Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABLES, COREY DREW
1499 N MAIN ST WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ABRAHAM, ANGELA WILLIS
6018 PORTER DR HARRISON, 373419541
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
AUSTIN, APRIL L
2703 SAINT LAWRENCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAIL TO YIELD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/
BATES, STEVEN DANIEL
2518 VILLA DRIVE NW APT 3 CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BEAMON, DI JON NARI
5502 ORLIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HARASSMENT
BILLUPS, MARCUS SHONTEL
492 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BLOCKER, ROBERT
4811 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BYRD, KAYLA RENEE
4025 BELVORE PINES ROAD HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO., GEORGIA)
CARTER, MALIK
1664 BONNYOAKS DR CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COCHRAN, JESSICA
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
COLLIER, MYRA ANTOINETTE
5415 SCHOOL ST OOLTEWAH, 373635649
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
COLVIN, SHATEREUS
5913 HILLCREST DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CURRY, LEONARD JONATHAN
HOMELESS ETOWAH, 37331
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL LITTERING
DAUGHTERY, MICHAEL THOMAS
47 EDGEWOOD CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)
DOTSON, BRITTNEY DIANE
165 CROWFORD STREET DAYTON, 37331
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DOUGLAS, ANTHONY TREAVON
3814 JUANDALE DR Chattanooga, 374062740
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINLEY, NATHAN CHARLES
8198 BIGGS RD OOLTEWAH, 373639756
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FOSTER, WILLIAM JAMES
4805 TOMAHAWK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374112435
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FRAZIER, FREDERICK ALLEN
1829 ASHMORE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
GUFFEY, BRENDA ANN
3130 MCREYNOLDS AVE SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
HADLEY, JEROME
4616 SUNFLOWER LN APT 208 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
HARDEN, DANIEL HEATH
7029 SIMS ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT UNDER 1000
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
HARRIS, TITUS DEVANTE
1015A N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063112
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HARVEY, JONATHON PAUL
2412 WEST WIND DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAYES, JARRED LACEY
324 TRACE LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HENRY, TIMOTHY W
46 TUCKER DR DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HERZNER, KALEB KADE
930 DOUGLAS ST 115 CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HUGHES, SAVANNA MARIE
5436 CASSANDRA SMITH ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JACKSON, TERELL DEVAUGHN
2701 BENTON AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JACKSON, WILLIAM CONNER
3503 CONNELLY LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VACCINATION & REGISTRATION OF CATS/DOGS
KIRK, NICHOLAS BRICE
199 ACORN HILL TRAIL ROCK SPRINGS, 30739
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEWIS, BLAKE MICHAEL
33 BELLFLOWER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
LINDER, WILL DEMARIO
1717 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOGAN, JEREMY LEE
1211 WILDWOOD LAKE ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LYNN, MATTHEW ELMER
6630 HILTON DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
MANGRUM, LUCAS CALEB
2207 ELMENDORF ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
MANGUM, CHELSEY ELIZABETH
1525 N CHESTER RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD NEGLECT
MCCARTY, ANDREW BYRON
300 PATROL ROAD FORSYTH, 31029
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
MCKINNEY, MILLINA SUE
7008 WHITE OAK VALLEY CIR MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MELLEIN, DAVID
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
MERONEY, MARY CATHERINE
10517 DODD CEMETERY RD SODDY DAISY, 373793770
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CHILD NEGLECT
MILLER, LINDSEY SUSANNE
1530 ESSIE LN SODDY DAISY, 373793856
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
MOORE, ISAAC LEBRON
4330 SHAWNEE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORE, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE
1525 N CHESTER RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD NEGLECT
OSTERLUND, JOSEPH
134 NEELY CIR NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ESCAPE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
PARKER, IMMANUEL SADDIQ
1329 GADD RD HIXSON, 373433970
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1000
PEREZ, ROGELIO GABRIEL
22 W MEADOW BROOK CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAINEY, SAMUEL PEYTON
7005 LYSTRA RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SCOTT, MAURICE
200 EVENINGSIDE DR APARTMENT 2 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SIMS, RAVEN RENEE
3541 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101656
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SLUDER, RANDY EDWARD
232 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SMITH, DAVONA RENEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
STAGGS, EDDIE DEAN
6931 RAMSEY TOWN RD HARRISON, 373419648
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
SUAREZ-ZUNIGA, EDGARDO
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TAYLOR, KIMBERLY RENEE
HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112113
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
UPTAIN, ALAN REID
106 SANTELA ST REDBANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ATTEMPTED MURDER
ATTEMPTED MURDER
VANHISE, RICHARD JEROME
HOMELESS/727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER
611 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023707
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WATKINS, CHELSEY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WHITENER, NICOLE LYNN
337 TRACE LN ROSSVILLE, 307417681
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA)
WOOD, JOHN DAVID
2827 DAYTON BLVD #A SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
WOOD, TRISTAN BRYCE
6535 COOLEY RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WOODS, KENTRELL DEVAUN
1209 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023763
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ZACKERY, JAZMINE DANIELLE
748 W 12TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
ZACKERY, THERMON LATRELL
718 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Here are the mug shots:
|ABLES, COREY DREW
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/08/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|AUSTIN, APRIL L
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 11/25/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Charge(s):
