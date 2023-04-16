Police Blotter: "City" Contractors Cleaning Up Woman's Yard Accused Of Theft; Couple Argues Over Finances

A woman at a residence on Celia Drive told police that a red truck with a landscaping trailer had stolen some of her things that were out by the curb around 1:30 p.m., and had just left from attempting to steal her things again when police arrived. She said that the three black males said they were with the city of Chattanooga, but she said they weren't. The woman insisted that police transport her to a house where they are keeping her stolen items, and when the officer told her he would personally go look there for her, she said, "Forget it, you aren't listening anyways" and asked for a supervisor because she said the officer didn't want to help her. The woman was unable to tell or explain to the officer what exactly was stolen from her. She just insisted that police take her to a house down the road to see if her stuff was there. She also said that the "suspects" said they'd be back tomorrow to pick up her things. A sergeant arrived at the woman's address to speak with her, since she asked for a supervisor, and located the "suspect" vehicle the woman showed police on Hancock Road/Jersey Pike. Police spoke with the driver of the red truck. He showed police an order from the city of Chattanooga authorizing him to clean up the yard of the woman's address on Cecelia Drive. The man said he would call police for a disorder prevention prior to continuing to clean up the yard. Per the woman's request, police helped her put a freezer and BBQ grill inside her house. The woman also said she believed someone had been inside her house. Police checked the house, but found no signs of anyone inside or new damage on the outside indicating anyone had made entry into the house. Police also noted the house was extremely cluttered to the point that some areas of the house were not accessible.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police there was a woman yelling for help in a maroon van parked on Amnicola Highway. Police spoke with a man and woman there who are known to police to be homeless and sleep in their van at that location. It was obvious to police that they had woken the couple up and they did not seem to be in distress. When asked, both of them confirmed that they were sleeping and they were not in need of assistance, nor did they hear anyone call for help.

* * *

A man was observed loitering in un-lit areas and street corners at E. 18th Street/S. Willow Street, claiming to be waiting on an Uber. "Coco" was instructed to vacate the area. No warrants were found on him.

* * *



Police observed a silver Chrysler 300 (TN tag) traveling south on the 1400 block of Riverside Drive. It made a left turn onto W. Martin Luther King Boulevard and a right turn onto I-24 westbound. Police conducted a traffic stop at approximately the 176.5 I-24 westbound for failure to maintain lane. The driver said he just got off work (CARTA) and was going home. He had a CARTA uniform shirt on. The vehicle did not have tinted windows. The driver allowed police to look in the trunk, which was empty and very clean. Police did not see any evidence of criminal activity.

* * *

While in the area of 2817 Rossville Blvd. searching for a suspect for a different incident, police were notified by Dispatch that the suspect was tracked to the area of Calhoun Avenue and Doyle Street. The 2817 Rossville address is a condemned building near that intersection that homeless people stay in, police said. When officers checked this location, they did not locate the original suspect in question; however, they made contact with four homeless people. A warrant check was conducted for all of them. They were informed they could not be on this property and needed to leave, and are now trespassed.

* * *

A woman on Mountain Creek Road told police she had lost her wallet. She said the wallet contained her identification cards and credit/debit cards.

* * *

A man on Alabama Avenue told police there were two white males taking lumber without permission from a construction site next door to him. Police spoke to the general contractor, who said that he wasn't concerned with the old lumber currently loaded; however, he did not want any new lumber removed and did not want the two men to return. The two men returned all of the lumber without incident and left the scene. The men were driving a silver Chevy Avalanche truck (GA tag).

* * *

The manager at the District at Hamilton Gates Apartments, 1920 Gunbarrel Road, told police she heard yelling and a female getting beat up in an apartment there. She gave police the name of the man who lives there and said she has had multiple complainants from neighbors saying there is always yelling going on there. Police knocked multiple times on the door announcing themselves as Chattanooga Police; however, there was no answer. Police thought they heard a loud thump in the room to indicate someone was in there. The manager had an extra key to the apartment. Due to the circumstances, a well being check was done and police made entry into the home. No one was in the apartment, nor did it look like a woman had been in there.

* * *

Vandalism was reported at a residence on McGowan Avenue. Police found an open door to the residence that had been kicked open, with damage to the door and the wall inside the door. Police deployed with Chattanooga K-9 to search the house for a suspect hiding inside. Police did not locate anyone inside the residence.

* * *

A disorder was reported at a residence on Callaway Court. Police found a couple there in an argument. Police determined the disorder to be over a disagreement in regards to some finances. Police determined the disorder to be only verbal. The two agreed to be nice to each other and stay in separate rooms.