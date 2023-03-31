Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABLES, COREY DREW 
1499 N MAIN ST WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ABRAHAM, ANGELA WILLIS 
6018 PORTER DR HARRISON, 373419541 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

AUSTIN, APRIL L 
2703 SAINT LAWRENCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAIL TO YIELD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/

BATES, STEVEN DANIEL 
2518 VILLA DRIVE NW APT 3 CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

BEAMON, DI JON NARI 
5502 ORLIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HARASSMENT

BILLUPS, MARCUS SHONTEL 
492 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BLOCKER, ROBERT 
4811 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BYRD, KAYLA RENEE 
4025 BELVORE PINES ROAD HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO., GEORGIA)

CARTER, MALIK 
1664 BONNYOAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

COCHRAN, JESSICA 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

COLLIER, MYRA ANTOINETTE 
5415 SCHOOL ST OOLTEWAH, 373635649 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST

COLVIN, SHATEREUS 
5913 HILLCREST DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CURRY, LEONARD JONATHAN 
HOMELESS ETOWAH, 37331 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL LITTERING

DAUGHTERY, MICHAEL THOMAS 
47 EDGEWOOD CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)

DOTSON, BRITTNEY DIANE 
165 CROWFORD STREET DAYTON, 37331 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DOUGLAS, ANTHONY TREAVON 
3814 JUANDALE DR Chattanooga, 374062740 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RECKLESS DRIVING

FINLEY, NATHAN CHARLES 
8198 BIGGS RD OOLTEWAH, 373639756 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FOSTER, WILLIAM JAMES 
4805 TOMAHAWK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374112435 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FRAZIER, FREDERICK ALLEN 
1829 ASHMORE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

GUFFEY, BRENDA ANN 
3130 MCREYNOLDS AVE SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

HADLEY, JEROME 
4616 SUNFLOWER LN APT 208 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

HARDEN, DANIEL HEATH 
7029 SIMS ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT UNDER 1000
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

HARRIS, TITUS DEVANTE 
1015A N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063112 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HARVEY, JONATHON PAUL 
2412 WEST WIND DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAYES, JARRED LACEY 
324 TRACE LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HENRY, TIMOTHY W 
46 TUCKER DR DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERZNER, KALEB KADE 
930 DOUGLAS ST 115 CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HUGHES, SAVANNA MARIE 
5436 CASSANDRA SMITH ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, TERELL DEVAUGHN 
2701 BENTON AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, WILLIAM CONNER 
3503 CONNELLY LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VACCINATION & REGISTRATION OF CATS/DOGS

KIRK, NICHOLAS BRICE 
199 ACORN HILL TRAIL ROCK SPRINGS, 30739 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEWIS, BLAKE MICHAEL 
33 BELLFLOWER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

LINDER, WILL DEMARIO 
1717 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOGAN, JEREMY LEE 
1211 WILDWOOD LAKE ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LYNN, MATTHEW ELMER 
6630 HILTON DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

MANGRUM, LUCAS CALEB 
2207 ELMENDORF ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

MANGUM, CHELSEY ELIZABETH 
1525 N CHESTER RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD NEGLECT

MCCARTY, ANDREW BYRON 
300 PATROL ROAD FORSYTH, 31029 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)

MCKINNEY, MILLINA SUE 
7008 WHITE OAK VALLEY CIR MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MELLEIN, DAVID 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

MERONEY, MARY CATHERINE 
10517 DODD CEMETERY RD SODDY DAISY, 373793770 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CHILD NEGLECT

MILLER, LINDSEY SUSANNE 
1530 ESSIE LN SODDY DAISY, 373793856 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

MOORE, ISAAC LEBRON 
4330 SHAWNEE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE 
1525 N CHESTER RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD NEGLECT

OSTERLUND, JOSEPH 
134 NEELY CIR NE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ESCAPE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

PARKER, IMMANUEL SADDIQ 
1329 GADD RD HIXSON, 373433970 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1000

PEREZ, ROGELIO GABRIEL 
22 W MEADOW BROOK CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAINEY, SAMUEL PEYTON 
7005 LYSTRA RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SCOTT, MAURICE 
200 EVENINGSIDE DR APARTMENT 2 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SIMS, RAVEN RENEE 
3541 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101656 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SLUDER, RANDY EDWARD 
232 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SMITH, DAVONA RENEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR

STAGGS, EDDIE DEAN 
6931 RAMSEY TOWN RD HARRISON, 373419648 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

SUAREZ-ZUNIGA, EDGARDO 
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TAYLOR, KIMBERLY RENEE 
HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112113 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

UPTAIN, ALAN REID 
106 SANTELA ST REDBANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ATTEMPTED MURDER
ATTEMPTED MURDER

VANHISE, RICHARD JEROME 
HOMELESS/727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER 
611 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023707 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WATKINS, CHELSEY 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WHITENER, NICOLE LYNN 
337 TRACE LN ROSSVILLE, 307417681 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA)

WOOD, JOHN DAVID 
2827 DAYTON BLVD #A SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

WOOD, TRISTAN BRYCE 
6535 COOLEY RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WOODS, KENTRELL DEVAUN 
1209 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023763 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ZACKERY, JAZMINE DANIELLE 
748 W 12TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

ZACKERY, THERMON LATRELL 
718 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

