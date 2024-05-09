Latest Headlines

Weather Related Emergency Road Closures Announced; Access To Lookout Mountain Restricted Due To Hazards

  • Thursday, May 9, 2024
The Chattanooga Division of Transportation announces regards to wires down, trees down and other storm hazards, the following locations are closed or have limited access:

New incidents:
• Road Closure Warning For Lookout Mountain- Both 501 Ochs Hwy and 1204 S Scenic Hwy are reported as closed by emergency services. Crews are working hard to clear any hazards that are blocking these highways. 
• Hixson Pike - Multiple Locations - Trees down blocking lanes in multiple places including a full closure near Shady Circle.
Avoid Hixson Pike and utilize Dayton Blvd or Amnicola Hwy / Dupont Parkway as a detour.
• 6598 Middle Valley Road - Fully closed, unknown hazard
• 702 N Crest Road (unknown hazard)
• HWY 153 / Gadd Road (wires down)
• 1204 S. Scenic Hwy. (fully closed, unknown hazard)
• 6210 Wimberly Dr. (wires down)
• 812 Airport Road (wires down)
• Oakhill Road at Sunflower Lane (unknown hazard)
• 5993 Winding Lane (flooding)
• Shallowford Road at Airport Road (unknown hazard)
• Collins Street at E. 3rd Street (wires down)
• Eller Road at HWY 58 (wires down)
• 5832 Moody Sawyer Road (wires down)
• 5912 Crestview Dr (unknown hazard)
• 4087 Gann Store Road (fully closed, unknown hazard)
• 326 Thompson St. (wires down)
• 6020 Dayton Blvd. (wires down)
• Delashmitt Road at Ely Road (wires down)
• 724 Old Dallas Road (fully closed, unknown hazard)
• 800 Mountain Creek Road (unknown hazard)
• New York Avenue at Tunnel Boulevard (fully closed, unknown hazard)
• 4404 S Mayfair Ave. (wires down)

Please obey any instructions from law enforcement, flaggers, or traffic control devices in these areas. Road conditions may worsen as rain is expected to continue into the afternoon. Use extreme caution.

Please report flooded locations or trees down by dialing our 311 Service Center 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon-Fri at 423-643-6311; Or if after hours/weekends, the Chattanooga Police Department Non-Emergency Number at 423-698-2525.

Remember: Never attempt to cross flooded roads or downed power lines.
