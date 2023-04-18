Latest Headlines

Nylon Company At Former Dupont Site In Hixson Plans $50 Million Expansion

  • Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Officials said Tuesday that the firm now manufacturing nylon at the old Dupont plant in Hixson plans a $50 million expansion.

Kordsa site supervisor Tommy Johnson said the project, which will include construction of a new building, will add 200 new jobs.

Kordsa currently has 200 employees at the Hixson location.

Jermaine Freeman, of city economic development, said there once were some 5,000 employees at Dupont.

He said with the new project and the commerce center announced earlier by Rise Partners that jobs at the site would pass 1,000.

Kordsa, which is on a 300-acre site, is seeking a 10-year PILOT tax break.

Mr. Freeman said it will only apply to improvements at the property. The school tax will continue.

A TIF (Tax Increment Financing) district was earlier set up at the Dupont site.

Officials said the PILOT was necessary because Kordsa was considering putting the addition at a plant it operates at Laurel Hill, N.C.

There will be an apprenticeship program at Kordsa, while partnering with Chattanooga officials said.

Mr. Freeman said another benefit will be that Kordsa will allow a section of a planned new Hixson greenway to go across its property.

The new employees will be recruited from Chattanooga, it was stated.

Steve Hiatt, of the Chamber of Commerce, said Kordsa makes industrial strength nylon used for tires and other products. He said they supply all the major tire manufacturers. The firm has six plants in the U.S.

The PILOT will include a 100 percent tax reduction the first year, 75 percent the second year, 60 percent the third year, then 50 percent per year for the remainder.

Governor Bill Lee said, “As Tennessee continues to lead the automotive industry, we proudly welcome additional investment and job creation from companies around the globe. I thank Kordsa, Inc. for investing $50 million in Chattanooga and creating new opportunities for Tennessee families in Hamilton County to thrive.”

TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter said, “We are grateful Kordsa, Inc. has chosen to further invest in Hamilton County. This is a global company that we are proud to have in Tennessee, and we believe Chattanooga will continue to be the ideal location for this company’s future growth and success.”

Kadir Toplu, COO, Kordsa, Inc., said, “Kordsa, Inc. is excited to announce that we are committed to providing growth opportunities at our Chattanooga facility. At Kordsa, we believe that our employees are our greatest strength, and we are proud of being able to create many new jobs in the future. Our Kordsa Facility wants to continue the development of our business and our community for generations to come. Not only do our products reinforce many important products, but our core values reinforce our commitment to providing the best quality products made by the best employees. Kordsa would like to express the most sincere thanks to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) for assisting us with this project, which will create jobs and opportunities for our community. Tennessee - America at its Best.”

Mayor Tim Kelly said, “Kordsa's investment, combined with Rise Partners' ongoing investment in the North River Commerce Center, brings the total investment in the former DuPont property to more than $150 million. This is a prime example of Chattanooga's continued commitment to revitalization and job creation across the city.”

County Mayor Weston Wamp said, “It's encouraging to see a company like Kordsa breathe new life into an industrial site that has played a significant role in Hamilton County's economic history. Two of my own great grandfathers moved to Hamilton County to pursue long careers at DuPont, and our hope is that Kordsa continues the legacy of quality employment on this site in Chattanooga for many years to come.”

John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of Economic Development, said, “TVA and EPB congratulate Kordsa, Inc. on its decision to expand operations in Hamilton County. It’s always an exciting day when we can celebrate a company’s continued commitment to growth in the region. We are proud to partner with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, City of Chattanooga, Hamilton County and the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce to support companies like Kordsa, Inc. that are creating jobs and investment in the Valley, and we celebrate this announcement together.”

Senator Bo Watson said, “This major expansion of Kordsa is a testament to the unique assets of Chattanooga. By actively engaging with the private sector, incentivizing growth, and cutting red tape, companies like Kordsa are expanding their operations, strengthening the economy and creating good-paying jobs in Hamilton County and across the state.”

Rep. Greg Martin said, “Tennessee continues to be a place where both new and existing businesses can thrive. This expansion by Kordsa shows why that is so important. Not only will this significant investment further strengthen our local economy, but it will also bring 200 new jobs to our community. I appreciate Kordsa’s continued commitment to Chattanooga.”

