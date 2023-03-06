Fire At Vacant House On Roanoke Avenue On Sunday Is Under Investigation

A fire at a vacant house on Roanoke Avenue is under investigation.

Chattanooga firefighters knocked down the fire in the unoccupied home under construction on Sunday night.

Blue Shift companies were dispatched at 9:42 p.m. to the 2700 block of Roanoke Avenue on multiple reports of a residential structure fire with smoke and flames visible. Engine 4 personnel spotted smoke on the way to the scene. The crew found the house fully involved on arrival with smoke and flames showing and venting through the roof. Firefighters attacked the fire and also protected a nearby home. They had the blaze under control in five minutes.

There were no injuries and the cause is under investigation.

Engine 4, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Quint 6, Squad 1, Battalion 3, Battalion 1, CFD Investigations, CPD, HCEMS and EPB responded.