EPB Announces Storm Response Update





EPB announced a storm response update this morning.Officials said, "Severe storms making their way through our service area are causing extensive damage to our power infrastructure. All EPB line crews are working to make substantial repairs necessary to restore power to customers. We’ve also called in help from other areas to expand our capacity to complete repairs as quickly as possible. The best source of information about outages and restoration times is the MyEPB app. For more info or to download app, visit: https://epb.com/outage-and-storm-center/energy-outages/.Important warning: Do not approach or touch downed or damaged power lines. Report them to EPB immediately at 423-648-1372."