAZIER, FREDERICK ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 10/11/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE HADLEY, JEROME

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 03/19/1960

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER HARDEN, DANIEL HEATH

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/29/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER 1000

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD HARRIS, BRANDY FAY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/07/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF HARRIS, TITUS DEVANTE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/21/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HARVEY, JONATHON PAUL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/29/1989

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HAYES, JARRED LACEY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/05/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HENRY, TIMOTHY W

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 12/21/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERZNER, KALEB KADE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/16/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HUGHES, SAVANNA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/29/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, WILLIAM CONNER

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/01/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Charge(s):

VACCINATION & REGISTRATION OF CATS/DOGS KIRK, NICHOLAS BRICE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/24/1997

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LINDER, WILL DEMARIO

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 04/12/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOGAN, JEREMY LEE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/20/1986

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MANGRUM, LUCAS CALEB

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/22/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) MANGUM, CHELSEY ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/02/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

MCCARTY, ANDREW BYRON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/12/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA) MCWHORTER, DEMARCUS J

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/22/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE MERONEY, MARY CATHERINE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/24/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MILLER, LINDSEY SUSANNE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/11/1985

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION MOORE, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/19/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT NEELY, BRYAN EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 10/18/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT OSTERLUND, JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/16/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

ESCAPE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II PARKER, IMMANUEL SADDIQ

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/22/2003

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1000 PEREZ, ROGELIO GABRIEL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/20/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRESLEY, CHARLES RAY

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/03/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RAINEY, SAMUEL PEYTON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/29/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBINSON, MAURICE ANTWAN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 08/10/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR SCOTT, MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 11/17/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SIMS, RAVEN RENEE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/18/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SMITH, DAVONA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/14/1976

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR STAGGS, EDDIE DEAN

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 10/27/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE SUAREZ-ZUNIGA, EDGARDO

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/24/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TAYLOR, KIMBERLY RENEE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/20/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Charge(s):

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT VANHISE, RICHARD JEROME

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/21/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/11/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT