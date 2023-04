Duane Harris, 37, last seen in Chattanooga, is being sought by Knoxville Police for questioning about a murder that took place July 23, 2021.

Matthew Scott, Jr., 34, was found dead on Riverside Drive in Knoxville.

Harris's last known address was in Chattanooga.

To report information on the location of Duane Harris, call East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at (865) 215-7165.