Latest Headlines
City To Re-Activate Animal Control Board
  • Breaking News
  • 4/18/2023
Councilwoman Coonrod Says State Nullifying Reparations Efforts; Repeats Call For City Council Ethics Training
  • Breaking News
  • 4/18/2023
Woman Testifies About Taking Man For Drug Buy Shortly Before He Had Fatal Overdose
Woman Testifies About Taking Man For Drug Buy Shortly Before He Had Fatal Overdose
  • Breaking News
  • 4/18/2023
Body Found Near Harrison Pike
  • Breaking News
  • 4/18/2023
Nylon Company At Former Dupont Site In Hixson Plans $50 Million Expansion
  • Breaking News
  • 4/18/2023
Randy Smith: The Most Interesting Man In The World
Randy Smith: The Most Interesting Man In The World
  • Sports
  • 4/18/2023
Breaking News
City To Re-Activate Animal Control Board
  • 4/18/2023

The long dormant Chattanooga Animal Control Board will be re-activated. Chris Anderson of the mayor's office said the group has not met for about eight years. He said those interested in ... more

Councilwoman Coonrod Says State Nullifying Reparations Efforts; Repeats Call For City Council Ethics Training
  • 4/18/2023

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod, who earlier called for a program of reparations to previously enslaved people, said the state is now blocking such efforts. She said a bill is proceeding ... more

Body Found Near Harrison Pike
  • 4/18/2023

The remains of an unknown person have been found near 3200 Harrison Pike. Chattanooga Police were notified of a body near the railroad tracks. Responding officers located the body that ... more

