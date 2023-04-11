Latest Headlines

Raquetta Dotley And Jenny Hill Elected New Leaders Of Chattanooga City Council

  • Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Raquetta Dotley
Raquetta Dotley

The Chattanooga City Council on Tuesday voted to elect Raquetta Dotley to lead the city’s legislative body. Dotley, the city councilwoman for District 7, will be the first Black female to ever serve as council chair.

District 2 city councilwoman Jenny Hill was elected as vice-chair. Both votes were unanimous.

“Both Chairwoman Dotley and Vice-Chairwoman Hill embody the spirit of collegiality, hard work, and accountability that our residents deserve and depend upon, and I’m looking forward to working with them as we continue to build One Chattanooga” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly.

“I can’t thank Councilman Ledford enough for his leadership over the past year, which has allowed us to work together on closing gaps and creating opportunities for all our residents. Thanks to the dedicated public servants of our City Council, Chattanooga sets the bar every week for what a local government can accomplish when we collaborate in these chambers, and I’m confident that this will continue under Chairwoman Dotley.”

Ms. Dotley was elected to the City Council in 2021, has served as vice-chair since April 2022 and has also chaired the Equity and Community Engagement committee. Representing one of the most diverse districts in Chattanooga – stretching from downtown to Alton Park, and from St. Elmo to East Lake – she has advocated tirelessly on behalf of her constituents, with a strong belief in the importance of civic engagement and ensuring that every resident has a chance to share their voice. Ms. Dotley has remained active in the community, currently serving as the executive director of the Net Resource Foundation and as church administrator for Westside Missionary Baptist Church.

“It’s an honor to serve our city as chair, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside vice-chair Hill and the rest of the Council to lift up the voices of all residents and make meaningful, positive change in our community,” said Ms. Dotley. “Serving the city I love has been an honor and privilege, and I thank my colleagues for trusting me with this responsibility.”

Ms. Hill was also elected to City Council in 2021 and currently serves as chair of the Planning and Zoning and Affordable Housing Committees. She previously served as chair of the Education and Innovation Committee from 2021 to 2022. A prior member of the Hamilton County School Board, Ms. Hill is focused on making Chattanooga better for all residents, with particular focus on improved infrastructure, economic development, affordable housing, early childhood education access and quality of life.

“I am grateful for the support of my colleagues and am excited to continue our work to build a stronger, more unified city as I step into this new leadership role,” said Ms. Hill. “I’m honored to be able to serve our community in this expanded capacity, as we work to enhance accountability and transparency.”