- FAIL TO YIELD
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/
|
|BATES, STEVEN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/29/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|BEAMON, DI JON NARI
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/05/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- HARASSMENT
|
|BILLUPS, MARCUS SHONTEL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/16/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|BYRD, KAYLA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/21/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (WALKER CO., GEORGIA)
|
|CARTER, MALIK
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/22/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CLINTON, EVAN WADE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/08/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|COLLIER, MYRA ANTOINETTE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/01/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
|
|COLVIN, SHATEREUS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/16/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CURRY, LEONARD JONATHAN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/06/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CRIMINAL LITTERING
|
|DAUGHTERY, MICHAEL THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/27/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)
|
|DOTSON, BRITTNEY DIANE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/07/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|FINLEY, NATHAN CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/27/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FRAZIER, FREDERICK ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/11/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|HADLEY, JEROME
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 03/19/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
|
|HARDEN, DANIEL HEATH
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/29/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT UNDER 1000
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
|
|HARRIS, BRANDY FAY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/07/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|HARRIS, TITUS DEVANTE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/21/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HARVEY, JONATHON PAUL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/29/1989
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HAYES, JARRED LACEY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/05/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HENRY, TIMOTHY W
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/21/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HERZNER, KALEB KADE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/16/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HUGHES, SAVANNA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/29/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JACKSON, WILLIAM CONNER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/01/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Charge(s):
- VACCINATION & REGISTRATION OF CATS/DOGS
|
|KIRK, NICHOLAS BRICE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/24/1997
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LINDER, WILL DEMARIO
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/12/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LOGAN, JEREMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MANGRUM, LUCAS CALEB
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/22/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|MANGUM, CHELSEY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/02/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCCARTY, ANDREW BYRON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/12/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
|
|MCWHORTER, DEMARCUS J
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/22/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|MERONEY, MARY CATHERINE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/24/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MILLER, LINDSEY SUSANNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/11/1985
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|MOORE, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/19/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Charge(s):
|
|NEELY, BRYAN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 10/18/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Charge(s):
|
|OSTERLUND, JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/16/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- ESCAPE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|PARKER, IMMANUEL SADDIQ
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/22/2003
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1000
|
|PEREZ, ROGELIO GABRIEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/20/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PRESLEY, CHARLES RAY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/03/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|RAINEY, SAMUEL PEYTON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/29/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROBINSON, MAURICE ANTWAN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/10/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|SCOTT, MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/17/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SIMS, RAVEN RENEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/18/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SMITH, DAVONA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/14/1976
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Charge(s):
|
|STAGGS, EDDIE DEAN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/27/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|SUAREZ-ZUNIGA, EDGARDO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/24/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TAYLOR, KIMBERLY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/20/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Charge(s):
|
|VANHISE, RICHARD JEROME
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/11/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|WATKINS, CHELSEY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/08/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|WOOD, JOHN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/20/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Charge(s):
- HARASSMENT
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|ZACKERY, THERMON LATRELL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/31/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/30/2023
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|