Breaking News
Collegedale Greenway To Get Public Restrooms
  • 4/18/2023
Suspicious Package Left On Carter Street Turns Out Not To Be Dangerous; Kendal Lewis, 33, Is Later Arrested For Making Terrorist Threats
  • 4/18/2023
McMinn County Couple Wins A Million Dollars In Tennessee Lottery
  • 4/18/2023
Vacant Building On Rossville Boulevard Damaged By Fire Tuesday Morning
Vacant Building On Rossville Boulevard Damaged By Fire Tuesday Morning
  • 4/18/2023
Teen Who Was 17 When He Was Charged With Murder Gets 5-Year Term
  • 4/18/2023
Opinion
Our Schools' "Welcoming And Inclusive" Indoctrination
  • 4/17/2023
More Input Needed On Faulty New County STVR Regulations
  • 4/16/2023
Jerry Summers: All That Glitters Is Not Gold
Jerry Summers: All That Glitters Is Not Gold
  • 4/18/2023
Joe Reed Makes Our Streets Safer - And Response
  • 4/18/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review For Week Ending April 14
  • 4/15/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Nothing Lining Up Right For Highly-Touted Vols
Dan Fleser: Nothing Lining Up Right For Highly-Touted Vols
  • 4/18/2023
Mark Wiedmer: Are Braves Headed For 2nd World Series In 3 Years?
  • 4/17/2023
Back-To-Back NCAA Sweet 16s Earn Kellie Harper Contract Extension
  • 4/17/2023
Randy Smith: The Most Interesting Man In The World
Randy Smith: The Most Interesting Man In The World
  • 4/18/2023
UTC Women In 8th Place After 36 Holes In SoCon Championships
  • 4/17/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Attending Father Patrick Ryan Film Premiere
  • 4/18/2023
Leigh Anne Tuohy Keynotes On Point's Love Wins Luncheon May 4
  • 4/18/2023
Jerry Summers: Hoppe And Powell Murders No. 2
Jerry Summers: Hoppe And Powell Murders No. 2
  • 4/17/2023
Montlake Road Closed April 22
  • 4/18/2023
Art Weekend In Chattanooga Kicks Off Thursday
Art Weekend In Chattanooga Kicks Off Thursday
  • 4/18/2023
Entertainment
Lee University Opera Theatre To Present Opera Scenes April 23
Lee University Opera Theatre To Present Opera Scenes April 23
  • 4/14/2023
Lee School Of Music To Present Masterworks Concert
Lee School Of Music To Present Masterworks Concert
  • 4/14/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Thank You!
Best Of Grizzard - Thank You!
  • 4/18/2023
Lee Faculty Brass Quintet To Perform, Host Masterclass Saturday
Lee Faculty Brass Quintet To Perform, Host Masterclass Saturday
  • 4/17/2023
Lee Campus Choir Sings At Arlington National Cemetery
  • 4/14/2023
Opinion
Our Schools' "Welcoming And Inclusive" Indoctrination
  • 4/17/2023
More Input Needed On Faulty New County STVR Regulations
  • 4/16/2023
Jerry Summers: All That Glitters Is Not Gold
Jerry Summers: All That Glitters Is Not Gold
  • 4/18/2023
Dining
Five Star Food Service Moves Headquarters Downtown
  • 4/18/2023
Hixson High Band To Perform At New Coffee Shop As Thank You For Donation
  • 4/17/2023
State Of Confusion Restaurant Expands To Charlotte's Trendy Lower South End
  • 4/7/2023
Business
Watts Bar Unit 1 Begins Scheduled Refueling, Maintenance Outage
  • 4/18/2023
Chattanooga-based Roamstead Launches Modernized Campground Brand, Announces Initial Campsite Location
  • 4/18/2023
Rossville Boulevard Cleanup Set Saturday
Rossville Boulevard Cleanup Set Saturday
  • 4/17/2023
Real Estate
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Area Announces Women Build Breakfast On May 13
  • 4/17/2023
Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise Offering 2 Financial Fitness Workouts During Money School On Saturday
  • 4/17/2023
CIVIQ Speaker Series Continues May 4 With Focus On "Economics Of Placemaking," Featuring James Lima
CIVIQ Speaker Series Continues May 4 With Focus On "Economics Of Placemaking," Featuring James Lima
  • 4/17/2023
Student Scene
Family Engagement In Special Education To Host Transition Fair On April 27
  • 4/18/2023
Bryan College Holds Ribbon Cutting For Clara Ward School Of Nursing
Bryan College Holds Ribbon Cutting For Clara Ward School Of Nursing
  • 4/17/2023
GNTC Holds Student Honors Reception To Celebrate Student Success
GNTC Holds Student Honors Reception To Celebrate Student Success
  • 4/17/2023
Living Well
Bryan College Holds Official Open House And Ribbon Cutting For The Clara Ward School Of Nursing
Bryan College Holds Official Open House And Ribbon Cutting For The Clara Ward School Of Nursing
  • 4/15/2023
Donate Life Flag Raising Events Honor Erlanger’s 39 Organ Donors In 2022
  • 4/14/2023
16 Life Care Facilities Named Best Nursing Home By Newsweek
  • 4/13/2023
Memories
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
  • 4/16/2023
Earl Freudenberg: WDOD AM Remembered
  • 4/5/2023
New Statewide Cemetery Data Now Available
  • 4/5/2023
Outdoors
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority To Hold Arbor Day Celebration Tree Planting
  • 4/18/2023
Lake Chickamauga Set To Host MLF Toyota Series Central Division Season Finale
Lake Chickamauga Set To Host MLF Toyota Series Central Division Season Finale
  • 4/18/2023
Dalton School Celebrates Environmental Restoration With Earth Day Jamboree
  • 4/18/2023
Travel
Tennesseans Invited To Donate In State Parks Competition
  • 4/18/2023
Unclaimed Baggage Announces Grand Opening Of The Unclaimed Baggage Museum
  • 4/12/2023
Oak Mountain State Park Re-purposing Demonstration Farm Into Dog Park And Event Space
Oak Mountain State Park Re-purposing Demonstration Farm Into Dog Park And Event Space
  • 4/12/2023
Church
Dr. Charles Stanley Dies At 90
Dr. Charles Stanley Dies At 90
  • 4/18/2023
Bob Tamasy: When The Chips Are Down, Who Do You Trust?
Bob Tamasy: When The Chips Are Down, Who Do You Trust?
  • 4/17/2023
Bishop Kelly Selby Speaks At Middle Valley Church Of God Sunday
  • 4/18/2023
Obituaries
Anne Shull
Anne Shull
  • 4/18/2023
William “Bill” Harry Goodman
William “Bill” Harry Goodman
  • 4/18/2023
Dianne Rozzell Aytes
Dianne Rozzell Aytes
  • 4/18/2023
Area Obituaries
Mooneyham, Vernon Leroy (Cleveland)
Mooneyham, Vernon Leroy (Cleveland)
  • 4/18/2023
Doty, Stuart (Tunnel Hill)
Doty, Stuart (Tunnel Hill)
  • 4/18/2023
Brooks, Marolyn Dianne Cochran (Rocky Face)
Brooks, Marolyn Dianne Cochran (Rocky Face)
  • 4/18/2023